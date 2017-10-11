5N Plus Inc (VNP.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

5N plus is awarded multi-year, U.S. government contract

Oct 11 (Reuters) - 5n Plus Inc ::5N Plus is awarded multi-year, U.S. government contract.5N Plus Inc - ‍program is expected to commence in second half of 2018​.

5N Plus Q2 earnings per share $0.04

Aug 1 (Reuters) - 5N Plus Inc ::5N Plus reports financial results for the second quarter ended june 30, 2017.Q2 earnings per share $0.04.Says revenue for q2 2017 reached $56.2 million compared to $57.4 million for q2 2016.

5N Plus says revenue for Q1 2017 reached $60.9 million

May 2 (Reuters) - 5n Plus Inc :5N Plus reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017.Q1 earnings per share $0.05.Revenue for Q1 2017 reached $60.9 million compared to $63.9 million for Q1 2016.5N Plus Inc - Reaffirmed its guidance for 2017 as per strategic plan.Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $61.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

5N Plus reports qtrly total revenue $54.704 mln

5n Plus Inc : 5N Plus reports results for quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 .Qtrly total revenue $54.704 million versus $59.367 million.

5N Plus announces changes to its executive management structure

5n Plus Inc : 5N Plus announces changes to its executive management structure .Responsibilities assumed by former functions of chief commercial officer, chief operating officer to be reallocated across existing business untis.

5N plus inc intends to consolidate company's operations at Wellingborough, U.K.

5n Plus Inc : Its intention to consolidate company's operations at wellingborough, U.K. with other sites within group . Positive impact from these initiatives will be progressive reaching full potential starting in 2018 . Company will consolidate operations of DeForest-Wisconsin, U.S. and Fairfield-Connecticut, U.S. during first half of 2017 .Restructuring fees associated with these two initiatives are expected to be around $3.5 million with expected payback of less than two years.

5N Plus reports Q2 revenue $57.4 mln versus $87.3 mln

5n Plus Inc : 5N Plus reports financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016 . Q2 revenue view $64.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Q2 revenue $57.4 million versus $87.3 million.

5N Plus Inc appoints Luc Bertrand Chairman of Board

5N Plus Inc:Says appointment of Luc Bertrand as Company's new Chairman of the Board effective immediately.Says Luc Bertrand succeeds Jean-Marie Bourassa, who will continue to serve on the board and as Chair of the Audit & Risk Management Committee.

5N Plus appoints Arjang Roshan as New President and Chief Executive Officer

5N Plus Inc:Announce the appointment of Arjang J. Roshan as the company's new President and Chief Executive Officer effective February 15, 2016.Roshan replaces Jacques L'Ecuyer.