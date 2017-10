Wirecard AG (WDIG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wirecard sees Citi prepaid adding more than 13 mln euros to FY EBITDA

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Wirecard AG :Sees organic growth of 25 percent in FY 2017.Sees more than 13 million euros EBITDA contribution from Citi prepaid.Sees no contribution from Citi's merchant acquiring business across APAC.

Wirecard affirms guidance as Q2 EBITDA jumps 35 pct

July 27 (Reuters) - Wirecard AG :Revenues in Q2 2017 grew in comparison to previous year period by 41 percent from eur mn 241.3 to eur mn 339.8.Preliminary earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) improved by 35 percent to eur mn 95.1.Says confirmed its forecast for fiscal year 2017 for an EBITDA of between eur mn 392 to eur mn 406.Expects a continuing positive business performance in second half of 2017.Source text for Eikon: ID:nEQ4KySlwa.

Wirecard signs agreement with Gulf Air to extend collaboration

July 26 (Reuters) - Wirecard Ag ::Wirecard signs agreement with Gulf Air to extend collaboration.Wirecard ag says has extended its existing collaboration with Gulf Air, national airline of kingdom of Bahrain.

Wirecard and Poynt partner to bring Poynt terminals to Europe and Asia

June 29 (Reuters) - WIRECARD AG :WIRECARD AND POYNT PARTNERING TO BRING POYNT TERMINALS TO EUROPE AND ASIA.

Wirecard says signs contract with weizmann forex to offer western union money transfer services in india

June 22 (Reuters) - Wirecard :Says signs contract with Weizmann Forex << >> to offer Western Union << >> money transfer services in India.

Wirecard confirms 2017 outlook after 31 pct rise in Q1 EBITDA

May 18 (Reuters) - Wirecard AG :Group sales in q1/17 increased by 31.0%.Ebitda increased by 31.1%.Net result increased by 32.5%.Ebitda 2017 guidance confirmed.Q1 of 2017, consolidated revenues for group increased by 31.0 percent to eur 274.9 million.Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) increased by 31.1 percent to eur 81.3 million.

Wirecard raises FY dividend, affirms guidance

Wirecard AG : 2016 net profit 266.75 million eur . Says to propose 2016 dividend of 0.16 eurper share .Says confirms forecast for 2017 operating ebitda of between eur 382 million and eur 400 million.

Wirecard buys South African payment services provider

Wirecard AG : Says acquires south african payment service provider . Says Parties agreed upon a purchase price of 23.1 mln euros, consisting of an upfront payment of 18.2 mln euros and earn out payments of up to 4.9 mln euros .Says MyGate is expected to generate an EBITDA of 2.0 mln euros for complete calendar year 2017.

Wirecard sees EBITDA gain in 2019 from Citigroup portfolio buy

Wirecard AG : Wirecard AG to purchase Citigroup's customer portfolio for merchant acquiring services in Asia Pacific . Wirecard AG to purchase Citigroup's customer portfolio for merchant acquiring services in Asia Pacific .Projected EBITDA-contribution of acquired portfolio in 2019, its first year of being fully consolidated in Wirecard group is more than eur 20 million.

Wirecard AG completes acquisition of Citi Prepaid Card Services

Wirecard AG :Wirecard AG: completes the acquisition of Citi Prepaid Card Services.