Vonovia SE (VNAn.DE)

VNAn.DE on Xetra

37.45EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.32 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
€37.77
Open
€37.93
Day's High
€37.96
Day's Low
€37.27
Volume
1,180,003
Avg. Vol
1,153,471
52-wk High
€37.96
52-wk Low
€28.66

Vonovia and SNI Group sign partnership agreement
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 06:50am EDT 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - VONOVIA SE ::DGAP-NEWS: VONOVIA SE: VONOVIA AND SNI GROUP - LEADERS IN AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN FRANCE AND GERMANY - SIGN A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT.  Full Article

Vonovia says Edgar Ernst elected chairman
Thursday, 7 Sep 2017 08:00am EDT 

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Vonovia SE ::‍ERNST ELECTED AS CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD OF VONOVIA SE​.‍EDGAR ERNST ELECTED UNTIL NEXT SCHEDULED SUPERVISORY BOARD ELECTIONS IN MAY 2018​.  Full Article

Vonovia says chief controlling offer to leave board in May
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 04:02am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Vonovia SE :Says Gerald Klinck to leave the management board of Vonovia in May 2018.In meantime, he will remain responsible for management board functions that he currently oversees as chief controlling officer.  Full Article

Conwert Q1 profit, FFO I fall slightly
Wednesday, 31 May 2017 03:27am EDT 

May 31 (Reuters) - Conwert Immobilien Invest ::Says Q1 FFO I 18.053 million eur, down 0.6 pct y/y.Says Q1 FFO II 21.664 mln eur.Says Q1 rental income 49.274 million eur.Says Q1 cash profit 18.451 million eur, down 3.9 pct y/y.  Full Article

Vonovia CEO says not under pressure to make acquisitions
Wednesday, 24 May 2017 01:56am EDT 

May 24 (Reuters) - Vonovia CEO on conference call:Says will look at acquisition opportunities but is not under pressure to buy anything.Says has other topics at the moment than another run at deutsche wohnen <<>>.  Full Article

Vonovia CFO says div for 2017 likely at least 1.30 eur/shr
Tuesday, 16 May 2017 06:00am EDT 

May 16 (Reuters) - Vonovia at AGM:CEO says expansion outside germany is not in our strategic focus.CFO says simulation for 2017 dividend suggest at least 1.30 eur per share.CFO says will be able to increase FFO and dividend even if interest rates rise.  Full Article

Conwert Immobilien says Vonovia submits request to squeeze-out minority shareholders
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 07:47am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - Conwert Immobilien Invest SE ::Vonovia <<>> submits request to squeeze-out minority shareholders .Further details on amount of adequate cash compensation will be published separately once required valuation has been finalised.Vonovia, in total, holds 94,867,722 shares in conwert; this corresponds to a participation of 93.09 % of conwert's share capital.  Full Article

Petrus Advisers recommend shareholders not to accept takeover bid of Vonovia for Conwert
Monday, 20 Mar 2017 11:50am EDT 

Petrus Advisers:Recommend shareholders not to accept the takeover bid of Vonovia for Conwert Full Article

Vonovia CEO doesn't expect large divestments from Conwert portfolio
Tuesday, 7 Mar 2017 02:35am EST 

Vonovia CEO tells journalists: Ceo says to focus on organic growth, not m&a; deutsche wohnen not high on my agenda . Ceo says does not expect large divestments from conwert portfolio Further company coverage: [VNAn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Vonovia confirms 2017 forecast for FFO 1 of 830-850 mln eur
Tuesday, 7 Mar 2017 01:00am EST 

Vonovia Se : Vonovia says 2016 ffo 1 760.8 million eur versus Reuters poll average 759 million . Vonovia says proposes dividend of 1.12 eur/share versus Reuters poll average 1.11 eur/share . Vonovia says expects full integration of conwert by july 2017 . Vonovia confirms forecast for 2017 for ffo 1 to rise to 830-850 million eur Further company coverage: [VNAn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Vonovia ties up with France's SNI for expansion outside Germany

FRANKFURT, Oct 18 Real estate group Vonovia has signed a partnership deal with France's SNI Group as it looks to expand beyond its German home market, it said on Wednesday.

