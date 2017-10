Wacker Neuson SE (WACGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 6 (Reuters) - WACKER NEUSON SE ::DGAP-NEWS: WACKER NEUSON SE: WACKER NEUSON AND ZEPPELIN BAUMASCHINEN EXPAND COLLABORATION IN GERMANY.

Aug 31 (Reuters) - WACKER NEUSON SE ::DGAP-NEWS: WACKER NEUSON SE: STRATEGIC COLLABORATION BETWEEN KRAMER AND JOHN DEERE GIVEN THE GREEN LIGHT.‍ANTI-TRUST AUTHORITIES HAVE NOW APPROVED COLLABORATION​.

Wacker Neuson H1 EBIT up 20 pct to EUR 61.0 mln​

Aug 8 (Reuters) - WACKER NEUSON SE :WACKER NEUSON REPORTS STRONG SECOND QUARTER FOR 2017 AND AN IMPROVED OUTLOOK FOR THE YEAR.H1 REVENUE ROSE 9 PERCENT TO 763.7 MILLION EUR.‍REVENUE FOR FIRST HALF OF YEAR CLIMBED 9 PERCENT TO EUR 763.7 MILLION (H1/2016: EUR 697.8 MILLION)​.‍H1 EBIT INCREASED BY 20 PERCENT RELATIVE TO PREVIOUS YEAR TO EUR 61.0 MILLION​.GROUP EXPECTS EBIT MARGIN TO SETTLE IN MIDDLE OF ITS FORECAST RANGE OF 7.5 TO 8.5 PERCENT AT CLOSE OF YEAR.‍RAISED ITS REVENUE FORECAST FOR YEAR TO BETWEEN EUR 1.45 AND EUR 1.50 BILLION (PREVIOUSLY: EUR 1.40 TO EUR 1.45 BILLION) FOR 2017​.FORECAST DOES NOT YET INCLUDE POTENTIAL ONE-OFF EARNINGS FROM SALE OF REAL-ESTATE COMPANY EXPECTED TO GENERATE INCOME IN MID-DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION EURO RANGE IN Q4.

Aug 7 (Reuters) - WACKER NEUSON SE ::WEIDEMANN PARTNERS WITH ISEKI IN JAPAN.

July 11 (Reuters) - WACKER NEUSON SE ::WACKER NEUSON SE: MARTIN LEHNER APPOINTED NEW CEO.HAS NAMED SUCCESSOR TO CEM PEKSAGLAM (CEO), WHOSE CONTRACT EXPIRES IN AUGUST 2017. MARTIN LEHNER, CTO AND CURRENT DEPUTY CEO, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION.

July 6 (Reuters) - WACKER NEUSON SE ::DGAP-ADHOC: WACKER NEUSON SE: KRAMER AND JOHN DEERE AGREE TO FORM A STRATEGIC ALLIANCE FOR AGRICULTURAL EQUIPMENT.LONG-TERM SALES COLLABORATION FOR AGRICULTURAL EQUIPMENT.TO STRENGTHEN THIS LONG-TERM STRATEGIC COLLABORATION, JOHN DEERE PLANS TO BECOME A SHAREHOLDER IN KRAMER-WERKE GMBH.

Wacker Neuson continues to expand its international reach in Far East

May 22 (Reuters) - WACKER NEUSON SE ::CONTINUES TO EXPAND ITS INTERNATIONAL REACH IN FAR EAST.BY PARTNERING WITH MANUFACTURER EVERDIGM, GROUP HAS GAINED A LEADING SALES PARTNER FOR SOUTH KOREA.

Wacker Neuson Q1 EBIT down 18 pct at 14.3 million euros

May 11 (Reuters) - WACKER NEUSON SE :Q1 EBIT DOWN 18 PERCENT TO 14.3 MILLION EUR .REPORTS RECORD REVENUE IN Q1 2017.Q1 REVENUE ROSE 7 PERCENT TO 338.5 MILLION EUR.GROWTH PREDICTION FOR 2017 CONFIRMED.EXECUTIVE BOARD STILL EXPECTS REVENUE FOR FISCAL 2017 TO AMOUNT TO BETWEEN EUR 1.40 AND EUR 1.45 BILLION (2016: EUR 1.36 BILLION) AND EBIT MARGIN TO RANGE BETWEEN 7.5 AND 8.5 PERCENT (2016: 6.5 PERCENT).

May 2 (Reuters) - Wacker Neuson Se :CEO Cem Peksaglam leaves Wacker Neuson.Peksaglam's six-year contract will expire in August 2017.Company will announce Peksaglam's successor in due course.Peksaglam does not intend to renew his contract as he has decided to pursue new endeavors.

Wacker Neuson SE : Wacker Neuson SE: close cooperation between Wacker Neuson and Randon for backhoe loaders in latin america . Wacker Neuson Group and Randon Group entered into a cooperation for manufacture of backhoe loaders in randon's factory located in Caxias do Sul, Brazil .Wacker Neuson will realize commercialization and sales via its dealer network, focusing on region of Latin America.