Valener Inc (VNR.TO)

VNR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

22.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.00 (-0.00%)
Prev Close
$22.20
Open
$22.15
Day's High
$22.25
Day's Low
$22.14
Volume
29,400
Avg. Vol
38,208
52-wk High
$23.23
52-wk Low
$18.76

Valener says ‍reiterated does not intend to exercise right to redeem currently outstanding cumulative rate reset preferred shares
Friday, 15 Sep 2017 10:37am EDT 

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Valener Inc :Says ‍reiterated does not intend to exercise right to redeem currently outstanding cumulative rate reset preferred shares, series a on Oct 15​.  Full Article

Valener Inc Q3 adj shr $0.06
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 07:15am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Valener Inc :Valener inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.06 .Valener and Gaz Metro report their fiscal 2017 third quarter results.Valener inc - ‍normalized operating cash flows per common share of $0.37 for q3 of fiscal 2017​.Valener inc qtrly ‍adj earnings per share $0.06​.Valener inc - ‍raising valener's quarterly dividend from $0.28 to $0.29 per share​.Valener-Board decided based on conditions applicable to series a preferred shares, to not exercise redemption option coming into effect on OCT 15, 2017​.  Full Article

Valener declares dividend increase on common shares
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 07:15am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Valener Inc :Valener declares quarterly dividends and a dividend increase on common shares.Valener Inc - Board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per common share, representing a 3.6% increase from preceding quarter​.  Full Article

Valener declares quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share
Thursday, 11 May 2017 07:00am EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - Valener Inc :Valener declares quarterly dividends and extends 4 pct annual common dividend growth target through 2022.Valener Inc - board of directors declared, on May 10, 2017, a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per common share.Valener Inc - says extension of 4 pct compound annual growth target on common dividends for next five fiscal years.  Full Article

Valener reports Q2 adjusted net income of $0.85 per common share
Thursday, 11 May 2017 07:00am EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - Valener Inc -:Valener and Gaz Metro report their fiscal 2017 second quarter results.Valener Inc - adjusted net income of $0.85 per common share in q2 of fiscal 2017.Valener Inc - normalized operating cash flows per common share of $0.29 for q2 of fiscal 2017.  Full Article

Gaz Metro acquires solar energy firm Standard Solar
Tuesday, 7 Mar 2017 06:30am EST 

Valener Inc - : Gaz Metro acquires Standard Solar, a leading U.S.-based solar energy firm .Valener Inc through agreement, Gaz Métro indirectly acquires 100 pct of Standard Solar's shares.  Full Article

Valener and Gaz Metro report fiscal 2017 first quarter results
Wednesday, 8 Feb 2017 07:45am EST 

Valener Inc - : Valener and Gaz Metro report their fiscal 2017 first quarter results . Adjusted net income per common share of $0.52 for Q1 of fiscal 2017 .For Q1 of fiscal 2017, Gaz Métro's adjusted net income attributable to partners amounted to $88.9 million, 18.1 pct year-over-year increase.  Full Article

Valener and Gaz Metro Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.02
Thursday, 24 Nov 2016 08:26am EST 

Valener Inc : Valener and Gaz Metro report their fiscal 2016 results . Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.02 . Q4 earnings per share view C$-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Reaffirming 4 percent dividend growth target for one more year.  Full Article

Valener reported qtrly adj EPS $0.04
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 07:24am EDT 

Valener Inc : Valener and Gaz Metro report their fiscal 2016 third quarter results . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.04 .Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Valener announces dividend reinvestment plan
Friday, 13 May 2016 07:15am EDT 

Valener Inc :Dividend reinvestment plan, where shareholders may elect to have dividends paid reinvested into additional shares at a discount of 2%.  Full Article

