Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd (WBOJ.J)
14,301.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
-293.00 (-2.01%)
14,594.00
14,690.00
14,690.00
14,301.00
136,936
78,077
16,438.00
13,250.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Wilson Bayly Holmes reports HY HEPS 395.3 cents
Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd
Wilson Bayly Holmes reaches agreement with South Africa government
Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd
Wilson Bayly Holmes FY HEPS from cont ops up 23,8 pct to 1 343 cents
Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd
Wilson Bayly Holmes FY HEPS up 20 pct to 30 pct
Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd
UPDATE 1-Settlement charge hits earnings at South Africa's WBHO
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 South African builder Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd (WBHO) reported a 2.5 percent decline in full-year earnings due to its payment towards a fund to develop skills in the sector and give black workers a bigger role.