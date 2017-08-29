VTG AG (VT9G.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

​VTG AG sees 2017 EBITDA in corridor of EUR 330-360 mln

Aug 29 (Reuters) - VTG AG ::DGAP-NEWS: ​VTG REPORTS UPTREND IN SECOND QUARTER OF 2017.‍REVENUE FORECAST CONFIRMED - EBITDA FORECAST FOR 2017 ADJUSTED​.‍NET PROFIT OF EUR 27.5 MILLION FOR FIRST HALF OF 2017 MARKED AN IMPROVEMENT ON SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 26.7 MILLION​.Q2 ‍GROUP REVENUE INCREASED BY 4.6 PERCENT TO EUR 255.0 MILLION​.GROUP EBITDA IN A CORRIDOR FROM EUR 330 MILLION TO EUR 360 MILLION IS NOW EXPECTED FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR.

VTG sees Q2 group revenue 255 mln euros

Aug 17 (Reuters) - VTG AG :VTG updates its earnings forecast - positive and negative effects in 2017 expected.Q2 EBITDA 86.7 million euros.Group EBITDA for current financial year is now expected to range between 330 million euros and 360 million euros.Executive board confirms its forecast for group revenue for current year.According to preliminary numbers group revenue amounted to eur 255.0 million in Q2 2017.

VTG AG Q1 net result up at 12.7 mln euros

May 4 (Reuters) - VTG AG ::Q1 revenue at 243.8 million euros ($265.60 million)versus 243.8 million euros year ago.Q1 EBITDA 76.6 million euros versus 81.6 million euros year ago.Q1 net result 12.7 million euros versus 11.8 million euros year ago.Confirms FY 2017 forecast for a slight increase in revenue and EBITDA compared to previous year.

VTG AG FY 2016 EBITDA up 2.6 pct to EUR 345.3 mln

VTG AG : FY 2016 sales down by 4.0 percent at 986.9 million euros ($1.04 billion) (previous year: 1,027.5 million euros) . FY 2016 EBITDA rose by 2.6 percent to 345.3 million euros (previous year: 336.5 million euros) . Plans to increase dividend from 0.50 euros to 0.75 euros per share .Sees FY 2017 slight increase in sales and a slight increase in EBITDA, despite the fact that a special profit from the previous year was canceled.

VTG 9-mth net result up at 45.0 mln euros

VTG : 9-month revenue at 742.0 million euros ($792.83 million)versus 764.1 million euros year ago . 9-month net result improves to 45.0 million euros, up 68 percent . 9-month EBITDA 255.9 million euros versus 255.5 million euros year ago .Confirms FY revenue and earnings forecast, revenue slightly below previous year’s level of 1.03 billion euros, EBITDA at bottom end of expected range of 345-355 million euros.

VTG lowers 2016 guidance after weak H1

VTG : Cuts 2016 sales guidance, says now sees FY sales slightly below year-earlier level of 1.03 billion eur . Says now sees 2016 EBITDA at bottom end of forecast range of 345-355 million eur . H1 sales down 3.7 percent at 493.3 million eur . H1 EBITDA down 1.3 percent at 165.8 million eur .H1 net profit up 48 percent at 26.7 million eur.

WL Ross sells 20 pct of VTG AG, completing a EUR358 million divestiture

Wl Ross & Co. Llc : Terms of transaction were not disclosed . Affiliate CEW Germany GMBH sold about 20 percent of outstanding shares in Vtg Aktiengesellschaft to Kuehne Holding AG .WL Ross & Co. sells 20 percent of VTG AG, completing a EUR358 million divestiture.

VTG AG announces new major shareholders

VTG AG:Announces two new major shareholders‍​.The Joachim Herz Stiftung in Hamburg has communicated that it will hold ten percent of company’s share capital and will thereby become the third largest shareholder‍​.Hamburg-Based bank M.M.Warburg & CO will hold five percent of VTG in the future.Purchase agreements will close shortly.

VTG AG to propose FY 2015 dividend, gives FY 2016 outlook below analysts' estimates

VTG AG:Proposes dividend of 0.50 euros per share for 2015.Sees 2016 revenue of between 1.03 billion euros and 1.07 billion euros.Sees 2016 EBITDA of between 345 million euros and 355 million euros.FY 2016 revenue 1,065 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA 361.23 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

VTG AG confirms FY 2015 forecast

VTG AG:2015 forecast unchanged.Sees FY 2015 revenue of 1.0– 1.1 billion euros and EBITDA of 325 – 350 million euros.FY 2015 revenue estimate 1.05 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2015 EBITDA estimate 341.06 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.