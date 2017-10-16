Edition:
United States

V2 Retail Ltd (VREL.NS)

VREL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

519.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.85 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs517.90
Open
Rs521.00
Day's High
Rs531.00
Day's Low
Rs512.05
Volume
196,997
Avg. Vol
333,230
52-wk High
Rs548.80
52-wk Low
Rs94.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

V2 Retail approves appointment of Manshu Tandon as CEO ‍​
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 07:11am EDT 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - V2 Retail Ltd :Says approved appointment of Manshu Tandon as CEO ‍​.  Full Article

India's V2 Retail June-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 08:52am EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - V2 Retail Ltd ::June quarter net profit 86.8 million rupees versus 46.8 million rupees year ago.June quarter total revenue 1.43 billion rupees versus 1.09 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

V2 Retail appoints Vipin Kaushik as CFO
Wednesday, 31 May 2017 08:32am EDT 

May 31 (Reuters) - V2 Retail Ltd ::Says appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO.  Full Article

V2 Retail CFO Varun Singh resigns
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 11:28pm EDT 

May 24 (Reuters) - V2 Retail Ltd ::Says Varun Singh resigns as CFO.  Full Article

V2 Retail Ltd News

BRIEF-V2 Retail approves appointment of Manshu Tandon as CEO ‍​

* Says approved appointment of Manshu Tandon as CEO ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2yrihyx Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

