Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE)

Bentley Motors appoints Adrian Hallmark as CEO

Oct 20 (Reuters) - BENTLEY MOTORS: :BENTLEY MOTORS SAYS ADRIAN HALLMARK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF BENTLEY MOTORS‍​.BENTLEY MOTORS SAYS HALLMARK SUCCEEDS WOLFGANG DÜRHEIMER WHO WILL RETIRE FROM BENTLEY MOTORS.BENTLEY MOTORS SAYS HALLMARK STARTS NEW ROLE ON 1ST FEBRUARY 2018.BENTLEY MOTORS SAYS APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS FOR ENGINEERING; SALES AND MARKETING; AND PEOPLE, DIGITALISATION AND IT.

Volkswagen group deliveries rise in September by 6.6 pct

Oct 13 (Reuters) - VOLKSWAGEN ::GROUP DELIVERIES IN SEPTEMBER RISE BY 6.6 PERCENT TO 1.0 MILLION VEHICLES.SEPTEMBER GROUP DELIVERIES IN EUROPE + 1.5 PERCENT, USA +21.8 PERCENT, CHINA +6.3 PERCENT.JANUARY-SEPTEMBER GROUP DELIVERIES RISE BY 2.6 PERCENT TO 7.8 MILLION VEHICLES.

Audi sales up 2.6 pct in September on US, China demand

Oct 11 (Reuters) - AUDI AG ::CAR SALES UP 2.6 PERCENT IN SEPTEMBER TO 178,350 VEHICLES; BETWEEN JANUARY AND SEPTEMBER SALES DOWN 2.0 PERCENT TO 1.38 MILLION.AUDI SEPTEMBER SALES DOWN 1.1 PERCENT IN EUROPE, UP 9.6 PERCENT IN THE UNITED STATES, INCREASED BY 7.2 PERCENT IN CHINA AND FELL 0.5 PERCENT IN GERMANY.

VW's Skoda Auto production on path to record 2017 -CEO

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Ag :Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier says production on path to another record year in 2017.sales hit record in September nP7N1JI00D.

Porsche Cars North America introduces SUV subscription program

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Porsche Cars North America::Introducing new SUV subscription program for "flexible access" to Porsche vehicles via a mobile app​‍​.

Volkswagen of America reports sales of 32,112 units delivered in September

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Volkswagen of America Inc::Reported sales of 32,112 units delivered in September 2017, a 33.2 percent increase over September 2016.

Porsche SE sticks to guidance range after new VW provisions

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Porsche SE :Says still expects profit of 2.1-3.1 billion eur for 2017.Says results still subject to any other effects from dieselgate.

Volkswagen group deliveries rise by 8 pct in August

Sept 15 (Reuters) - VOLKSWAGEN VOWG_P.DE::GROUP DELIVERIES IN AUGUST RISE BY 8 PERCENT TO 820,000 VEHICLES.AUGUST GROUP DELIVERIES IN EUROPE + 2.5 PERCENT, USA +4.6 PERCENT, CHINA +9.2 PERCENT.JANUARY-AUGUST GROUP DELIVERIES RISE BY 2 PERCENT TO 6.8 MILLION VEHICLES.

VW financial arm sees no hit to residual values from diesel debate

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Financial Services at Frankfurt auto show:Says doesn't see diesel debate having a significant impact on residual values of leasing fleet.

Aotecar New Energy Technology unit selected motor compressor supplier for Volkswagen

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Aotecar New Energy Technology Co Ltd <002239.SZ> ::* Says its unit has been selected as new energy automobile European motor compressor supplier for Volkswagen.