Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (WDO.TO)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd :Wesdome announces 2017 third quarter production results.Q3 revenue C$21 million.Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - ‍total gold production 15,493 ounces​ for Q3 2017.

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd :Wesdome announces corporate restructuring and management changes.Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - ‍Positions of Vice President, Corporate Development and Vice President, Quebec operations have been eliminated​.Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd- Appointment of Ben Au as chief financial officer who will start September 26, 2017.Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - ‍Marc-Andre Pelletier appointed chief operating officer and will oversee all company operations​.Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - COO ‍philip Ng and CFO Hemdat Sawh have departed company​.

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd ::Wesdome announces second quarter 2017 financial results.Q2 revenue C$23.2 million versus C$18.4 million.Qtrly ‍gold production of 12,529 ounces (q2 2016: 12,147) increased slightly​.Says ‍2017 production guidance remains at 52,000 - 58,000 ounces​.Qtrly ‍net income of $0.9 million (q2 2016: $1.8 million), or $0.01 per share​.

July 12 (Reuters) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd :Wesdome announces 2017 second quarter production results at Eagle River Mine and update on Kiena exploration ramp.Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - ‍announces q2 2017 gold production results of 12,529 ounces​.Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - ‍well on track to meet this year's gold production guidance of 52,000 - 58,000 ounces​.

May 3 (Reuters) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd :Wesdome announces first quarter 2017 financial results and commencement of Kiena Exploration ramp.Q1 revenue C$20.1 million versus C$13.3 million.Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - qtrly basic income per share $ 0.01.Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd qtrly gold production of 15,162 ounces versus 8,036 ounces in Q1 2016.Qtrly basic income per share adjusted $0.01.2017 production guidance remains at 52,000 - 58,000 ounces.Qtrly AISC per ounce on production basis of $1,474 or US$1,113, a decrease of 39% over Q1 2016.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd : Wesdome announces 2017 first quarter production results . Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - Q1 2017 gold production of 15,162 ounces .Says company's guidance remains unchanged at 52,000 - 58,000 ounces for 2017.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd : Wesdome announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and reserve and resource update . Qtrly gold production of 11,887 ounces versus Q4 2015 production of 13,570 ounces . Wedsome Gold- In 2017, expect production to range between 52,000 - 58,000 ounces at operating costs between C$1,030 - C$1,130 per ounce . Qtrly basic income per share adjusted C$0.02 . Qtrly basic income per share C$0.02 . Qtrly revenue $22.1 million versus $23.6 million .All figures in C$.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd : Q2 revenue C$18.4 million . Wesdome gold mines announces second quarter financial results . Q2 earnings per share C$0.01 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly adjusted net income per basic share $0.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd : Wesdome gold mines announces appointment of duncan middlemiss as president and ceo .Rolly uloth will continue as a director of company.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd : Wesdome announces second quarter 2016 production results . Wesdome gold mines ltd says q2 combined production at eagle river complex was 12,147 ounces, a 51% increase over 8,036 ounces in q1 . "anticipates further increases in production for q3 and q4 over q2" .Wesdome gold mines ltd says company anticipates further increases in production for q3 and q4 over q2.