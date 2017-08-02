Edition:
United States

Waste Connections Inc (WCN.TO)

WCN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

89.11CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.73 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
$88.38
Open
$88.53
Day's High
$89.31
Day's Low
$88.53
Volume
217,622
Avg. Vol
481,212
52-wk High
$89.31
52-wk Low
$64.87

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Waste Connections renews normal course issuer bid for share repurchases
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 05:02pm EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Waste Connections Inc :Waste Connections renews normal course issuer bid for share repurchases.Waste Connections Inc - ‍proposes to purchase from time to time over next 12 months, up to 13.2 million common shares​.  Full Article

Waste Connections says for Q3 estimate revenue to be about $1.185 bln
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 09:30am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - Waste Connections Inc :Waste Connections Inc says for Q3, co estimates revenue to be approximately $1.185 billion - SEC filing.Waste Connections Inc - for Q3 net income attributable to Waste Connections is estimated to be approximately $135.3 million.Waste Connections Inc - Q3 will be first period for organic growth figures to reflect a full quarter impact of progressive Waste acquisition.  Full Article

Waste Connections declares a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12/shr
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 04:05pm EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - Waste Connections Inc :Waste Connections Inc - board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 U.S. per common share of company.  Full Article

Waste Connections reports Q2 adj. earnings per share $0.55
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 04:05pm EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - Waste Connections Inc :Waste Connections reports second quarter 2017 results and raises full year outlook.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.55.Q2 earnings per share $0.47.Q2 revenue $1.176 billion.Waste Connections Inc sees 2017 revenue is estimated to be approximately $4.570 billion.Waste Connections Inc sees 2017 net income is estimated to be approximately $390 million and adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be approximately $1.450 billion.Waste Connections Inc sees 2017 net cash provided by operating activities is estimated to be approximately $1.186 billion.Waste Connections Inc sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow is estimated to be approximately $750 million, or about 16.4 pct of revenue.FY2017 revenue view $4.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Waste Connections shareholders approve 3-for-2 stock split
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 04:05pm EDT 

May 23 (Reuters) - Waste Connections Inc :Waste connections shareholders approve 3-for-2 stock split.Waste connections inc - co's shareholders passed special resolution to approve proposed three-for-two split of co's common shares.  Full Article

Waste Connections Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.74
Wednesday, 26 Apr 2017 04:05pm EDT 

April 26 (Reuters) - Waste Connections Inc ::Waste Connections reports first quarter 2017 results.Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.74.Q1 earnings per share $0.08.Waste Connections Inc - proposes three-for-two stock split.Waste Connections Inc qtrly revenue of $1.091 billion.Q1 revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Waste Connections plans 3-for-2 stock split
Wednesday, 26 Apr 2017 04:05pm EDT 

April 26 (Reuters) - Waste Connections Inc :Waste Connections announces a proposed 3-for-2 stock split.Waste Connections - proposed share split approved by board, requires approval of shareholders at annual and special meeting of shareholders of co.  Full Article

Waste Connections comments on status of chiquita canyon landfill permit
Thursday, 20 Apr 2017 05:24pm EDT 

April 20 (Reuters) - Waste Connections Inc ::Waste Connections Inc - Waste Connections comments on status of chiquita canyon landfill permit.Waste Connections Inc - waste connections intends to appeal commission's decision to board of supervisors.Waste Connections comments on status of chiquita canyon landfill permit.  Full Article

Waste Connections to rebrand operations in Canada from Progressive Waste Solutions to Waste Connections of Canada
Thursday, 9 Mar 2017 11:44am EST 

Waste Connections Inc :Waste connections inc says will rebrand its operations in canada from progressive waste solutions to waste connections of canada.  Full Article

Waste Connections qtrly revenue of $1.049 bln
Tuesday, 21 Feb 2017 04:15pm EST 

Waste Connections Inc : Waste Connections reports fourth quarter results and provides 2017 outlook . Qtrly revenue of $1.049 billion . Qtrly net income attributable to waste connections of $85.6 million, or $0.49 per share . Qtrly adjusted net income attributable to waste connections of $0.68 per share . Expects FY17 revenue of approximately $4.45 billion, excluding additional divestitures and acquisitions . Expects more than 15 pct YOY growth in Fy17 adjusted free cash flow per share . FY2017 revenue view $4.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q4 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Q1 revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Waste Connections Inc News

BRIEF-Waste Connections renews normal course issuer bid for share repurchases

* Waste Connections renews normal course issuer bid for share repurchases

» More WCN.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials