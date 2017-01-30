V-mart Retail Ltd (VMAR.NS)

V-mart Retail Ltd : V-mart Retail Ltd - dec quarter net profit 272.1 million rupees versus profit 150.1 million rupees year ago .V-mart Retail Ltd - dec quarter net sales 3.26 billion rupees versus 2.65 billion rupees year ago.

V-Mart Retail Ltd:Declared payment of interim dividend of 11.50% i.e. 1.15 Indian rupees per equity share of face value of 10 Indian rupees each for financial year 2015-16.