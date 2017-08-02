Edition:
Voltas Ltd (VOLT.NS)

VOLT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

533.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.10 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
Rs537.45
Open
Rs538.85
Day's High
Rs538.85
Day's Low
Rs530.80
Volume
177,470
Avg. Vol
1,249,407
52-wk High
Rs565.00
52-wk Low
Rs287.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Voltas appoints Noel N Tata as chairman
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 04:37am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Voltas Ltd :Says appointment of Noel N Tata as chairman of company.Says Noel N Tata, will take charge as non executive chairman of board of directors of company with effect from 1 September, 2017.  Full Article

Voltas appoints Abhijit Gajendragadkar as CFO
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 04:31am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Voltas Ltd :Says approved appointment of Abhijit Gajendragadkar as chief financial officer.  Full Article

India's Voltas June-qtr consol profit up around 18 pct
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 04:22am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Voltas Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 1.88 billion rupees.June quarter consol total income 20.23 billion rupees.Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 1.60 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 18.91 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 1.64 billion rupees.  Full Article

Voltas Ltd Sept-qtr consol profit up about 7 pct
Wednesday, 16 Nov 2016 07:28am EST 

Voltas Ltd : Sept-quarter consol net profit 721.1 million rupees . Sept-quarter consol total income from operations 9.81 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Sept-quarter consol net profit was 662.06 million rupees .Consol net profit in Sept-quarter last year was 672.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 10.47 billion rupees.  Full Article

Voltas June-qtr consol profit rises 23.3 pct
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 04:01am EDT 

Voltas Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 1.58 billion rupees; consol total income from operations INR 18.55 billion . Consensus forecast for June-quarter profit was 1.27 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 1.03 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 15.64 billion rupees .  Full Article

India's Voltas Ltd March-qtr consol profit up about 49 pct
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 05:55am EDT 

Voltas Ltd : India's Voltas Ltd - March-quarter consol net profit 1.76 billion rupees; consol net sales 18.76 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for March-quarter consol net profit was 1.16 billion rupees . Recommends dividend of INR 2.60 per share .  Full Article

Voltas Ltd News

BRIEF-Sharp India says co not involved in any negotiation in relation to its AC manufacturing plant in Pune

* Sharp India ltd clarifies on news item "Voltas evaluating buyout of Sharp India's AC manufacturing plant in Pune".

Earnings vs. Estimates

