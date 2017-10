Valneva SE (VLS.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Valneva H1 EBITDA rises to 7.6 million euros

Aug 31 (Reuters) - VALNEVA SE ::‍TOTAL REVENUES AND GRANTS OF EUR 55.4 MILLION IN H1 2017​.‍EBITDA INCREASED STRONGLY IN H1 2017 REACHING EUR 7.6 MILLION (VERSUS. EUR 4.7 MILLION IN H1 2016)​.‍POSITIVE OPERATING CASH FLOW AMOUNTED TO EUR 16.6 MILLION IN H1 2017 (VERSUS. EUR 3.9 MILLION IN H1 2016)​.‍REITERATES ITS INTENT TO LAUNCH PHASE I DEVELOPMENT OF ITS CHIKUNGUNYA VACCINE CANDIDATE LATE 2017 OR EARLY 2018​.SEEKS TO PARTNER ITS CLOSTRIDIUM DIFFICILE VACCINE CANDIDATE AND HAS ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH INTERESTED PARTIES.‍COMPANY REAFFIRMS IT EXPECTS AN EBITDA OF EUR 5 TO EUR 10 MILLION IN 2017;​.‍H2 WILL HAVE LOWER EBITDA THAN H1 DUE TO SALES AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COST PHASING​.‍CONFIRMS INTENTION TO GROW ITS REVENUES - BOTH ORGANICALLY AS WELL AS STRATEGICALLY - TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 250 MILLION IN MID-TERM​.H1 LOSS FOR THE PERIOD EUR 4.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 39.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.ON LYME BORRELIOSIS VACCINE CANDIDATE: HAS NOW COMPLETED SUBJECT ENROLLMENT FOR ONGOING PHASE I STUDY;EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE DATA IN THE Q1 2018.CONFIRMS IT SEES OVERALL 2017 IFRS REVENUES AT EUR 105 MILLION TO EUR 115 MILLION, REFLECTING UP TO 17 PERCENT TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH YOY.

Valneva appoints David Lawrence as Chief Financial Officer

Aug 1 (Reuters) - VALNEVA SE ::APPOINTS DAVID LAWRENCE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.APPOINTS WOLFGANG BENDER, MD/PHD AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER.LAWRENCE'S AND BENDER'S APPOINTMENTS BY THE COMPANY'S SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE ON AUGUST 7TH AND SEPTEMBER 1ST RESPECTIVELY.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc - ‍announced a licensing agreement with Valneva SE for global exclusive rights to Valneva's zika vaccine technology, ZIKV​

July 26 (Reuters) - Emergent Biosolutions Inc :Emergent Biosolutions Inc - ‍announced a licensing agreement with Valneva SE for global exclusive rights to Valneva's zika vaccine technology, ZIKV​.Emergent biosolutions inc - ‍emergent and valneva will co-develop zikv-vla1601​.Emergent Biosolutions Inc - ‍under terms of agreement, emergent will pay Valneva eur 1 million upfront​.Emergent Biosolutions Inc - ‍companies plan to initiate phase 1 trial in late 2017 or early 2018​.Emergent Biosolutions - cos will share all costs until availability of phase 1 data, which is anticipated within six months from trial initiation​.Emergent - ‍will have option to continue development arrangement with valneva for a milestone payment of eur 5 million, upon availability of phase 1 data​.Emergent Biosolutions Inc - ‍agreement also provides valneva potential additional milestone payments of up to eur 44 million​.Emergent Biosolutions Inc - ‍companies are expected to enter into a technology transfer agreement at a later time​.

Valneva receives FDA fast track designation for its lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15

July 24 (Reuters) - VALNEVA SE ::REG-VALNEVA RECEIVES FDA FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR ITS LYME DISEASE VACCINE CANDIDATE VLA15.COMPLETED PHASE I SUBJECT ENROLLMENT AND EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE FIRST RESULTS IN Q1 2018.AIMS TO ACCELERATE VLA15'S DEVELOPMENT AND PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE II TRIAL IN Q1 2018.FAST TRACK DESIGNATION MAY OFFER FASTER WAY TO MARKET APPROVAL THROUGH FREQUENT INTERACTIONS WITH FDA.

