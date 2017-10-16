V2 Retail Ltd (VREL.NS)
VREL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
519.75INR
19 Oct 2017
519.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.85 (+0.36%)
Rs1.85 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs517.90
Rs517.90
Open
Rs521.00
Rs521.00
Day's High
Rs531.00
Rs531.00
Day's Low
Rs512.05
Rs512.05
Volume
196,997
196,997
Avg. Vol
333,230
333,230
52-wk High
Rs548.80
Rs548.80
52-wk Low
Rs94.30
Rs94.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
V2 Retail approves appointment of Manshu Tandon as CEO
Oct 16 (Reuters) - V2 Retail Ltd
India's V2 Retail June-qtr profit rises
Sept 12 (Reuters) - V2 Retail Ltd
V2 Retail appoints Vipin Kaushik as CFO
May 31 (Reuters) - V2 Retail Ltd
V2 Retail CFO Varun Singh resigns
May 24 (Reuters) - V2 Retail Ltd
BRIEF-V2 Retail approves appointment of Manshu Tandon as CEO
* Says approved appointment of Manshu Tandon as CEO Source text: http://bit.ly/2yrihyx Further company coverage: