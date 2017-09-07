Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VOLARA.MX)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Volaris reports August traffic results, load factor of 85 pct

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv :Volaris reports august 2017 traffic results, load factor of 85 pct.During august 2017 increased total capacity, as measured in available seat miles (ASMS), by 6.6 pct year over year.Total demand, as measured in revenue passenger miles (RPMS), in august 2017 increased 5.1 pct year over year, reaching 1.4 billion​.‍Network load factor for august was 85.4 pct, a decrease of 1.2 percentage points year over year​.

Volaris reports Q2 results

July 21 (Reuters) - Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv :Volaris reports second quarter 2017 results: 26 pct adjusted EBITDAR margin..Q2 revenue rose 16.6 percent to Ps. 5.982 billion.Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv - ‍total operating revenues reached ps.5,982 million for Q2, an increase of 16.6 pct year over year​.Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv - ‍total operating revs per ASM Ps.128.9 cents for Q2, at same level than same period of previous year​.Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv qtrly loss per ADS $‍0.29​.

Volaris reports June 2017 traffic results

July 10 (Reuters) - ‍Volaris :Volaris reports June 2017 traffic results, passenger growth of 4%, load factor of 89%.Says during June 2017 volaris increased total capacity, as measured in Available Seat Miles (ASMS), by 7.8% year over year​.Says ‍network load factor for June was 89.1%, an increase of 0.2 percentage points year over year​.Volaris says total demand, as measured in Revenue Passenger Miles (RPMS), in June 2017 increased 8.0% year over year, reaching 1.3 billion.

Volaris reports May 2017 traffic results, passenger growth of 10 pct

June 7 (Reuters) - Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv :Volaris reports may 2017 traffic results, passenger growth of 10%.May load factor 83.8 percent, down 2.2 points.Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv - transported a total of 1.4 million passengers during may 2017, an increase of 9.9% year over year.Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv - transported a total of 1.4 million passengers during may, an increase of 9.9% year over year.May 2017 total RPMS 1.32 billion versus 1.16 billion in may 2016.Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv - total demand, as measured in RPMS, in may 2017 increased 14.0% year over year, reaching 1.3 billion.May 2017 total ASMS 1.58 billion versus 1.34 billion in may 2016.

Volaris says April total demand, as measured in RPMs, increased 27 pct

May 8 (Reuters) - Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv :Volaris reports april 2017 traffic results, passenger growth of 23%.Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - during april 2017 volaris increased total capacity, as measured in available seat miles, by 25.5% yoy.Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - total demand, as measured in rpms, in april 2017 increased 27.0% year over year, reaching 1.3 billion..Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - transported a total of 1.4 million passengers during april, an increase of 22.5% year over year.Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - network load factor for april reached 84.3%, an increase of 1.1 percentage points year over year.

Volaris Q1 revenue PS. 5.656 billion

April 20 (Reuters) - Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion SAB De CV :Volaris reports first quarter 2017 results: 19% adjusted EBITDAR margin.Q1 revenue rose 9.1 percent to PS. 5.656 billion.Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion SAB De CV qtrly loss per share PS. 1.34.Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion SAB De CV - "we remain cautiously optimistic of demand".

Volaris reports March 2017 traffic results

Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv : Volaris reports march 2017 traffic results, passenger growth of 8% . Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - total demand, as measured in RPMS, for Q1, March 2017 increased 14.4%, 7.4% year over year, respectively . Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - transported a total of 4.0 million passengers during Q1 of 2017, an increase of 15.6% year over year . Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - during March 2017, volaris transported over 1.3 million passengers, an increase of 8.1% year over year . In Q1, co increased total capacity, measured in available seat miles, by 16.8% y-o-year . Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - network load factor for Q1 and March 2017 reached 83.2% and 85.1%, respectively . Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - confirms its stated adjusted EBITDAR margin guidance in high teens for Q1 2017 . In March 2017, co increased total capacity, measured in available seat miles, by 7.9% y-o-y .In Q1 2017, co increased domestic & international ASMS by 12.8% and 26.2%, respectively.

Volaris says Q4 CASM rose 16.3 pct vs year earlier

Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv : Volaris reports record 38 pct adjusted EBITDAR margin for the full year 2016 . Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - CASM for Q4 was PS.133.5 cents, a 16.3 pct increase compared to Q4 2015 . Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - total operating revenues per available seat mile (TRASM) rose to PS.144.1 cents for Q4 .Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv earnings per ADS PS. 0.47.

Volaris August 2016 traffic results,passenger traffic growth of 17 pct

Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv : Volaris reports august 2016 traffic results, strong market demand drives passenger traffic growth of 17% . Network load factor for august reached 86.6%, an increase of 4.0 percentage points year over year . During august 2016 volaris increased total capacity (asms) by 10.3% year over year . In august 2016, volaris increased domestic and international asms by 8.7% and 13.8%, respectively .Total demand, as measured in revenue passenger miles (rpms), in august 2016 increased 15.5%.

Volaris reports June 2016 traffic results

Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv :Volaris reports June 2016 traffic results, strong market demand drives passenger traffic growth of 29%.