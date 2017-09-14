Siltronic AG (WAFGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Siltronic resolves upon dividend policy

Sept 14 (Reuters) - SILTRONIC AG ::DGAP-ADHOC: SILTRONIC AG: SILTRONIC RESOLVES UPON DIVIDEND POLICY.‍AIMS AT DISTRIBUTING AROUND 40% OF CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS OF SILTRONIC GROUP ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS​.

Siltronic extends contract of CEO Christoph von Plotho to 2021

Sept 14 (Reuters) - SILTRONIC AG :DGAP-NEWS: SILTRONIC AG: SUPERVISORY BOARD EXTENDS CONTRACT OF CEO, CHRISTOPH VON PLOTHO, TO 2021.

Siltronic Q2 EBITDA up 37 pct, sticks with raised guidance

July 28 (Reuters) - Siltronic AG :Q2 EBITDA up 37 percent compared with previous quarter.Q2 EBITDA margin of 25.7 percent achieved.Forecast raised.Has raised its forecast for financial year 2017 and now expects sales of at least eur 1.12 billion and an EBITDA margin of at least 27 percent.Maximizing output within existing production capacities continues to be company's top priority.Implemented price increases faster than expected due to full loading.Average selling prices have risen considerably during first half of year.

Siltronic raises 2017 forecast

July 11 (Reuters) - Siltronic Ag :Siltronic increases forecast for financial year 2017.Raises revenue expectation from previously at least 1.06 billion euros (forecast as of april 27, 2017) to at least 1.12 billion euros.Raises forecast for ebitda margin from previously at least 23% to at least 27%.Reports q2 revenue of approximately 283 million euros and an ebitda of approximately 73 million euros (ebitda margin: 26%).

Siltronic raises guidance after strong Q1

April 27 (Reuters) - Siltronic AG :Demand for 300mm and 200mm wafers continues to be very strong.Says significant Q1 sales growth of 17 percent.Says EBITDA in Q1 more than doubled year-on-year.EBITDA margin of 20.5 percent (Q1 2016: 10.7 percent).Says forecast adjusted slightly upward.Says expects to achieve cost savings of eur 15 million to eur 20 million in 2017.Says is now expecting sales of at least eur 1.06 billion and an EBITDA margin of at least 23 percent.Says average selling prices of 300mm wafers still not at a level that would make an expansion of production capacity commercially viable.Says profit for Q1 of 2017 amounted to eur 17.0 million.Says earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to eur 53.0 million.

Siltronic CEO sees positive price development in 2017

Siltronic : CEO says sees positive price development in 2017, expects scarcity in wafer market to continue for now . CFO says expects further cost savings of 20-25 million eur for 2017 . CEO says affirms sees 2017 sales of at least 1 billion eur, Q1 will be at Q4 level, Q2 to bring higher sales . CEO says won't invest in additional capacity until prices have risen 30 percent . CEO says doesn't expect a huge block of capacity to come to market like it did 10 yrs ago . CEO says will tweak guidance when Q1 results are presented . CEO says expects average annual market growth of 3-5 percent in coming 5 yrs Further company coverage: [WAFGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Siltronic FY net result turns positive to EUR 8.7 mln

Siltronic AG : FY gross profit was 171.9 million euros, i.e. nearly 6 percent above prior year. Gross margin increased to 18.4 percent (2015: 17.5 percent) . FY EBITDA margin was 15.6 percent (2015: 13.3 percent) . FY earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 27.0 million euros were significantly higher than in previous year (2015: 2.7 million euros) .FY net earnings of 8.7 million euros in 2016 were positive while being 20.1 million euros negative in 2015.

Siltronic says Q3 EBITDA up 26 pct

Siltronic Ag : dgap-news: siltronic ag: siltronic with good performance in the third quarter of 2016 . At eur 237.0 million, sales were up by over 3 percent on previous quarter (eur 229.6 million) and on q3 of 2015 (eur 230.6 million) . Ebitda amounted to eur 36.9 million, slightly higher than in previous quarter (eur 35.1 million) and 26 percent higher than in q3 of 2015 (eur 29.3 million) . Forecast for sales growth in 2016 slightly increased .In q4, we expect stable prices and only a slight weakening of demand at utmost.

Siltronic says 2016 EBITDA margin to improve slightly vs 2015

Siltronic Ag : Says company expects at the utmost only a small seasonal dip in demand during the fourth quarter of 2016, along with stable average selling prices . Says anticipates a low single-digit percentage decrease in sales compared with 2015 (forecast in june 2016: low to middle single-digit percentage range) .Says the ebitda margin for 2016 is expected to improve slightly compared with 2015.

Siltronic warns of rising hedging costs after Brexit

Siltronic AG : Q2 EBITDA at 35.1 million euros versus 23.6 million euros in Q1 . If post-Brexit eur/jpy exchange rate prevails, the cost of hedging is likely to increase to approximately 20 million euros to 25 million euros . Hedging losses will still be considerably lower than in the previous year . Maintains its forecast that sales will decline year-on-year in the low to mid single-digit percentage range . Expects ROCE to be in the low to mid single-digit percentage range versus previous forecast for mid single-digit percentage range . Q2 sales up 4 percent vs Q1 at 229.6 million euros .Q2 net result 0.9 million eur versus year-earlier loss of 7 million.