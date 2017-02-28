Edition:
Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd (WBOJ.J)

WBOJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

14,301.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-293.00 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
14,594.00
Open
14,690.00
Day's High
14,690.00
Day's Low
14,301.00
Volume
136,936
Avg. Vol
78,077
52-wk High
16,438.00
52-wk Low
13,250.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wilson Bayly Holmes reports HY HEPS 395.3 cents
Tuesday, 28 Feb 2017 12:30am EST 

Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd : HY revenue from continuing operations amounting to r15,4 billion was in line with revenue achieved in comparative period . HY operating profit before non-trading items decreased by 4,7% to r471 million from r495 million at 31 december 2015 . HY headline earnings per share 395.3 cents .HY dividend per share 150.0 cents versus 135.0 cents.  Full Article

Wilson Bayly Holmes reaches agreement with South Africa government
Tuesday, 29 Nov 2016 05:00am EST 

Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd : Settlement agreement with the South African government . Unit has concluded agreements with Fikile Construction Ltd, Motheo Construction Ltd, Edwin Construction Ltd .Contractors' turnover should in 7 years represent above 25 pct of unit's South African turnover in civil & building, roads & earthworks.  Full Article

Wilson Bayly Holmes FY HEPS from cont ops up 23,8 pct to 1 343 cents
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 03:03am EDT 

Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd : FY revenue up 6,3 pct to r30,7 billion 2015: r28,8 billion (restated) . FY HEPS continuing operations up 23,8 pct to 1 343 cents 2015: 1 085 cents (restated) .Dividend up 22 pct to 448 cents 2015: 368 cents.  Full Article

Wilson Bayly Holmes FY HEPS up 20 pct to 30 pct
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 04:00am EDT 

Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd :Sees FY HEPS up 20 pct to 30 pct to between 1 309 and 1 418 cents.  Full Article

Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd News

UPDATE 1-Settlement charge hits earnings at South Africa's WBHO

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 South African builder Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd (WBHO) reported a 2.5 percent decline in full-year earnings due to its payment towards a fund to develop skills in the sector and give black workers a bigger role.

