WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG (WCMKk.DE)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz agrees terms of domination agreement with TLG IMMOBLIEN

Oct 5(Reuters) - WCM BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY AGREED WITH TLG IMMOBLIEN AG ON TERMS OF A DOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH TLG IMMOBLIEN AG AS DOMINATING ENTITY AND WCM AS DOMINATED ENTITY.WCM RESOLVED UPON ENTERING INTO THIS DOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH TLG IMMOBLIEN AG AND TO CALL FOR AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY, WHICH, INTER ALIA, SHOULD RESOLVE UPON THE ENTERING INTO THIS DOMINATION AGREEMENT.MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS OF WCM TO RECEIVE ANNUAL COMPENSATION PAYMENT IN FORM A OF GUARANTEE DIVIDEND IN GROSS AMOUNT OF EUR 0.13 PER SHARE LESS ANY CORPORATE INCOME TAX AND SOLIDARITY SURCHARGE AT THE PREVAILING RATE FOR THE RELEVANT FISCAL YEAR.MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS SHALL RECEIVE COMPENSATION OFFER FOR ACQUISITION OF THEIR WCM-SHARES AGAINST ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES OF TLG IMMOBILIEN AG WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 1.00 OF SHARE CAPITAL WITH EXCHANGE RATIO OF 4 NEW SHARES OF TLG IMMOBILIEN AG FOR EACH 23 WCM-SHARES.MEMBERS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF WCM RAINER LAUFS, CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD, BERND GÜNTHER, CHRISTIAN SCHEDE, ARTHUR WIENER AND NICOLA SIEVERS HAVE RESIGNED FROM SUPERVISORY BOARD WITH EFFECT AS OF END OF GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON 17 NOVEMBER 2017.EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON 17 NOVEMBER 2017 SHALL RESOLVE ON THE REDUCTION OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD TO THREE MEMBERS.

TLG Immobilien says provisions for domination agreement agreed

Oct 5 (Reuters) - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ::MANAGEMENT BOARDS OF TLG IMMOBILIEN AND WCM, WITH THE CONSENT OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF TLG IMMOBILIEN AND WCM, HAVE AGREED ON THE PROVISIONS FOR THE DOMINATION AGREEMENT.TO CONVENE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, WHICH, INTER ALIA, SHALL RESOLVE UPON THE APPROVAL TO ENTER INTO DOMINATION AGREEMENT.DOMINATION AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT OUTSIDE SHAREHOLDERS OF WCM SHALL RECEIVE AN ANNUAL COMPENSATION PAYMENT IN THE FORM OF A GUARANTEED DIVIDEND IN A GROSS AMOUNT OF EUR 0.13 PER WCM SHARE FOR THE DURATION OF THE DOMINATION AGREEMENT.OUTSIDE SHAREHOLDERS OF WCM SHALL RECEIVE AN OFFER FOR THE ACQUISITION OF THEIR WCM SHARES IN EXCHANGE FOR NEWLY ISSUED NO PAR VALUE BEARER SHARES OF TLG IMMOBILIEN WITH A NOTIONAL SHARE IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF EUR 1.00 EACH FOR AN EXCHANGE RATIO OF 4 NEW NO PAR VALUE SHARES OF TLG IMMOBILIEN FOR EVERY 23 WCM SHARES.

86% of WCM's shareholders accept TLG Immobilien takeover offer

Oct 4 (Reuters) - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ::DGAP-NEWS: 86% OF WCM'S SHAREHOLDERS HAVE ACCEPTED TLG IMMOBILIEN AG'S TAKEOVER OFFER.‍AS A RESULT OF APPROX. 86% ACCEPTANCE RATE, TLG IMMOBILIEN WILL ISSUE 20,435,708 NEW NO-PAR VALUE BEARER SHARES​.‍EXPECTS TO REALIZE COST SYNERGIES OF APPROX. EUR 5 M P.A. ON FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS, ASSUMING DOMINATION AGREEMENT IS CONCLUDED BETWEEN TLG AND WCM​.

