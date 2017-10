Vallourec SA (VLLP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vallourec upsizes senior notes offering to 400 million euros

Oct 11 (Reuters) - VALLOUREC SA ::SUCCESSFULLY PRICES €400 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022‍​.OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM THE €300,000,000 AMOUNT ANNOUNCED ON OCTOBER 9‍​.ISSUANCE OF THE NOTES IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON 18 OCTOBER 2017..PRICED THE OFFERING OF €400,000,000 AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 AT A COUPON OF 6.625% PER ANNUM‍​.

Vallourec places convertible bonds worth 250 million euros

Sept 27 (Reuters) - VALLOUREC ::SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCHES 2022 CONVERTIBLE BONDS WORTH EUR 250 MILLION.

Vallourec launches a 2022 OCEANE convertible bond with an initial amount of 170 million euros

Sept 27 (Reuters) - VALLOUREC SA ::LAUNCHES A 2022 OCEANE CONVERTIBLE BOND WITH AN INITIAL AMOUNT OF € 170 MILLION, WHICH MAY BE INCREASED TO € 200 MILLION.THE SETTLEMENT OF THE BONDS IS SCHEDULED FOR OCTOBER 4TH 2017.‍​.BONDS TO BE ISSUED AT PAR AND BEAR INTEREST AT ANNUAL RATE OF BETWEEN 3.75% AND 4.50% PAYABLE SEMI ANNUALLY IN ARREARS ON APRIL 4 AND OCTOBER 4 OF EACH YEAR FROM APRIL 4, 2018.‍​.

Vallourec signs contract with Shell joint venture Bapetco in Egypt

Sept 21 (Reuters) - VALLOUREC ::REG-VALLOUREC : VALLOUREC SIGNS CONTRACT WITH BAPETCO, A SHELL JV IN EGYPT.VALLOUREC SIGNS CONTRACT WITH BAPETCO, A SHELL JV IN EGYPT.‍THIS AGREEMENT CONCERNS SUPPLY OF TUBULAR SOLUTIONS (OCTG) FOR 60 TO 70 GAS WELLS OF AN ONSHORE PROJECT IN WESTERN DESERT OF EGYPT​.

Vallourec upbeat on U.S outlook, shares rally

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Vallourec ::* Management board's chairman Philippe Crouzet tells reporters that U.S. demand is strong.* Crouzet says the number of U.S drilling supplies should be at a level that is above forecasts by the end of 2017.* Crouzet says U.S. clients have not shown any drop-off in demand.* Vallourec shares up 4.6 pct, top performing stock on France's SBF-120 index .SBF120.

Vallourec Q2 net loss group share narrows to 128‍​ million euros

July 26 (Reuters) - VALLOUREC ::Q2 REVENUE EUR 933‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 763 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 EBITDA PROFIT EUR ‍​3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 32 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 128‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 131 MILLION YEAR AGO.CASH POSITION AS AT JUNE 30, 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 867 MILLION.AT 30 JUNE 2017, SHORT-TERM DEBT AMOUNTED TO EUR 1.42 BILLION.REVISES FY 2017 EBITDA TARGETED IMPROVEMENT TO + EUR 175 MILLION FROM + EUR 125 MILLION VERSUS 2016.EXPECTS TRANSFORMATION PLAN INITIATIVES TO GENERATE SIGNIFICANT SAVINGS OVER THE YEAR, IN LINE WITH ITS OBJECTIVES.DOES NOT EXPECT SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN ITS OTHER BUSINESSES, WHERE ENVIRONMENT WILL STAY VERY COMPETITIVE.EXPECTS TO IMPROVE H2 REVENUE AND RESULTS IN NORTH AMERICA COMPARED WITH H1.

Vallourec Q1 net loss group share narrows to EUR 126‍​ million

April 26 (Reuters) - Vallourec ::Q1 revenues EUR 783‍​ million versus EUR 671 million year ago.Q1 operating loss EUR ‍​111 million versus loss of EUR 290 million year ago.Q1 net loss group share EUR 126‍​ million versus loss of EUR 284 million year ago.Confirms that it targets improvement in gross operating profit of EUR 50 million to EUR 100 million compared to 2016; now targets upper part of this range.In 2017, Oil&Gas division sales in US are expected to grow more significantly than originally anticipated.In 2017, in Brazil, drilling activity is expected to remain relatively stable compared to 2016.In 2017, turnover in EAMEA region is expected to continue to suffer from low level of activity and prices reflected in orders to be delivered in region.In 2017, does not anticipate any significant change in its other activities, with exception of iron ore sales in Brazil, which are expected to improve compared to 2016.

Vallourec Q4 EBITDA loss narrows to ‍​63 million euros

Vallourec : Q4 revenue 838‍​ million euros versus 861 million euros ($908.96 million) year ago . Q4 EBITDA loss ‍​63 million euros versus loss of 77 million euros year ago . Q4 net loss group share 183 million euros versus loss of 426 million euros year ago .Expects for 2017 an EBITDA with an improvement of 50 million euros to 100 million euros compared with 2016.

Vallourec controls 99.03 pct of Tianda Oil Pipe's equity

Vallourec SA :Announces success of mandatory and unconditional cash bid launched on 4 Nov 2016 for minority interests of Tianda Oil Pipe (TOP).

Vallourec says merges its two Brazilian companies

Vallourec : Co holds majority stake of 84.6% in vallourec soluções tubulares do brasil, nippon steel & sumitomo metal corp 15%, and sumitomo corp 0.4%. .Finalized merger of vallourec tubos do brasil and vallourec & sumitomo tubos do brasil on 1 october 2016.