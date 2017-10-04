Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Solta Medical receives FDA 510(k) clearance for thermage FLX™ system

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :Solta medical receives fda 510(k) clearance for thermage flx™ system, newest generation skin smoothing technology.Solta medical - new thermage flx system is expected to be commercially available during last quarter of 2017.

Valeant announces pricing of private offering of senior secured notes

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :Valeant announces pricing of private offering of senior secured notes.Priced its previously announced offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.500% senior secured notes due 2025.

Valeant commences cash tender offers for up to $1 bln outstanding principal amount

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :Valeant and one of its subsidiaries commence cash tender offers for up to $1,000,000,000 outstanding principal amount.Valeant - ‍tender offers will expire at 11:59 p.m., new york city time, on october 30, 2017​.

Valeant announces launch of private offering of senior secured notes

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :Valeant announces launch of private offering of senior secured notes.Valeant - ‍it has launched an offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2025​.Valeant - to use proceeds from offering, cash on hand, to repurchase $1 billion of its outstanding 5.375% senior notes due 2020​.Valeant - to also use net proceeds from offering, cash on hand, to repurchase unit's outstanding 7.000% senior notes due 2020.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals provides update on Canadian regulatory filing about future financing plans

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Valeant :Valeant pharmaceuticals provides update on canadian regulatory filing about future financing plans.Company filed a routine private placement exemption application with autorité des marchés financiers.

Ortho Dermatologics submits NDA to U.S. FDA for psoriasis treatment IDP-118

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :Ortho dermatologics submits new drug application to the u.s. Food and drug administration for psoriasis treatment idp-118.Valeant - in both studies IDP-118 met primary efficacy endpoint.Valeant - ‍ortho dermatologics' nda for idp-118​ also includes long-term safety study with patients followed for one year.

Valeant director Richard Deschutter reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :Valeant director Richard Deschutter reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Aug. 21 - SEC filing.

Valeant receives FDA confirmation of inspection for Tampa facility

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :Valeant receives FDA confirmation of voluntary action indicated (VAI) inspection classification for tampa facility.Valeant - ‍manufacturing uncertainties related to current & upcoming regulatory submissions to be eliminated for products manufactured at tampa facility​.Valeant - ‍FDA confirmed it intends to issue voluntary action indicated inspection classification for bausch + lomb manufacturing facility in tampa.Valeant - received approval Tuesday for a supplemental NDA for tampa​ facility to be a release testing facility for drug substance for Alaway.

Paulson & Co dissolves share stake in Pfizer, ups in Valeant ‍​

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Paulson & Co Inc : :Paulson & Co dissolves share stake in Pfizer- SEC filing ‍​.Paulson & Co Inc raises share stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 12.5 percent to 21.8 million shares ‍​.‍Paulson & Co - Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017 ​.

Paulson & Co reports 6 pct stake in Valeant, as of Aug 9

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Paulson & Co Inc::Paulson & Co Inc reports 6 percent stake in Valeant as of Aug 9 - SEC filing.Paulson & Co had earlier reported a stake of 6.3 percent in Valeant as of June 14‍​.