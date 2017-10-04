Vodacom Group Ltd (VODJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

South Africa's Competition Commission launches abuse of dominance investigation against Vodacom​‍​

Oct 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Commission: :LAUNCHES ABUSE OF DOMINANCE INVESTIGATION AGAINST VODACOM​‍​.COMMISSION HAS INFORMATION THAT THERE ARE 20 GOVERNMENT DEPARTMENTS WHICH WILL BE SUBJECTED TO THE NEW VODACOM CONTRACT.HAS REASONABLE GROUNDS TO SUSPECT EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT MAY CONSTITUTE EXCLUSIONARY ABUSE OF DOMINANCE BY VODACOM.INITIATED INVESTIGATION AFTER CO SECURED EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH NATIONAL TREASURY TO BE PROVIDER OF MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATION SERVICES TO GOVT‍‍​.COMMISSION IS OF THE VIEW THAT THE CONTRACT WILL RESULT IN A LOSS OF MARKET SHARE FOR OTHER NETWORK OPERATORS.

Vodafone Group raises 14.85 bln rand from Vodacom stake sale

Sept 6 (Reuters) - VODAFONE GROUP PLC ::RESULT OF PLACING OF ORDINARY SHARES IN VODACOM​.‍HAS SOLD AN AGGREGATE OF 90 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN VODACOM AT A PRICE OF ZAR 165PER SHARE, RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ZAR 14,850 MILLION​.FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF PLACING, WILL INDIRECTLY OWN ABOUT 64.5 PCT OF VODACOM'S ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL​.

Vodacom Group says Vodacom Tanzania will list on Dar Es Salaam Stock Exchange

Aug 10 (Reuters) - VODACOM GROUP LTD ::SAYS VODACOM TANZANIA WILL BE LISTED ON MAIN INVESTMENT MARKET SEGMENT OF DAR ES SALAAM STOCK EXCHANGE ON OR ABOUT 15 AUG.

Vodacom Group qtrly group revenue grew 3.9 pct to 20.7 bln rand

July 20 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group Ltd ::Qtrly group revenue grew 3.9 pct to 20.7 bln rand, normalised growth, excluding currency translation effects, was 7.7 pct.Q1 group service revenue grew 1.7 pct to 17.1 bln rand, normalised growth, excluding currency translation effects, was 5.9 pct.Added 2.5 million customers during quarter, 2.3 million in South Africa and 280 thousand in our international operations.Q1 south africa revenue growth accelerated to 7.8 pct aided by stronger device sales, service revenue growth was sustained at 5.6 pct.Q1 group data revenue increased 15.1 pct, normalised 18.3 pct, to 6.7 bln rand.

South African Airways said to favor Vodacom executive as CEO - Bloomberg

June 28 (Reuters) - :South African Airways said to favor Vodacom executive, Vuyani Jarana, as CEO - Bloomberg citing sources.

Vodacom Group says Chairman Peter Moyo to retire

June 15 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group Ltd ::Peter Moyo, chairman of company will retire, step down from board at forthcoming AGM to be held on Tuesday July 18 2017.Appointment of Jabu Moleketi, current independent non-executive director, to role of chairman of company with effect from July 19 2017.Appointment of Sakumzi Macozoma as lead independent director of company also with effect from Wednesday, July 19 2017.

Vodacom says shareholder PIC to vote in favour of Safaricom deal

June 2 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group Limited ::PIC, which includes government employees pension fund, holds 15.63 pct interest in co, has undertaken to vote in favour of proposed Safaricom acquisition.

Vodafone sees cash flow improvement as regulation, capex ease

May 16 (Reuters) - Vodafone :Cfo says free cash flow step-up driven by growth in organic business as capex normalises.Cfo says goal is continuing dividend cover, ceo says sees balance between investment needs and shareholder rewards.Cfo says regulation will weigh on service revenue growth in Europe in fy18, drag of about 1 percent point.Ceo says service revenue in uk "flattening", enterprise remains highly competitive.Ceo says operational improvements in uk now visible.Ceo says no plans to move out of the uk after brexit, for vodafone brexit does not make a big difference.Ceo says no plan to put Ghana, other african units into Vodacom vodj.j at the moment.Cfo says India could quickly rebound.

Vodacom says full-year HEPS at 923 cents vs 883 cents yr ago

May 15 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group Ltd ::Vodacom group ltd - heps 923 cents versus 883 cents year ago.Vodacom group ltd - fy data revenue grew 19.7 percent to r20 696 million.Vodacom group ltd - fy group data revenue up 16.4%, supported by strategy of data network investment and device migration.Vodacom group ltd - fy group capital expenditure of r11 292 million.Vodacom group ltd - final dividend per share of 435 cents, taking total dividend to 830 cents per share for year.Vodacom group ltd - target group service revenue growth of mid-single digit, previously low-to-mid single digit, over next three years.Vodacom group ltd - target group ebit growth of mid-to-high single digit and capital intensity of 12-14% of group revenue over next three years.Vodacom group ltd - change to fy ebit target reflects change in management short-term incentive targets, which are now based on ebit, previously ebitda.Vodacom group ltd - key growth areas remain robust, including data, for which customer demand remains strong.

Vodacom to buy 34.94 pct stake in Kenya's Safaricom from Vodafone

May 15 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group Ltd :Will acquire 34.94% indirect interest in Safaricom from Vodafone by acquiring 87.5% of issued share capital of Vodafone Kenya.Under the deal, Vodafone will subscribe for new Vodacom Group shares.Safaricom is owned by government of Kenya (35%), Vodafone Kenya (39.93%), public investors (25%) and Safaricom Employees (0.07%).Purchase consideration is sum of amount equal to subscription price for 226.8 million new Vodacom shares, which will be set off against same amount of purchase consideration, and max amount of kes393.75 million (r51 million) in cash.Transaction offers opportunity to diversify Vodacom group's economic exposure and earning's profile in a single transaction.Vodacom group intends to maintain its dividend policy.Vodacom group board appointed a committee consisting of independent directors who have unanimously approved proposed transaction.Company appointed an independent expert, Deloitte & Touché, to provide a fairness opinion on proposed transaction.Interest in Safaricom to contribute about 15% of its earnings (before amortisation for fair value adjustment of assets on acquisition).As at signature date, subscription price amounts to r34.6 billion, based on Vodacom group share price on Friday 12 may 2017.As a result of issue of new Vodacom Group shares to Vodafone, interest held by Vodafone in Vodacom Group will increase from 65.0% to 69.6%.Vodafone will retain a 12.5% non-controlling interest in Vodafone Kenya.