V-mart Retail Ltd (VMAR.NS)
VMAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,449.00INR
19 Oct 2017
1,449.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs9.10 (+0.63%)
Rs9.10 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
Rs1,439.90
Rs1,439.90
Open
Rs1,449.60
Rs1,449.60
Day's High
Rs1,460.00
Rs1,460.00
Day's Low
Rs1,440.10
Rs1,440.10
Volume
7,573
7,573
Avg. Vol
40,949
40,949
52-wk High
Rs1,585.00
Rs1,585.00
52-wk Low
Rs442.80
Rs442.80
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
V-Mart Retail Dec qtr profit rises
V-mart Retail Ltd
V-Mart Retail Ltd declares interim dividend
V-Mart Retail Ltd:Declared payment of interim dividend of 11.50% i.e. 1.15 Indian rupees per equity share of face value of 10 Indian rupees each for financial year 2015-16. Full Article