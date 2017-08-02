Wockhardt Ltd (WCKH.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Wockhardt Ltd posts June qtr consol loss after tax

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wockhardt Ltd :June quarter consol net loss after tax 4.10 billion rupees versus profit of 158.9 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 9.28 billion rupees versus 11.08 billion rupees year ago.Says exceptional items of INR 3.58 billion in june quarter.Says on-going expenses on remedial measures (for US FDA related issues) impacted profitability in quarter.

Wockhardt, units settle commercial litigation with Teva Pharma, Cephalon

June 22 (Reuters) - Wockhardt Ltd ::Says co, units settle with teva and its affiliate a commercial litigation in high court, london.Says commercial litigation in relation to supply contract for a drug named trisenox.Says CP has agreed to waive its claim for outstanding trade receivable of GBP 20 mln .CP dropped its counterclaim for GBP 20 mln and further paid a sum of GBP 23 mln to Teva and Cephalon by way of full and final settlement of Teva's claims.

Wockhardt says Irish HPRA grants certificate of GMP compliance to Shendra facility

May 29 (Reuters) - Wockhardt Ltd :Says Health Products Regulatory Authority of Ireland has granted certificate of GMP compliance to Shendra, Aurangabad facility.Says certificate based on inspection performed from 27th February, 2017 to 3rd March, 2017.

Wockhardt March-qtr loss widens

May 4 (Reuters) - Wockhardt Ltd :March quarter consol net loss 1.74 billion rupees.March quarter consol total income 9.20 billion rupees.Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 53.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 10.28 billion rupees.Says board approved issue of NCDs on pvt placement basis up to 12 billion rupees.Says approved raising of funds by way of equity shares up to INR 10 billion.Says growth in UK in current year remained subdued due to polito-economic adversities.

Wockhardt receives USFDA acknowledgement for phase III clinical trial of WCK 5222

Wockhardt Ltd : Says Wockhardt receives acknowledgement of its breakthrough superdrug antibiotic WCK 5222 for phase iii clinical trial from us fda . Says WCK 522 is a comibination of Zidebactaqm and Cafepime .Says WCK 5222 is used for treatment of pneumonia.

Wockhardt's unit gets FDA nod for piperacillin and tazobactam for injection

Wockhardt Ltd : Says FDA approved ANDA of piperacillin and tazobactam for injection usp, 40.5 g/vial, pharmacy bulk package submitted by co's unit .ANDA was determined to be therapeutically equivalent to reference listed drug (RLD) Zosyn for injection 40.5g/vial.

Wockhardt says HPRA inspected co's Shendra, Aurangabad facility

Wockhardt Ltd : Says HPRA inspected co's Shendra, Aurangabad facility .Says recommended renewal of certificate based on general compliance with principles and guidnelines of good manufacturing practice.

Wockhardt Ltd gets USFDA warning letter for co's stepdown unit

Wockhardt Ltd : Says USFDA issued a warning letter to Morton Grove Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, a stepdown subsidiary of company . Says current portfolio of company will continue to be made available in market . Says new approvals will be withheld till resolution .Says company has already initiated appropriate measures since last several months to address the issues raised by USFDA.

Pharmadax signs license contract with Wockhardt

Pharmadax Inc <4191.TWO> : Says it signed contract with Wockhardt Bio AG, Switzerland, for a blood pressure lowering generic drug product .After the company getting FDA approval, Wockhardt will sell the product in USA and the company will receive milestone payment of $2 million and share profits with Wockhardt.

Wockhardt Ltd posts Dec qtr consol loss

Wockhardt Ltd : Wockhardt Ltd - dec quarter consol net loss 539.1 million rupees . Wockhardt Ltd - dec quarter consol net sales 9.96 billion rupees . Wockhardt Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 720.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 10.75 billion rupees .Wockhardt Ltd says performance during quarter was affected by subdued business in U.S. Market, demonetization in India and continued remediation costs.