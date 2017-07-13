Via Varejo SA (VVAR11.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Casino CFO reiterates 2017 profit growth targets

July 13 (Reuters) - Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells a conferece call with journalists::Reiterates prediction for growth of at least 10 percent in group 2017 operating profit at current exchange rates.Reiterates forecast to grow 2017 operating profit at food retail operations in France by 15 percent.Says sale process of Via Varejo unit i Brazil continuing, no specific news to report.Sees no change to expansion strategy of Casino's GPA unit in Brazil post IPO of rival Carrefour << >> in Brazil..

Casino keeps 2017 profit growth goals

April 18 (Reuters) - Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells a conference call::Still expects 2017 group operating profit growth of at least 10 percent at current exchange rates .Still expects food retail operations operating profit in France to grow by 15 percent in 2017 .Casino says "confident" that 2017 will be "very favourable" for Brazil's Via Varejo unit.Casino CFO says group is "under no pressure" regarding Via Varejo's sale, declines to provide timetable for a sale..

Casino says 2017 profit guidance is cautious

Casino Chairman and CEO Jean-Charles Naouri and CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tell a news conference: CEO says expects good comercial trend at Brazil's retailer GPA in 2017 along Q4 2016 trend . CFO says group EBIT growth guidance for 2017 is "cautious" . CEO says group has not yet decided what it will do with the cash raised from Via Varejo unit sale . CFO eyes 2017 capex of a lttle under 1 billion euros . CEO says cash from Via Varejo consumer electronics unit sale could be used to reduce financial expenses or to accelerate Assai cash & Carry stores expansion in Brazil . CFO says goal remains for French geant hypermarkets to break even in 2017 . CEO says group has no plans to launch cash & carry stores in France .CEO says first four weeks of 2017 sho business trends in France close to those of Q4 2016.

Via Varejo to propose additional dividend payment

Via Varejo SA : Said on Friday that its board of directors had approved to propose additional dividend payment totalling 2.7 million Brazilian reais ($846,262), corresponding to 0.0021 real per ordinary or preferred share and to 0.0062 real per unit . Dividends to be paid in up to 60 days after general meeting's approval . Record date is Sep. 12 .Shares to be traded ex-dividend as of Sep. 13.

Brazil's CNova unit finishes internal investigation - GPA

: Brazil's Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, also known as GPA SA , Brazil's largest retailer, said the internal investigation into the group's subsidiary CNova Brasil had finished . The investigation's findings regarding inflated sales, inconsistencies in reporting stocks and other irregular accounting has already prompted the Brazilian unit of CNova to lower its yearend financial statements stretching back to December 2013 . The administration of GPA recommends that it restate its yearend financial results for the past three years to reflect the adjustments to CNova NV's adjusted statements . The company said if approved by the board, it could result in a reduction of GPA's net income by 512 million reais as well as a reduction of its net worth of company assets by 304 million reais over the period Related story [nL2N1882DK] (Reporting by Reese Ewing) ((reese.ewing@thomsonreuters.com; +5511 98160-4173)) Keywords: P. ACUCAR CBD CNOVA/VIA VAREJO.

Casino has no plans for delisting, restructuring of Grupo Exito

Almacenes Exito SA :Said on Tuesday, in relation to media reports, Casino said has no intention to delist or restructure its public companies in Latin America, including Grupo Exito, CBD and Via Varejo , except for ongoing project involving e-commerce activities of Cnova and Via Varejo announced May 11.

Cnova contemplates reorganization of brazilian activities within Via Varejo

Cnova Nv : Reg-Cnova n.v. : cnova n.v. Contemplates reorganization of its brazilian activities within via varejo . It has entered into a memorandum of understanding ("mou") with via varejo s.a. . Deal regarding a possible reorganization of its brazilian subsidiary, cnova brazil, within via varejo. . Cnova would receive 97 million of its own shares currently held by via varejo and cash consideration ranging from usd 32 million to usd 49 million . Via varejo would reimburse a debt currently owed by cnova brazil to cnova equivalent to approximately usd 127 million . Parties expect to reach a definitive agreement with respect to proposed transaction by beginning of q3 .Cnova's parent casino would make an offer to purchase outstanding ordinary shares of cnova from its public shareholders.

Via Varejo SA proposes dividend payment

Via Varejo SA:Says on March 24 it approved proposal of dividend payment, totaling 678,660 Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.0005 real per share.