Vonovia SE (VNAn.DE)

Vonovia and SNI Group sign partnership agreement

Oct 18 (Reuters) - VONOVIA SE ::DGAP-NEWS: VONOVIA SE: VONOVIA AND SNI GROUP - LEADERS IN AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN FRANCE AND GERMANY - SIGN A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT.

Vonovia says Edgar Ernst elected chairman

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Vonovia SE ::‍ERNST ELECTED AS CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD OF VONOVIA SE​.‍EDGAR ERNST ELECTED UNTIL NEXT SCHEDULED SUPERVISORY BOARD ELECTIONS IN MAY 2018​.

Vonovia says chief controlling offer to leave board in May

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Vonovia SE :Says Gerald Klinck to leave the management board of Vonovia in May 2018.In meantime, he will remain responsible for management board functions that he currently oversees as chief controlling officer.

Conwert Q1 profit, FFO I fall slightly

May 31 (Reuters) - Conwert Immobilien Invest ::Says Q1 FFO I 18.053 million eur, down 0.6 pct y/y.Says Q1 FFO II 21.664 mln eur.Says Q1 rental income 49.274 million eur.Says Q1 cash profit 18.451 million eur, down 3.9 pct y/y.

Vonovia CEO says not under pressure to make acquisitions

May 24 (Reuters) - Vonovia CEO on conference call:Says will look at acquisition opportunities but is not under pressure to buy anything.Says has other topics at the moment than another run at deutsche wohnen << >>.

Vonovia CFO says div for 2017 likely at least 1.30 eur/shr

May 16 (Reuters) - Vonovia at AGM:CEO says expansion outside germany is not in our strategic focus.CFO says simulation for 2017 dividend suggest at least 1.30 eur per share.CFO says will be able to increase FFO and dividend even if interest rates rise.

Conwert Immobilien says Vonovia submits request to squeeze-out minority shareholders

April 28 (Reuters) - Conwert Immobilien Invest SE ::Vonovia << >> submits request to squeeze-out minority shareholders .Further details on amount of adequate cash compensation will be published separately once required valuation has been finalised.Vonovia, in total, holds 94,867,722 shares in conwert; this corresponds to a participation of 93.09 % of conwert's share capital.

Petrus Advisers recommend shareholders not to accept takeover bid of Vonovia for Conwert

Petrus Advisers:Recommend shareholders not to accept the takeover bid of Vonovia for Conwert .

Vonovia CEO doesn't expect large divestments from Conwert portfolio

Vonovia CEO tells journalists: Ceo says to focus on organic growth, not m&a; deutsche wohnen not high on my agenda . Ceo says does not expect large divestments from conwert portfolio Further company coverage: [VNAn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Vonovia confirms 2017 forecast for FFO 1 of 830-850 mln eur

Vonovia Se : Vonovia says 2016 ffo 1 760.8 million eur versus Reuters poll average 759 million . Vonovia says proposes dividend of 1.12 eur/share versus Reuters poll average 1.11 eur/share . Vonovia says expects full integration of conwert by july 2017 . Vonovia confirms forecast for 2017 for ffo 1 to rise to 830-850 million eur Further company coverage: [VNAn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).