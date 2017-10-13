Valeo SA (VLOF.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Valeo obtains authorization from European Commission to acquire FTE​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - VALEO ::OBTAINS AUTHORIZATION FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR ACQUISITION OF FTE‍​.ACQUISITION COULD BE FINALISED BY END OF OCTOBER 2017.ACQUISITION OF FTE CAN BE THUS FINALIZED BY END OF OCTOBER 2017.

Valeo renews its application to the European Commission‍​ for authorization to acquire FTE

Sept 8 (Reuters) - VALEO ::RENEWS ITS APPLICATION TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION‍​ FOR AUTHORIZATION TO ACQUIRE FTE.

Valeo issues 600 million euros bond

Sept 5 (Reuters) - VALEO ::ANNOUNCES ITS € 600 MILLION BOND ISSUE DUE SEPTEMBER 12, 2022‍​.COUPON OF 0.375%.

Valeo's subsidiary Spheros changes its name to Valeo Thermal Commercial Vehicles

Aug 18 (Reuters) - VALEO SA ::THE SUBSIDIARY SPHEROS CHANGES NAME TO VALEO THERMAL COMMERCIAL VEHICLES.

Valeo buys German start-up gestigon

Valeo :Acquires 100% of the capital of gestigon, a German start-up specializing in the software for 3D image processing.

Valeo says cash flow goals to help dividends, acquisitions

Valeo SA : CEO Jacques Aschenbroich said expected cash flow "brings us lots of opportunity to pay dividends and potentially to make some bolt-on acquisitions." . Company targeting 3.7 bln euros in free cash flow for 2017-2021 period Further company coverage: [VLOF.PA] (Reporting by Laurence Frost) ((laurence.frost@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Valeo FY sales up 14 pct at 16.52 billion euros

Valeo : FY order intake of 23.6 billion euros ($25.03 billion), up by 17 pct . FY consolidated sales of 16.52 billion euros, up by 14 pct . FY operating margin up by 20 pct to 1.33 billion euros . FY net income group share increased by 27 pct to 925 million euros . FY free cash flow of 661 million euros, up 17 by pct . In 2016 EBITDA increased by 16 pct to 2.14 billion euros . Proposes dividend of 1.25 euros per share, up by 25 pct . In 2017 expects growth of revenue of more than 5 percentage points higher than the market .In 2017 sees slight increase in operating margin.

Valeo announces signature of an agreement for the establishment of a 50/50 co-company with Pyong Hwa

Valeo : Valeo announces signature of an agreement for the establishment of a 50/50 co-company with Pyong Hwa, South-Korean historic partner in the field of transmission .Valeo-Kapec will hire approximately 3,000 employees.

Valeo to hold 55.08 pct of Japan's Ichikoh's capital

Valeo SA : Valeo announces the successful completion of the Ichikoh takeover bid launched on november 22, 2016 . Valeo will hold 55.08 percent of Ichikoh's capital on settlement of transaction slated for january 20, 2017. .Ichikoh will be fully consolidated by Valeo as from february 1, 2017.

Valeo completes $450 million convertible bond issue

Valeo : Completes $450 million convertible bond issue . Bonds don't have interest .Bonds reach maturity in 2021.