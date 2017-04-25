Wacker Chemie AG (WCHG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wacker Chemie expands its integrated ketene production in Burghausen

April 25 (Reuters) - Wacker Chemie AG ::WACKER BIOSOLUTIONS, the life sciences and biotechnology division of the WACKER Group, is strengthening its integrated ketene production at its Burghausen site in Germany.Is building a further reactor for the manufacture of isopropenyl acetate (IPA) with an annual capacity of 2,500 metric tons.Capital expenditures of almost 2 million euros ($2.18 million) are budgeted for the capacity increase.Completion of the plant is scheduled for the second half of 2017.

WACKER and STC Silicones agree on co-branding of silicone compounds

Wacker Chemie AG : WACKER and STC Silicones agree on co-branding of silicone compounds .Under terms of agreement, STC is allowed to promote silicone compounds made from WACKER raw materials with the quality seal "Based on ELASTOSIL".

Wacker Chemie sees EBITDA margin above 30 pct in polysilicon business

Wacker Chemie CEO : Says aim for EBITDA margin of more than 16 percent in chemicals businesses, of more than 30 percent in polysilicon division Further company coverage: [WCHG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Wacker Chemie says expands silicon-metal capacity at Norwegian production site

Wacker Chemie AG : Wacker expands silicon-metal capacity at Norwegian production site in Holla . Around 85 million euros ($89.75 million) to be invested .Completion of new plant expected in first half of 2019.

Wacker Chemie acquires fermentation plant in Spain

Wacker Chemie AG : Expands its production of cysteine and acquires fermentation plant in Spain .Intends to invest a total of about 30 million euros ($31.15 million)to modernize existing facility and add production equipment over next few years, thereby creating some 35 new jobs at site.

Wacker Chemie raises payout ratio to 50 pct of net income-slides

Wacker Chemie : Says depreciation to decline to below 600 million eur per year by 2020 -slides . In presentation - payout ratio to be at 50 pct in future vs at least 25 pct previously Further company coverage: [WCHG.DE] (Frankfurt newsroom) ((+49 69 7565 1270; Reuters Messaging: frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.net)).

Wacker Chemie establishes new R&D center in Michigan, USA

Wacker Chemie AG : Is expanding its research and development facilities for silicones by establishing a new research and development center located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA . The facility will officially open in the first half of 2017 .Facility is dedicated to support Wacker’s overall business and product development in the North, Central and South America regions.

Wacker Chemie raises FY 2016 earnings outlook

Wacker Chemie AG:Earnings forecast raised: for FY 2016, EBITDA expected to rise by between 5 and 10 percent when adjusted for special income, while group sales still projected to increase slightly.

Wacker Chemie AG issues FY 2016 outlook, to propose FY 2015 dividend

Wacker Chemie AG:Dividend proposal of 2.00 euros ($2.24) a share for 2015.For full-year 2016, expects sales to edge up, with EBITDA likely to climb slightly when adjusted for special income​.FY 2016 EBITDA should also advance slightly year over year, when adjusted to exclude solar-sector special income​.Net income is likely to be significantly lower than in 2015 because of higher depreciation.FY 2015 net income climbs 24 percent to 242 million euros.FY 2015 EBITDA of 1.05 billion euros.FY 2015 sales 5.3 billion euros.FY 2016 revenue 5,559 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA 980.38 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 net income 152.48 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.