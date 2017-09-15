Valener Inc (VNR.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Valener Inc :Says ‍reiterated does not intend to exercise right to redeem currently outstanding cumulative rate reset preferred shares, series a on Oct 15​.

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Valener Inc :Valener inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.06 .Valener and Gaz Metro report their fiscal 2017 third quarter results.Valener inc - ‍normalized operating cash flows per common share of $0.37 for q3 of fiscal 2017​.Valener inc qtrly ‍adj earnings per share $0.06​.Valener inc - ‍raising valener's quarterly dividend from $0.28 to $0.29 per share​.Valener-Board decided based on conditions applicable to series a preferred shares, to not exercise redemption option coming into effect on OCT 15, 2017​.

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Valener Inc :Valener declares quarterly dividends and a dividend increase on common shares.Valener Inc - Board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per common share, representing a 3.6% increase from preceding quarter​.

May 11 (Reuters) - Valener Inc :Valener declares quarterly dividends and extends 4 pct annual common dividend growth target through 2022.Valener Inc - board of directors declared, on May 10, 2017, a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per common share.Valener Inc - says extension of 4 pct compound annual growth target on common dividends for next five fiscal years.

May 11 (Reuters) - Valener Inc -:Valener and Gaz Metro report their fiscal 2017 second quarter results.Valener Inc - adjusted net income of $0.85 per common share in q2 of fiscal 2017.Valener Inc - normalized operating cash flows per common share of $0.29 for q2 of fiscal 2017.

Valener Inc - : Gaz Metro acquires Standard Solar, a leading U.S.-based solar energy firm .Valener Inc through agreement, Gaz Métro indirectly acquires 100 pct of Standard Solar's shares.

Valener Inc - : Valener and Gaz Metro report their fiscal 2017 first quarter results . Adjusted net income per common share of $0.52 for Q1 of fiscal 2017 .For Q1 of fiscal 2017, Gaz Métro's adjusted net income attributable to partners amounted to $88.9 million, 18.1 pct year-over-year increase.

Valener Inc : Valener and Gaz Metro report their fiscal 2016 results . Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.02 . Q4 earnings per share view C$-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Reaffirming 4 percent dividend growth target for one more year.

Valener Inc : Valener and Gaz Metro report their fiscal 2016 third quarter results . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.04 .Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Valener Inc :Dividend reinvestment plan, where shareholders may elect to have dividends paid reinvested into additional shares at a discount of 2%.