TLG Immobilien says takeover offer accepted by approx. 78 pct of WCM shareholders

Sept 12 (Reuters) - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG :DGAP-NEWS: APPROX. 78% OF WCM SHAREHOLDERS ACCEPT THE TAKEOVER OFFER BY TLG IMMOBILIEN AG WITHIN THE REGULAR ACCEPTANCE PERIOD.‍ADDITIONAL WCM SHARES CAN NOW BE TENDERED DURING ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FROM SEPT 13 UNTIL SEPT 26​.WCM SHAREHOLDERS CAN EXCHANGE FOR EVERY 5.75 WCM SHARES ONE NEW SHARE OF TLG IMMOBILIEN AG​.

WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG H1 gross asset value up by 21.0 pct

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Wcm Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz Ag :WCM continues to grow in h1 2017 - TLG Immobilien AG submits attractive takeover bid for WCM.H1 gross asset value up by 21.0 pct to EUR801.0m.H1 rental income rises to EUR22.7 (EUR15.4m in h1 2016).Reiterates forecast regarding ffo of eur23m to eur24m.Rental income for 2017 is expected to rise to upper end or slightly above communicated range of eur42m to eur44m.

TLG Immobilien launches public takeover offer for all WCM shares

June 27 (Reuters) - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ::LAUNCHES PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER FOR ALL WCM SHARES.‍TLG IMMOBILIEN COMMITS TO ACQUIRE ALL WCM SHARES BY EXCHANGING 1 NEW TLG IMMOBILIEN SHARE FOR EVERY 5.75 WCM SHARES (4:23)​.‍STARTING TODAY, WCM SHAREHOLDERS CAN TENDER THEIR SHARES DURING ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL 5 SEPTEMBER 2017​.‍NEW TLG IMMOBILIEN SHARES TO FINANCE TRANSACTION TO COME FROM EXISTING AUTHORIZED CAPITAL​.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Q1 FFO I up to EUR 5.8 mln

May 16 (Reuters) - WCM BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG ::SAID ON MONDAY Q1 RENTAL INCOME RISES TO EUR10.8M (PREV. YEAR: EUR7.7M).Q1 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO I) WERE ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER AT EUR5.8M IN COMPARISON TO THE EUR4.4M IN THE COMPARABLE PERIOD OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR.Q1 EPRA NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) WAS RAISED TO EUR371.8M OR EUR2.75 PER SHARE COMPARED TO EUR345.4M OR EUR2.62 PER SHARE AT THE 31 DECEMBER 2016.GUIDANCE CONFIRMED, EXCEPTIONAL PERSPECTIVES DUE TO ENVISAGED TRANSACTION WITH TLG.IN COMBINATION WITH THE RELEASE OF THE POSITIVE Q1 REPORT THE MANAGEMENT BOARD REITERATES THE FORECASTS REGARDING FFO AND RENTAL INCOME FOR 2017.ON THE BACK OF THE PUBLISHED RESULTS, THE COMPANY EXPECTS THE 2017 FFO TO RANGE BETWEEN EUR23M TO EUR24M. RENTAL INCOME IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO EUR42M AND EUR44M.

WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz sees FY 2017 FFO I of 23-24 mln euros

April 25 (Reuters) - WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG ::Testified 2016 results show profitable growth and confirm preliminary numbers - dividend proposal of 0.10 euros per share.First dividend of 0.10 euros for business year 2016 envisaged.FFO I for 2017 between 23.0 million and 24.0 million euros projected including recently closed transactions.Plans to continue with its portfolio expansion in 2017 and projects a FFO I between 23 million euros and 24 million euros including already executed transactions.2017 outlook: rental income is expected to grow to 42 million euros and 44 million euros.

WCM buys retail asset through issuance of a mandatory convertible

WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG : Acquires retail asset through issuance of a mandatory convertible above NAV and current stock-market price . Purchase price is financed amongst others, through a mandatory convertible with a conversion price of 2.90 euros ($3.08) per share .Acquisition of a retail centre with rental space of around 12,300 square metres.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz 9-month FFO I up at 12.9 mln euros

WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG : Continues strong growth path after 9 months in 2016 and reaffirms FFO forecast . 9-month rental income increases to 23.8 million euros ($25.22 million) (prev. year: 6.0 million euros) . 9-month FFO I increases to 12.9 million euros (prev. year: 4.6 million euros) .FFO 2016 forecast confirmed.