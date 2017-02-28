Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd (WBOJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wilson Bayly Holmes reports HY HEPS 395.3 cents

Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd : HY revenue from continuing operations amounting to r15,4 billion was in line with revenue achieved in comparative period . HY operating profit before non-trading items decreased by 4,7% to r471 million from r495 million at 31 december 2015 . HY headline earnings per share 395.3 cents .HY dividend per share 150.0 cents versus 135.0 cents.

Wilson Bayly Holmes reaches agreement with South Africa government

Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd : Settlement agreement with the South African government . Unit has concluded agreements with Fikile Construction Ltd, Motheo Construction Ltd, Edwin Construction Ltd .Contractors' turnover should in 7 years represent above 25 pct of unit's South African turnover in civil & building, roads & earthworks.

Wilson Bayly Holmes FY HEPS from cont ops up 23,8 pct to 1 343 cents

Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd : FY revenue up 6,3 pct to r30,7 billion 2015: r28,8 billion (restated) . FY HEPS continuing operations up 23,8 pct to 1 343 cents 2015: 1 085 cents (restated) .Dividend up 22 pct to 448 cents 2015: 368 cents.

Wilson Bayly Holmes FY HEPS up 20 pct to 30 pct

Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd :Sees FY HEPS up 20 pct to 30 pct to between 1 309 and 1 418 cents.