Vesuvius PLC (VSVS.L)

Vesuvius posts H1 revenue from continuing operations of 831.5 mln pounds

July 27 (Reuters) - VESUVIUS PLC ::INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 6.8 PERCENT TO 5.5 PENCEPER SHARE.H1 REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ROSE 24.4 PERCENT TO 831.5 MILLION STG.

Vesuvius says Patrick André to succeed CEO François Wanecq

July 18 (Reuters) - Vesuvius Plc ::Says Patrick André, president, flow control is to succeed François Wanecq, who is retiring, as chief executive with effect from Sept. 1.

Vesuvius says expectations for 2017 trading performance are cautiously optimistic

May 10 (Reuters) - Vesuvius Plc ::Says expectations for 2017 trading performance are cautiously optimistic.Says benefitted in Q1 2017 from 5.7% year-on-year growth in global steel production.Says Q1 2017 increase in global steel production is off relatively low base of Q1 2016 and FY 2017 growth expectations for market are materially lower than this figure.Says net debt / EBITDA ratio has improved from 1.8x at year end 2016 to within preferred range of between 1.75x and 1.25x.Says increased total targeted savings of current restructuring programme by £5m at no extra cost.Says total targeted annual savings now stand at £40m, up from £35m.

Vesuvius reports FY HEPS of 30.4 pence

Vesuvius Plc : Final dividend up 2.5 percent to 11.4 penceper share . Fy revenue from continuing operations rose 6 percent to 1.401 billion stg . full year dividend increased 1.7% to 16.55 pence per share. Final dividend of 11.40 pence per share to be paid on 19 may 2017 . Fy revenue 1,401 million pounds versus 1,322 million pounds . Fy profit before tax 79.4 million pounds versus 77.4 million pounds . Fy headline EPS 30.4 pence .whilst trading environment remains broadly stable, have seen early signs of improvement in 2017.

Vesuvius says FY expectations remain unchanged

Vesuvius Plc : Full year expectations remain unchanged . H1 revenue from continuing operations fell 4.9 pct to 668.3 million stg . Revenue, profit and return on sales in line with expectations . Trading profit for half year was 59.1 mln stg, down 16.5 pct . Group revenue from our continuing operations was 668.3 mln stg, a reduction of 4.9 pct . Underlying group revenue, adjusted for effects of acquisitions and currency translation differences, down by 7.5 pct for six months . Additional 5 mln stg of restructuring benefit has been identified . Total annualised cost savings of 25 mln stg expected to be delivered by end of 2017 . Adverse impact of any potential ongoing weaker pound sterling on Vesuvius is limited . Decreases detailed were expected . Board has recommended an interim dividend of 5.15 pence per share .Interim dividend 5.15 pence per share.

Vesuvius ses FY underlying trading similar to H2 2015

Vesuvius Plc : Overall market conditions remain unchanged since we announced our 2015 full year results . Continue to make good progress with our self-help and restructuring actions . Expect underlying trading environment for balance of year to remain similar to that experienced in second half of 2015 . Expect our trading performance to be in line with current full year expectations .Remain confident in our ability to capitalise on any recovery in our addressable markets in medium term.