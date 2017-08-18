Koninklijke Vopak NV (VOPA.AS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vopak H1 EBITDA excluding exceptional items decreases to 394.1 million euros

Aug 18 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV ::H1 NET PROFIT ATTRIB. TO HOLDERS OF ORDINARY SHARES EXCLUDING. EXCEPT. ITEMS EUR 150.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 173.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO HOLDERS OF ORDINARY SHARES EXCLUDING. EXCEPT. ITEMS EUR 73.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 76.1 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.AVERAGE OCCUPANCY RATE FOR H1 IS 91% (HY1 2016: 94%).H1 REVENUE EUR 669.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 679.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.FOR 2017, WE EXPECT TO REALIZE AN AVERAGE OCCUPANCY RATE OF AROUND 90% (2016: 93%).WE EXPECT THAT 2017 EBITDA WILL BE 5-10% LOWER THAN 2016 EBITDA (EUR 822 MILLION).Q2 EBITDA EXCLUDING EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS EUR 191 MILLION VERSUS EUR 201 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.H1 EBITDA EXCLUDING. EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS EUR 394.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 421 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 RESULTS IN NETHERLANDS ARE BELOW EXPECTATIONS, RESULTS FOR EMEA, ASIA AND LNG ARE IN LINE WITH OUTLOOK, WHILE AMERICAS RESULTS ARE ABOVE EXPECTATIONS.

European Commission approves of Gasunie, Oiltanking and Vopak setting up JV

July 12 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV ::REG-EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVAL FOR GASUNIE << >>, OILTANKING AND VOPAK TO SET UP JOINT VENTURE TO DEVELOP LNG TERMINAL IN NORTHERN GERMANY.

Royal Vopak Q1 2017 financial results decrease in comparison to Q1 2016

April 19 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Vopak NV ::Q1 revenues 341.8 million euros ($366.41 million) versus 337 million euros in Reuters poll.Compared to Q1 2016 financial results decreased, mainly due to divestments and somewhat lower occupancy rates.Q1 EBIT increased with 5 percent to 135 million euros.Reuters poll expectations: Q1 EBITDA 201 million Q1 EBIT increased with 5 percent to 135 million euros, net profit 78.6 million euros.Q1 EBITDA increased with 3 percent to 203 million euros compared to previous quarter.Q1 net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares increased with 7% to 77 million euros.Q1 financial performance is in line with our outlook for 2017.Reiterates confidence to achieve average occupancy rate of at least 90 pct and expect that 2017 EBITDA will not exceed 2016 EBITDA.

FCC in consortium wins contract to build Vopak storage terminal in Panama

Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA : Says in consortium with Felguera IHI wins contract to build Vopak storage terminal in Panama .The contract was awarded by Royal Vopak.

Koninklijke Vopak confident about deal with Exmar - conf call

Koninklijke Vopak NV : Is confident that there is going to be a deal with Exmar; needs to fulfill several conditions before the deal takes effect - conference call . Technology expenditure will be "reasonably well spread" over 2017-2019 - conference call Further company coverage: [VOPA.AS] (Gdynia Newsroom:) ((Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 09 20;)).

Vopak expands further in South Africa

Koninklijke Vopak NV : Vopak expands further in South Africa . Royal Vopak and its partner Reatile announce that investment decision has been taken to further expand their activities in South Africa . A new 100,000 cbm inland terminal in Gauteng province (Johannesburg) connected to Vopak terminal Durban via Transnet Multi Product Pipeline . An expansion of Vopak Terminal Durban with 130,000 cubic meters (cbm) . Expansion of Vopak Terminal Durban will comprise 10 new state-of-art tanks with a total capacity of 162,000 cbm as well as demolition of 38 older small tanks .Total capacity of Vopak Terminal Durban will amount to 371,926 cbm.

Koninklijke Vopak FY EBITDA excluding exceptional items up by 1 pct at 822.3 million euros

Koninklijke Vopak NV : A dividend of 1.05 euros (2015: 1.00 euros) per ordinary share, payable in cash . FY net profit (holders ordinary shares) 326.1 million euros ($347.85 million) versus 343 million euros in Reuters Poll . FY revenue 1.35 billion euros versus 1.35 billion euros in Reuters Poll . FY EBITDA 822.3 million euros versus 833 million euros in Reuters Poll . FY EBITDA including exceptional items 1.02 billion euros; FY net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares including exceptional items 534.0 million euros . Koninklijke Vopak NV - for 2017, are confident that Vopak will again achieve an average occupancy rate of at least 90 pct . Koninklijke Vopak NV - expect to make additional investments in disciplined capacity growth, technology and innovation projects . Koninklijke Vopak NV - expect that 2017 EBITDA will not exceed 2016 result . During period 2017-2019, Vopak anticipates volatility in energy, commodity, financial markets and unpredictable geopolitical developments . Koninklijke Vopak NV - majority of the planned investments will contribute to results in period 2019 and beyond. . Koninklijke Vopak nv - aims to spend a maximum of approximately 750 million euros on sustaining and service improvement capex for period 2017-2019.

Vopak's CFO Jack de Kreij to step down

Koninklijke Vopak NV :Jack de Kreij to step down as CFO of Royal Vopak as per February 1 2018.

Vopak and Exmar announce exploratory discussions

Koninklijke Vopak NV : Vopak and Exmar announce that discussions are currently taking place to explore the possibility of an acquisition of Exmar's share in its floating LNG storage and regasification business (FRSU's) by Vopak .As the outcome of these discussions between Vopak and Exmar is currently unknown, no further details are disclosed.

Koninklijke Vopak H1 net profit up 169 pct at 384.6 million euros

Koninklijke Vopak NV : H1 revenue 679.9 million euros ($770.73 million) versus 700.7 million euros year ago . H1 EBITDA 421 million euros versus 408 million euros year ago . H1 EBITDA including exceptional items 627 million euros versus 411.5 million euros year ago . H1 net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares 384.6 million euros versus 143.0 million euros year ago . Expect demand for chemicals to grow in long term, particularly in Asia . Says there will be a step-by-step increasing need for better and more storage infrastructure .Global lng market conditions continue to be challenging due to an intensifying oversupply.