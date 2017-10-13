Edition:
Valeo SA (VLOF.PA)

VLOF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

60.94EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.56 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
€61.50
Open
€61.50
Day's High
€61.53
Day's Low
€60.06
Volume
1,044,662
Avg. Vol
748,042
52-wk High
€67.80
52-wk Low
€48.73

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Valeo obtains authorization from European Commission to acquire FTE​
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 07:34am EDT 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - VALEO ::OBTAINS AUTHORIZATION FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR ACQUISITION OF FTE‍​.ACQUISITION COULD BE FINALISED BY END OF OCTOBER 2017.ACQUISITION OF FTE CAN BE THUS FINALIZED BY END OF OCTOBER 2017.  Full Article

Valeo renews its application to the European Commission‍​ for authorization to acquire FTE
Friday, 8 Sep 2017 11:59am EDT 

Sept 8 (Reuters) - VALEO ::RENEWS ITS APPLICATION TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION‍​ FOR AUTHORIZATION TO ACQUIRE FTE.  Full Article

Valeo issues 600 million euros bond
Tuesday, 5 Sep 2017 11:45am EDT 

Sept 5 (Reuters) - VALEO ::ANNOUNCES ITS € 600 MILLION BOND ISSUE DUE SEPTEMBER 12, 2022‍​.COUPON OF 0.375%.  Full Article

Valeo's subsidiary Spheros changes its name to Valeo Thermal Commercial Vehicles
Friday, 18 Aug 2017 02:58am EDT 

Aug 18 (Reuters) - VALEO SA ::THE SUBSIDIARY SPHEROS CHANGES NAME TO VALEO THERMAL COMMERCIAL VEHICLES.  Full Article

Valeo buys German start-up gestigon
Monday, 13 Mar 2017 03:30am EDT 

Valeo :Acquires 100% of the capital of gestigon, a German start-up specializing in the software for 3D image processing.  Full Article

Valeo says cash flow goals to help dividends, acquisitions
Tuesday, 28 Feb 2017 03:02am EST 

Valeo SA : CEO Jacques Aschenbroich said expected cash flow "brings us lots of opportunity to pay dividends and potentially to make some bolt-on acquisitions." . Company targeting 3.7 bln euros in free cash flow for 2017-2021 period Further company coverage: [VLOF.PA] (Reporting by Laurence Frost) ((laurence.frost@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Valeo FY sales up 14 pct at 16.52 billion euros
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 02:15am EST 

Valeo : FY order intake of 23.6 billion euros ($25.03 billion), up by 17 pct . FY consolidated sales of 16.52 billion euros, up by 14 pct . FY operating margin up by 20 pct to 1.33 billion euros . FY net income group share increased by 27 pct to 925 million euros . FY free cash flow of 661 million euros, up 17 by pct . In 2016 EBITDA increased by 16 pct to 2.14 billion euros . Proposes dividend of 1.25 euros per share, up by 25 pct . In 2017 expects growth of revenue of more than 5 percentage points higher than the market .In 2017 sees slight increase in operating margin.  Full Article

Valeo announces signature of an agreement for the establishment of a 50/50 co-company with Pyong Hwa
Monday, 6 Feb 2017 11:50am EST 

Valeo : Valeo announces signature of an agreement for the establishment of a 50/50 co-company with Pyong Hwa, South-Korean historic partner in the field of transmission .Valeo-Kapec will hire approximately 3,000 employees.  Full Article

Valeo to hold 55.08 pct of Japan's Ichikoh's capital
Friday, 13 Jan 2017 02:38am EST 

Valeo SA : Valeo announces the successful completion of the Ichikoh takeover bid launched on november 22, 2016 . Valeo will hold 55.08 percent of Ichikoh's capital on settlement of transaction slated for january 20, 2017. .Ichikoh will be fully consolidated by Valeo as from february 1, 2017.  Full Article

Valeo completes $450 million convertible bond issue
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 11:12am EDT 

Valeo : Completes $450 million convertible bond issue . Bonds don't have interest .Bonds reach maturity in 2021.  Full Article

