Vossloh AG (VOSG.DE)

Vossloh H1 net income down to EUR 13.4 mln

July 26 (Reuters) - VOSSLOH AG ::NET SALES ROSE BY 16.7 % TO €492.2 MILLION AFTER SIX MONTHS‍​.GROUP’S EBIT ROSE SIGNIFICANTLY BY 37.1 % TO €26.6 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 (PREVIOUS YEAR: €19.4 MILLION).GROUP FORECAST FOR 2017 CONFIRMED‍​.ORDER BACKLOG AS OF JUNE 30, 2017, WAS €737.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: €633.7 MILLION).H1 ORDERS RECEIVED REMAINED ALMOST UNCHANGED YEAR OVER YEAR AT €465.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: €472.6 MILLION).H1 NET INCOME 13.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 14.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.

Vossloh Q1 revenues up 18.2 pct at 224.3 million euros

April 27 (Reuters) - Vossloh AG ::Q1 revenues grew 18.2 percent to 224.3 million euros ($244.58 million).Q1 consolidated EBIT significantly improved, reaching 7.1 million euros (previous year: 2.0 million euros).Vossloh's sales target for all of 2017 is still between 1.0 billion and 1.1 billion euros.Q1 orders received in group decreased to 210.8 million euros(previous year: 249.3 million euros), while order backlog amounted to 750.9 million euros as of March 31 (previous year: 642.2 million euros).Sales growth will primarily be driven by inclusion of Vossloh tie technologies and increasing sales revenues in transportation division.Board estimates that company will reach an EBIT margin between 5.5 percent and 6.0 percent for 2017.

Vossloh: Andreas Busemann appointed CEO with effect from April 1

Vossloh AG : Said on Thursday Hans M. Schabert hands over Chairmanship of the Executive Board of Vossloh to Andreas Busemann .Andreas Busemann appointed CEO with effect from April 1, 2017.

Vossloh FY EBIT improved to 50.0 million euros

Vossloh AG : FY group's earnings before interest and taxes - EBIT - improved slightly better than expected from 42.3 million euros in 2015 to 50.0 million euros ($54.02 million) . FY sales revenues compared to previous year fell slightly to 931.6 million euros (previous year: 952.9 million euros) . In Transportation Division, order backlog as of Dec. 31, 2016 increased to 238.7 million euros (previous year: 99.3 million euros) . Expects that in current portfolio structure it will be able to achieve an EBIT margin for group of between 5.5 percent and 6.0 percent for full-year 2017 .For 2017, following a hesitant start as typical for business, Vossloh anticipates a sales increase to between 1.0 billion and 1.1 billion euros.

Vossloh says chairman of supervisory board resigns

Vossloh AG : Changes of the members of the supervisory board . Heinz Hermann Thiele, has informed management board that he resigns from his positions as chairman and member of supervisory board with effect as of end of annual general meeting on May 24, 2017 .Supervisory board to propose to AGM to appoint former vice chairman of management board of Deutsche Bahn AG, Volker Kefer, as successor for remaining term of Heinz Hermann Thiele's office.

Vossloh: sale of electrical systems to Knorr-Bremse completed

Vossloh AG : Sale of electrical systems to Knorr-Bremse completed .With completion of transaction, net financial debt of Vossloh Group will be reduced by an amount in order of 45 million euros ($48.56 million).

Vossloh sells Electrical Systems business unit to Knorr-Bremse

Vossloh AG : Vossloh signs contract for the sale of the Electrical Systems business unit to Knorr-Bremse . Vossloh receives a cash selling price of 72.5 million euros ($75.60 million). This includes a variable component of 25 million euros which is subject to future adjustment insofar as a project does not develop according to Vossloh's current expectations . Vossloh expects a net cash inflow in middle double-digit million range when transaction is completed .Completion of transaction is expected for Q1 2017.

Vossloh acquires US rail infrastructure company Rocla Concrete Tie

Vossloh AG : Strengthens its competitive position in the USA with acquisition of rail infrastructure company Rocla Concrete Tie . Purchase price to be determined for debt-free company as at day of completion is expected to be approximately $117.2 million .Completion of acquisition is subject to merger control clearances and is expected at beginning of 2017.

Vossloh dividend payments to resume only in medium term - CFO

Vossloh in Reuters interview : CEO says aims to reach 2 billion eur annual sales in medium terms thanks to acquisitions, organic growth . CFO says looking at smaller to medium-sized acquisitions . CFO says dividend payment will only come in medium term Further company coverage: [VOSG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Vossloh 9-month EBIT from continuing operations at EUR 34.7 mln

Vossloh AG : As of Sept. 30, 2016, Vossloh has presented electrical systems business unit as "discontinued operations" . As of September 30, an impairment loss of approximately eur 9 million was incurred on carrying amount of electrical systems business unit in accordance with ifrs 5 . Sales from continuing operations (exincluding electrical systems business unit) 664.1 million euros in first 9-mths of 2016, down 4.3% yoy . 9-month earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) from continuing operations reached 34.7 million euros . Adjusted sales expectation for full-year 2016 of between 930 million and 970 million euros and an EBIT margin of between 4.5% and 5.0% .For 2017 excluding electrical systems, an EBIT margin at higher end of range 5.5-6.0 % stated is expected for 2017.