Wabco India Ltd (WABC.NS)

WABC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

6,135.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-53.15 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
Rs6,188.15
Open
Rs6,244.95
Day's High
Rs6,244.95
Day's Low
Rs6,111.00
Volume
580
Avg. Vol
5,494
52-wk High
Rs6,490.00
52-wk Low
Rs4,780.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wabco India June-qtr profit falls
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 07:55am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Wabco India Ltd :June quarter net profit 542.2 million rupees versus 747.8 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 5.77 billion rupees versus 5.99 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Wabco India March-qtr profit falls
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 05:50am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - Wabco India Ltd ::March quarter net profit 495.8 million rupees versus 555.4 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 6.42 billion rupees versus 6.32 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 7 rupees per share.  Full Article

Wabco India Dec-qtr profit falls
Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017 03:03am EST 

Wabco India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 427.9 million rupees versus profit 517.1 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 5.35 billion rupees versus 4.58 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

