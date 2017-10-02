Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NOS and Vodafone to share fibre network in Portugal

Oct 2 (Reuters) - NOS SGPS SA ::SAID ON FRIDAY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE PORTUGAL TO DEVELOP AND SHARE INFRASTRUCTURE NATIONWIDE FROM THE BEGINNING OF 2018.AGREEMENT COVERS RECIPROCAL SHARING OF DARK FIBRE IN ABOUT 2.6 MILLION HOMES EACH OPERATOR SHARING EQUIVALENT VALUE IN TERMS OF INVESTMENT .PARTNERSHIP ALSO APPLIES TO MOBILE INFRASTRUCTURE WITH MINIMUM OF 200 MOBILE TOWERS TO BE SHARED.

Vodafone India says disappointed with TRAI's decision, considering options in response

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Vodafone India Ltd ::Disappointed with TRAI's decision and now considering our options in response to it.Says "this is yet another retrograde regulatory measure that will significantly benefit the new entrant alone".TRAI decision will have serious consequences for investment in rural coverage, undermining government's vision of digital India.

Vodafone Group raises 14.85 bln rand from Vodacom stake sale

Sept 6 (Reuters) - VODAFONE GROUP PLC ::RESULT OF PLACING OF ORDINARY SHARES IN VODACOM​.‍HAS SOLD AN AGGREGATE OF 90 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN VODACOM AT A PRICE OF ZAR 165PER SHARE, RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ZAR 14,850 MILLION​.FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF PLACING, WILL INDIRECTLY OWN ABOUT 64.5 PCT OF VODACOM'S ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL​.

Vodafone to place about 90 million ordinary shares in Vodacom

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Block Trade - Vodafone Group Plc ::PROPOSED PLACING OF APPROXIMATELY 90 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN VODACOM.PLACING SHARES REPRESENT 5.2% OF VODACOM'S ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL.EXPECTED THAT VODACOM'S FREE FLOAT WOULD DECLINE TO APPROXIMATELY 18%.NUMBER OF PLACING SHARES, PRICE, TO BE AGREED BY JOINT BOOKRUNNERS AND VODAFONE AT CLOSE OF ABB PROCESS, WHICH IS TO START IMMEDIATELY.

Vodafone says to commence new share buyback programme

Aug 25 (Reuters) - VODAFONE GROUP PLC ::MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BOND & ASSOC'D SHARE BUYBACK.MATURING MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BOND AND ASSOCIATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME.TO COMMENCE A NEW IRREVOCABLE AND NON-DISCRETIONARY SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.PURPOSE OF PROGRAMME IS TO REDUCE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF VODAFONE AND TO AVOID ANY CHANGE IN ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL ON MATURING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF MCB.PROGRAMME WILL BE FINANCED OUT OF PROCEEDS FROM VODAFONE'S VERIZON LOAN NOTES.

Dixons Carphone: customers holding onto handsets for 4-5 months longer

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone :Ceo says overall 'very comfortable with trading' but uk postpay market more difficult.Ceo says customers holding onto handsets for 4-5 months longer than previously.Cfo says new handset demand is still there and market will come back.Ceo says we are accelerating as much as possible sensible cost-cutting actions.Ceo says large part of apple base rejected iphone 7, so cohort of owners ready for upgrade.Ceo says expects iphone 8 demand to be stronger than iphone 7.Ceo says post-pay contracts still most cost effective way of upgrading for most customers.Ceo says critical to continue to invest in scale, retain leading market position.Ceo says 'not betting farm' on iphone 8.Ceo doesn't see samsung note 8 causing huge amount of market disruption.Ceo says iphone 8 take-up will be inline with iphone 6s, but not as good as 6.

Vodafone Group PLC files for potential mixed shelf, size not disclosed - SEC filing‍​

July 31 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc : :Vodafone Group PLC files for potential mixed shelf, size not disclosed - SEC filing‍​.

Vodafone to redeem $1 bln 1.25 pct notes due September

July 13 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc :Notice of full redemption of $1,000,000,000 1.25 pct notes due September 2017.

UK's Ofcom sets rules for mobile spectrum auction

July 11 (Reuters) - UK's Office of Communications:Ofcom sets rules for mobile spectrum auction.Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍later this year, will auction licences to use 190 mhz of spectrum in two 'frequency bands'​.Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍40 mhz of spectrum will be auctioned in 2.3ghz band​.Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍in addition, 150 mhz of spectrum will be auctioned in 3.4ghz band​.Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍auction rules designed to reflect recent market developments and safeguard competition over coming years​.Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍when auctioning spectrum, will impose two different restrictions on bidders​.Uk's ofcom- effect of caps will be to reduce bt/ee's overall share of mobile spectrum; company can win a maximum 85 mhz of new spectrum in 3.4ghz band.Uk's ofcom - overall cap also means that vodafone could gain a maximum 160 mhz of spectrum across both 2.3ghz and 3.4ghz bands.

COAI says Gopal Vittal re-elected as chairman

June 16 (Reuters) - Cellular Operators Association of India::Gopal Vittal, managing director & chief executive officer (India and South Asia) of Bharti Airtel Ltd was re-elected as the chairman of COAI.Sunil Sood, MD & CEO- Vodafone India Ltd , will continue as the vice-chairman of COAI.