Valneva confirms its growth strategy and R&D outlook

June 30 (Reuters) - VALNEVA SE ::REITERATES THAT IT EXPECTS REVENUES TO REACH EUR 105 TO EUR 115 MILLION IN 2017 AND EBITDA OF EUR 5 TO EUR 10 MILLION.WILL PURSUE ITS STRATEGY TO GROW REVENUES TO AROUND EUR 250 MILLION BY 2020.EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE PHASE I RESULTS OF ITS LYME VACCINE CANDIDATE IN H1 2018 AND ACCELERATE PROGRAM'S PROGRESSION WITH VIEW TO STARTING PHASE II IN EARLY 2018.EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE SOME IMPORTANT RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES IN COMING MONTHS.

Valneva reduces Q1 net loss to 1.7 million euros

May 11 (Reuters) - Valneva SE ::Q1 NET LOSS REDUCED TO €1.7 MILLION ($1.85 million) IN Q1 2017 COMPARED TO A NET LOSS OF €5.0 MILLION IN Q1 2016.TOTAL REVENUES AND GRANTS OF €29.1 MILLION IN Q1 2017 (VERSUS €24.7 MILLION IN Q1 2016) DRIVEN BY A STRONG INCREASE IN VACCINE SALES.VALNEVA CONFIRMS IT EXPECTS 2017 OVERALL IFRS REVENUES TO REACH €105 TO €115 MILLION, REFLECTING UP TO 17% TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH COMPARED TO 2016, DRIVEN MAINLY BY IXIARO /JESPECT AND DUKORAL SALES.THE COMPANY CONFIRMS IT INTENDS TO INVEST BETWEEN €21 MILLION AND €23 MILLION IN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT IN 2017, CORRESPONDING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF ANNUAL REVENUES;.VALNEVA CONFIRMS IT EXPECTS AN EBITDA OF €5 TO €10 MILLION IN 2017.EBITDA OF €3.4 MILLION AND OPERATING PROFIT OF €0.5 MILLION IN Q1 2017 COMPARED TO AN OPERATING LOSS OF €2.7 MILLION IN Q1 2016;.

Valneva signs new EB66 commercial license with Bavarian Nordic

April 18 (Reuters) - Valneva SE ::Announces signing of a new EB66 commercial license with Bavarian Nordic << >>.Valneva's EB66 cell-line licensed to Bavarian Nordic for MVA-BN based product candidates.Valneva to support process development.The agreement grants Bavarian Nordic the rights to develop and commercialize multiple poxvirus-based vaccines on the EB66 cell-line.

Valneva FY EBITDA turns to profit of EUR 2.8 mln

Valneva SE : Total revenues and grants of 97.9 million euros ($105.64 million) in 2016 (versus 83.3 million euros in 2015) . Valneva reported a positive EBITDA of 2.8 million euros in 2016 (versus EBITDA loss of 8.5 million euros in 2015) . Net loss of 49.2 million euros in 2016, impacted by impairment charges related to pseudomonas program termination . Expects 2017 overall IFRS revenues to reach 105 to 115 million euros, reflecting up to 17 percent total revenue growth compared to 2016 . Positive operating cash flow of 6.5 million euros in 2016 . Anticipates product sales in 2017 to grow by 10-15 percent over 80.4 million euros reported in 2016 . Expects to further grow its operational performance to an EBITDA of 5 to 10 million euros in 2017 . To receive a 5 million euro installment from European Investment Bank loan .Intends to invest between 21 million euros and 23 million euros in research and development, corresponding to approximately 20 percent of annual revenues.

Valneva revenues and grants increased by 17.5%

Valneva announces closing of private placement by MVM Life Science Partners

Valneva SE : Announced on Thursday closing of private placement in connection with 15.2 million euros ($15.9 million)investment by MVM Life Science Partners . MVM's investment consists of a combined purchase of new shares together with a tranche of shares from existing undisclosed shareholders of Valneva . Valneva now completed the issuance of 2,884,615 new ordinary shares to funds managed by MVM by way of a private placement without preferential subscription rights . Placement resulted in aggregate proceeds of 7.5 million euros for Valneva .The total number of ordinary shares has increased to 77,582,714..