Voltas Ltd (VOLT.NS)

Voltas appoints Noel N Tata as chairman

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Voltas Ltd :Says appointment of Noel N Tata as chairman of company.Says Noel N Tata, will take charge as non executive chairman of board of directors of company with effect from 1 September, 2017.

Voltas appoints Abhijit Gajendragadkar as CFO

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Voltas Ltd :Says approved appointment of Abhijit Gajendragadkar as chief financial officer.

India's Voltas June-qtr consol profit up around 18 pct

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Voltas Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 1.88 billion rupees.June quarter consol total income 20.23 billion rupees.Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 1.60 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 18.91 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 1.64 billion rupees.

Voltas Ltd Sept-qtr consol profit up about 7 pct

Voltas Ltd : Sept-quarter consol net profit 721.1 million rupees . Sept-quarter consol total income from operations 9.81 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Sept-quarter consol net profit was 662.06 million rupees .Consol net profit in Sept-quarter last year was 672.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 10.47 billion rupees.

Voltas June-qtr consol profit rises 23.3 pct

Voltas Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 1.58 billion rupees; consol total income from operations INR 18.55 billion . Consensus forecast for June-quarter profit was 1.27 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 1.03 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 15.64 billion rupees .

India's Voltas Ltd March-qtr consol profit up about 49 pct

Voltas Ltd : India's Voltas Ltd - March-quarter consol net profit 1.76 billion rupees; consol net sales 18.76 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for March-quarter consol net profit was 1.16 billion rupees . Recommends dividend of INR 2.60 per share .