VST Tillers Tractors Ltd (VST.NS)

India's VST Tillers Tractors June-qtr profit rises

Aug 11 (Reuters) - VST Tillers Tractors Ltd :June quarter profit 281.8 million rupees versus profit of 239.6 million rupees year ago.June quarter total revenue 1.96 billion rupees versus 1.82 billion rupees year ago.

VST Tillers Tractors July tractor sales up 11 pct

Aug 2 (Reuters) - VST Tillers Tractors Ltd :Says July tractor sales 760 units versus 684 units last year.Says July power tiller sales 2405 units versus 3045 units last year.

VST Tillers Tractors appoints P M Keshava as CFO

June 1 (Reuters) - VST Tillers Tractors Ltd ::Says appointment of P M Keshava as CFO.Says R Thiyagarajan has resigned from the post of CFO.

India's VST Tillers Tractors March-qtr profit falls

May 25 (Reuters) - VST Tillers Tractors Ltd ::March quarter net profit 174.9 million rupees versus 194.5 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 2 billion rupees versus 1.82 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 15 rupees per share.

Vst Tillers Tractors sold 1163 power tillers in April

May 3 (Reuters) - VST Tillers Tractors Ltd :Says sold 801 tractors in April.Says sold 1163 power tillers in April.

VST Tillers Tractors Dec qtr profit falls

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd : VST Tillers Tractors Ltd - dec quarter net profit 134.2 million rupees versus profit 177.1 million rupees year ago .VST Tillers Tractors Ltd - dec quarter net sales 1.44 billion rupees versus 1.51 billion rupees year ago.

VST Tillers Tractors says Jan tractor sales 518 units

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd : VST Tillers Tractors Ltd says jan tractor sales 518 units .VST Tillers Tractors Ltd says jan power tiller sales 1614 units.

VST Tillers Tractors says November tractor sales at 684 units

Vst Tillers Tractors Ltd :VST Tillers Tractors says November tractor sales at 684 units; power tiller sales at 1495 units.

State Bank of India ties up with VST Tillers & Tractors for financing farm machinery

State Bank Of India : Says an MoU was signed between SBI and VST Tillers Tractors Limited , Bangalore (Karnataka) for financing of farm mechanization products . Says SBI ties up with VST Tillers & Tractors Ltd For financing farm machinery .Says bank will offer loans to farmers for buying machines like tractors, power tillers, power seeders and reapers.

VST Tillers Tractors March-qtr profit rises

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd : March-quarter net profit 194.5 million rupees versus 190 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 1.77 billion rupees versus 1.41 billion rupees last year .