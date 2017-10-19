Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Verizon Communications Q3 adj. EPS $0.98

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc ::Q3 earnings per share $0.89.Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.98 excluding items.Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q3 revenue $31.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $31.45 billion.Sees ‍full-year 2017 consolidated revenues, on an organic basis, to be fairly consistent with 2016​.Qtrly wireless retail postpaid net additions ‍603,000​ versus 442,000 net additions.Sees ‍full-year 2017 consolidated adjusted EPS trends to be similar to consolidated revenue trends​.Sees ‍consolidated capital spending for 2017 to be at lower end of range of $16.8 billion to $17.5 billion​.Verizon's third-quarter 2017 earnings include a 1-cent-per-share impact as a result of natural disasters in Florida and Texas​.Qtrly wireline fios video net subscriber losses 18‍​,000 versus 36,000 net additions last year.Company's ‍pre-commercial 5G fixed wireless broadband trials are continuing, and company is on track to share trial results later in Q4​.In the media business, Oath revenues were $2 billion in Q3, and integration of AOL and Yahoo is 'ahead of internal expectations​'.Qtrly wireless retail postpaid churn ‍0.97 percent versus 1.04 percent​.Qtrly wireline FIOS internet net subscriber additions 66,000‍​ versus 90,000 net additions last year.Company had 109.7 million wireless retail postpaid connections and 5.6 million wireless retail prepaid connections at end of quarter‍​.

Verizon announces tender offers for five series of its notes

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc ::Verizon announces tender offers for five series of its notes.Verizon - tender ‍offers will expire at 4:00 A.M. Eastern time on October 24, 2017​.Verizon - ‍ obligation to complete offers for 2.375% notes due 2022 , 0.500% notes due 2022 and 1.625% notes due 2024​.

Verizon extends data relief for customers in areas impacted by Northern California wildfires

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc ::Verizon says ‍is extending its initial data relief offer for customers impacted by wildfires in Northern California by three days, through October 15.

LICT announces PTPMS Communications' filing for legal action against Straight Path Communications

Oct 10 (Reuters) - LICT Corp :LICT Corp - announces filing of legal action by PTPMS Communications against Straight Path Communications to obtain amount related to wireless licenses​.LICT - ‍case is based on proposed transfer by straight path to verizon of straight path's wireless licenses through acquisition by Verizon for $3.1 billion​.LICT - "‍PTPMS is seeking ruling that straight path must pay co value of that 20% interest due to Verizon transaction".LICT Corp - ‍PTPMS is also requesting a trial to determine total value of its 20% interest in licenses​.LICT Corp - co holds a 49% interest in PTPMS Communications LLC​.

Verizon- Marni Walden, EVP and president of global media, announces plans to leave

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc :Marni Walden, EVP and president of global media, announces plans to leave Verizon.Verizon - ‍effective December 31, 2017, Walden will move into a strategic advisor role​.Verizon - Tim Armstrong, CEO of Oath, will continue to be responsible for leading Oath​.Verizon - Walden plans to leave company in February 2018​.

Yahoo provides notice to additional users affected by 2013 data theft

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc :Yahoo provides notice to additional users affected by previously disclosed 2013 data theft.Yahoo says now believes, following investigation with assistance of outside forensic experts, that all Yahoo user accounts were affected by Aug 2013 theft​.Yahoo - ‍investigation indicates user account information that was stolen did not include passwords in clear text, payment card data, bank account information​.Yahoo - "‍while this is not a new security issue, Yahoo is sending email notifications to additional affected user accounts​".

Verizon says ‍iPhone 8, iPhone 8 plus, Apple Watch series 3 arrive at Verizon on September 22​

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :Verizon says ‍iPhone 8, iPhone 8 plus, Apple Watch series 3 arrive at Verizon on September 22​.

Verizon says Apple iPhone 8 avaliable to pre-order on Sept. 15

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc::Verizon says Apple iPhone 8 avaliable to pre-order on Sept. 15 - tweet‍​.

Verizon increases qtrly dividend by 2.2 pct to $0.59/ outstanding share

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc :Verizon increases dividend for 11th consecutive year.Says ‍declared quarterly dividend of 59 cents per outstanding share, an increase of 1.25 cents per share, or 2.2 percent, from previous quarter​.

Verizon says ‍Samsung Galaxy Note8 available for preorder starting Aug 24​

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc :‍Samsung Galaxy Note8 available for preorder on Verizon starting August 24​.