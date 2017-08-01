Whitecap Resources Inc (WCP.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Whitecap Resources Inc :Announces second quarter 2017 results.‍Production averaged 56,266 BoE/D in q2/17 which was within our guidance of 56,000 - 57,000 BoE/D .Qtrly earnings per share $0.12.Average production for quarter negatively impacted by about 1,600 BoE/D due to third party facility downtime in west central Saskatchewan​.Qtrly petroleum and natural gas sales $243.3 million versus $135.6 million.Do not anticipate reducing our $300 million development capital budget for 2017.

May 3 (Reuters) - Whitecap Resources Inc ::Whitecap Resources Inc announces first quarter 2017 results.Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.07.Whitecap Resources Inc - average production in Q1/17 increased to a record 55,886 boe/d, 10% higher than Q4/16.Whitecap Resources Inc - anticipate Q2/17 production volumes to be 57,000 - 59,000 boe/d.Whitecap Resources Inc - remain on track to meet full year guidance of 57,000 boe/d on $300 million of development capital.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly funds flow per share increased by 50% from $0.22 per share for comparable period to $0.33 per share in Q1/17.

Whitecap Resources Inc - : Qtrly earnings per share $0.51 . Announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 results . Whitecap resources inc qtrly average production of 50,612 boe/d in q4/16 compared to 42,067 boe/d in q4/15 .Whitecap Resources Inc- "Continue to be constructive on a crude oil price recovery in 2017".

Whitecap Resources Inc : Whitecap Resources Inc announces closing of senior secured notes and provides operational update . Able to achieve Q4/16 average production of 50,600 BOE/D . FY average production for 2016 is anticipated to be 45,838 BOE/D which is 338 BOE/D above our earlier guidance of 45,500 BOE/D . Development capital spending for full year 2016 is anticipated to be within guidance of $175 million .Q4 production is 600 BOE/D above our guidance of 50,000 BOE/D.

Whitecap Resources Inc : Whitecap Resources Inc. announces second quarter 2016 results . Q2/2016 production averaged 40,388 boe/d, 5% higher than co's forecast of 38,500 boe/d . Qtrly FFO per share $0.29 .Whitecap Resources Inc says remain on track to meet 2016 average production guidance of 45,300 boe/d.

Whitecap Resources Inc : Whitecap resources inc says are on track to meet 2016 annual production guidance of 45,300 boe/d . Says with closing of acquisition, whitecap's borrowing base has a lending value of approximately $1.3 billion . Says elected to maintain credit facility at current $1.1 billion .Whitecap resources inc says in 2017 based on us$55 /bbl wti, anticipate growing funds flow per share by 11% and production per share by 19%.

Husky Energy Inc : Husky Energy sells southwest Saskatchewan assets for $595 million . Reached an agreement for sale of select assets in southwest saskatchewan to Whitecap Resources .Divested assets currently produce approximately 11,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Whitecap Resources Inc: Whitecap resources Inc. announces acquisition of high quality low decline oil assets, $470 million financing and increased 2016 guidance . Says deal valued at $595 million . Entered into an agreement to purchase premium oil assets in Western Canada . Acquisition will be funded through a concurrent $470 million bought deal financing and Whitecap's existing credit facilities . After giving effect to financing, acquisition is accretive on key measures including 11% on total proved plus probable reserves . After giving effect to financing, acquisition is accretive 12% on 2017 funds flow and production per share . Sees 2016 average production 45,300 boe/d . Underwriters agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 51.1 million subscription receipts at price of $9.20 per subscription receipt .Pre-acquisition forecast for 2016 average production was 39,500 boe/d.

Whitecap Resources Inc:Says that as a result of recent results at Boundary Lake, Whitecap has increased its production guidance for FY 2016, by 5% to 38,800 boe/d from the previous 37,000 boe/d.

Whitecap Resources Inc:Says cash dividend of C$0.0375 per common share in respect of February operations will be paid on March 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on February 29.