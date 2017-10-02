Edition:
Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.L)

VOD.L on London Stock Exchange

216.85GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.20 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
217.05
Open
217.50
Day's High
218.45
Day's Low
215.95
Volume
54,240,297
Avg. Vol
56,418,304
52-wk High
233.90
52-wk Low
186.50

NOS and Vodafone to share fibre network in Portugal
Monday, 2 Oct 2017 02:45am EDT 

Oct 2 (Reuters) - NOS SGPS SA ::SAID ON FRIDAY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE PORTUGAL TO DEVELOP AND SHARE INFRASTRUCTURE NATIONWIDE FROM THE BEGINNING OF 2018.AGREEMENT COVERS RECIPROCAL SHARING OF DARK FIBRE IN ABOUT 2.6 MILLION HOMES EACH OPERATOR SHARING EQUIVALENT VALUE IN TERMS OF INVESTMENT .PARTNERSHIP ALSO APPLIES TO MOBILE INFRASTRUCTURE WITH MINIMUM OF 200 MOBILE TOWERS TO BE SHARED.  Full Article

Vodafone India says disappointed with TRAI's decision, considering options in response
Wednesday, 20 Sep 2017 01:03am EDT 

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Vodafone India Ltd ::Disappointed with TRAI's decision and now considering our options in response to it.Says "this is yet another retrograde regulatory measure that will significantly benefit the new entrant alone".TRAI decision will have serious consequences for investment in rural coverage, undermining government's vision of digital India.  Full Article

Vodafone Group raises 14.85 bln rand from Vodacom stake sale
Wednesday, 6 Sep 2017 02:00am EDT 

Sept 6 (Reuters) - VODAFONE GROUP PLC ::RESULT OF PLACING OF ORDINARY SHARES IN VODACOM​.‍HAS SOLD AN AGGREGATE OF 90 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN VODACOM AT A PRICE OF ZAR 165PER SHARE, RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ZAR 14,850 MILLION​.FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF PLACING, WILL INDIRECTLY OWN ABOUT 64.5 PCT OF VODACOM'S ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL​.  Full Article

Vodafone to place about 90 million ordinary shares in Vodacom
Tuesday, 5 Sep 2017 11:32am EDT 

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Block Trade - Vodafone Group Plc ::PROPOSED PLACING OF APPROXIMATELY 90 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN VODACOM.PLACING SHARES REPRESENT 5.2% OF VODACOM'S ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL.EXPECTED THAT VODACOM'S FREE FLOAT WOULD DECLINE TO APPROXIMATELY 18%.NUMBER OF PLACING SHARES, PRICE, TO BE AGREED BY JOINT BOOKRUNNERS AND VODAFONE AT CLOSE OF ABB PROCESS, WHICH IS TO START IMMEDIATELY.  Full Article

Vodafone says to commence new share buyback programme
Friday, 25 Aug 2017 02:00am EDT 

Aug 25 (Reuters) - VODAFONE GROUP PLC ::MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BOND & ASSOC'D SHARE BUYBACK.MATURING MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BOND AND ASSOCIATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME.TO COMMENCE A NEW IRREVOCABLE AND NON-DISCRETIONARY SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.PURPOSE OF PROGRAMME IS TO REDUCE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF VODAFONE AND TO AVOID ANY CHANGE IN ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL ON MATURING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF MCB.PROGRAMME WILL BE FINANCED OUT OF PROCEEDS FROM VODAFONE'S VERIZON LOAN NOTES.  Full Article

Dixons Carphone: customers holding onto handsets for 4-5 months longer
Thursday, 24 Aug 2017 03:18am EDT 

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone :Ceo says overall 'very comfortable with trading' but uk postpay market more difficult.Ceo says customers holding onto handsets for 4-5 months longer than previously.Cfo says new handset demand is still there and market will come back.Ceo says we are accelerating as much as possible sensible cost-cutting actions.Ceo says large part of apple base rejected iphone 7, so cohort of owners ready for upgrade.Ceo says expects iphone 8 demand to be stronger than iphone 7.Ceo says post-pay contracts still most cost effective way of upgrading for most customers.Ceo says critical to continue to invest in scale, retain leading market position.Ceo says 'not betting farm' on iphone 8.Ceo doesn't see samsung note 8 causing huge amount of market disruption.Ceo says iphone 8 take-up will be inline with iphone 6s, but not as good as 6.  Full Article

Vodafone Group PLC files for potential mixed shelf, size not disclosed - SEC filing‍​
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 03:23pm EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc : :Vodafone Group PLC files for potential mixed shelf, size not disclosed - SEC filing‍​.  Full Article

Vodafone to redeem $1 bln 1.25 pct notes due September
Thursday, 13 Jul 2017 09:35am EDT 

July 13 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc :Notice of full redemption of $1,000,000,000 1.25 pct notes due September 2017.  Full Article

UK's Ofcom sets rules for mobile spectrum auction
Tuesday, 11 Jul 2017 02:24am EDT 

July 11 (Reuters) - UK's Office of Communications:Ofcom sets rules for mobile spectrum auction.Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍later this year, will auction licences to use 190 mhz of spectrum in two 'frequency bands'​.Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍40 mhz of spectrum will be auctioned in 2.3ghz band​.Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍in addition, 150 mhz of spectrum will be auctioned in 3.4ghz band​.Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍auction rules designed to reflect recent market developments and safeguard competition over coming years​.Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍when auctioning spectrum, will impose two different restrictions on bidders​.Uk's ofcom- effect of caps will be to reduce bt/ee's overall share of mobile spectrum; company can win a maximum 85 mhz of new spectrum in 3.4ghz band.Uk's ofcom - overall cap also means that vodafone could gain a maximum 160 mhz of spectrum across both 2.3ghz and 3.4ghz bands.  Full Article

COAI says Gopal Vittal re-elected as chairman
Friday, 16 Jun 2017 07:00am EDT 

June 16 (Reuters) - Cellular Operators Association of India::Gopal Vittal, managing director & chief executive officer (India and South Asia) of Bharti Airtel Ltd was re-elected as the chairman of COAI.Sunil Sood, MD & CEO- Vodafone India Ltd , will continue as the vice-chairman of COAI.  Full Article

UPDATE 3-Two-year Brexit transition is assured, UK PM May tells business chiefs - source

LONDON, Oct 9 Prime Minister Theresa May told business leaders on Monday that they could be certain there would be a two-year transition period after Britain's exit from the European Union, a source told Reuters.

