Whitecap Resources Inc (WCP.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Whitecap Resources Q2 EPS $0.12
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Whitecap Resources Inc
Whitecap Resources qtrly earnings per share $0.07
May 3 (Reuters) - Whitecap Resources Inc
Whitecap Resources reports qtrly EPS $0.51
Whitecap Resources Inc
Whitecap Resources says Q4 average production of 50,600 BOE/D
Whitecap Resources Inc
Whitecap Resources Q2 FFO per share $0.29
Whitecap Resources Inc
Whitecap Resources says are on track to meet 2016 annual production guidance of 45,300 boe/d
Whitecap Resources Inc
Husky Energy sells certain assets for $595 million
Husky Energy Inc
Whitecap Resources buys oil assets for $595 mln, raises 2016 production forecast
Whitecap Resources Inc: Whitecap resources Inc. announces acquisition of high quality low decline oil assets, $470 million financing and increased 2016 guidance . Says deal valued at $595 million . Entered into an agreement to purchase premium oil assets in Western Canada . Acquisition will be funded through a concurrent $470 million bought deal financing and Whitecap's existing credit facilities . After giving effect to financing, acquisition is accretive on key measures including 11% on total proved plus probable reserves . After giving effect to financing, acquisition is accretive 12% on 2017 funds flow and production per share . Sees 2016 average production 45,300 boe/d . Underwriters agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 51.1 million subscription receipts at price of $9.20 per subscription receipt .Pre-acquisition forecast for 2016 average production was 39,500 boe/d. Full Article
Whitecap Resources Inc increases FY 2016 production guidance
Whitecap Resources Inc:Says that as a result of recent results at Boundary Lake, Whitecap has increased its production guidance for FY 2016, by 5% to 38,800 boe/d from the previous 37,000 boe/d. Full Article
Whitecap Resources Inc confirms monthly dividend for february of $0.0375 per share
Whitecap Resources Inc:Says cash dividend of C$0.0375 per common share in respect of February operations will be paid on March 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on February 29. Full Article
BRIEF-Whitecap Resources Q2 EPS $0.12
* Production averaged 56,266 BoE/D in q2/17 which was within our guidance of 56,000 - 57,000 BoE/D