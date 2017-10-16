V2 Retail Ltd (VREL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

V2 Retail approves appointment of Manshu Tandon as CEO ‍​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - V2 Retail Ltd :Says approved appointment of Manshu Tandon as CEO ‍​.

India's V2 Retail June-qtr profit rises

Sept 12 (Reuters) - V2 Retail Ltd ::June quarter net profit 86.8 million rupees versus 46.8 million rupees year ago.June quarter total revenue 1.43 billion rupees versus 1.09 billion rupees year ago.

V2 Retail appoints Vipin Kaushik as CFO

May 31 (Reuters) - V2 Retail Ltd ::Says appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO.

V2 Retail CFO Varun Singh resigns

May 24 (Reuters) - V2 Retail Ltd ::Says Varun Singh resigns as CFO.