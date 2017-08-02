Waste Connections Inc (WCN.TO)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Waste Connections Inc :Waste Connections renews normal course issuer bid for share repurchases.Waste Connections Inc - proposes to purchase from time to time over next 12 months, up to 13.2 million common shares.
July 26 (Reuters) - Waste Connections Inc :Waste Connections Inc says for Q3, co estimates revenue to be approximately $1.185 billion - SEC filing.Waste Connections Inc - for Q3 net income attributable to Waste Connections is estimated to be approximately $135.3 million.Waste Connections Inc - Q3 will be first period for organic growth figures to reflect a full quarter impact of progressive Waste acquisition.
July 25 (Reuters) - Waste Connections Inc :Waste Connections Inc - board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 U.S. per common share of company.
July 25 (Reuters) - Waste Connections Inc :Waste Connections reports second quarter 2017 results and raises full year outlook.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.55.Q2 earnings per share $0.47.Q2 revenue $1.176 billion.Waste Connections Inc sees 2017 revenue is estimated to be approximately $4.570 billion.Waste Connections Inc sees 2017 net income is estimated to be approximately $390 million and adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be approximately $1.450 billion.Waste Connections Inc sees 2017 net cash provided by operating activities is estimated to be approximately $1.186 billion.Waste Connections Inc sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow is estimated to be approximately $750 million, or about 16.4 pct of revenue.FY2017 revenue view $4.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
May 23 (Reuters) - Waste Connections Inc :Waste connections shareholders approve 3-for-2 stock split.Waste connections inc - co's shareholders passed special resolution to approve proposed three-for-two split of co's common shares.
April 26 (Reuters) - Waste Connections Inc ::Waste Connections reports first quarter 2017 results.Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.74.Q1 earnings per share $0.08.Waste Connections Inc - proposes three-for-two stock split.Waste Connections Inc qtrly revenue of $1.091 billion.Q1 revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
April 26 (Reuters) - Waste Connections Inc :Waste Connections announces a proposed 3-for-2 stock split.Waste Connections - proposed share split approved by board, requires approval of shareholders at annual and special meeting of shareholders of co.
April 20 (Reuters) - Waste Connections Inc ::Waste Connections Inc - Waste Connections comments on status of chiquita canyon landfill permit.Waste Connections Inc - waste connections intends to appeal commission's decision to board of supervisors.Waste Connections comments on status of chiquita canyon landfill permit.
Waste Connections Inc :Waste connections inc says will rebrand its operations in canada from progressive waste solutions to waste connections of canada.
Waste Connections Inc : Waste Connections reports fourth quarter results and provides 2017 outlook . Qtrly revenue of $1.049 billion . Qtrly net income attributable to waste connections of $85.6 million, or $0.49 per share . Qtrly adjusted net income attributable to waste connections of $0.68 per share . Expects FY17 revenue of approximately $4.45 billion, excluding additional divestitures and acquisitions . Expects more than 15 pct YOY growth in Fy17 adjusted free cash flow per share . FY2017 revenue view $4.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q4 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Q1 revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
