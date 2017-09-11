Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Canopy growth corporation announces strategic Spanish partnership

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp :Canopy growth corporation announces strategic Spanish partnership.Canopy growth corp says unit announces a supply license agreement with Alcaliber Sa ​.

Canopy Growth Corp Q1 loss per share C$0.03

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp :Canopy Growth Corporation reports first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results.Canopy Growth Corp says Q1 revenue was $15.9 million, a 127% increase over three month period ended June 30, 2016.Q1 loss per share C$0.03.Q1 revenue view C$16.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Canopy growth corp- inventory at June 30, 2017 amounted to $65.5 million versus $46.0 million as on March 31, 2017.

Bedrocan Canada says has commenced arbitration proceedings against Bedrocan International

July 14 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp :Bedrocan Canada Inc - has commenced arbitration proceedings against bedrocan international bv.‍Bedrocan Canada Inc says "impact of dispute on canopy growth and its customers to be negligible"​.

Canopy Growth Q4 net loss $0.14 per share

June 27 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp :Canopy growth corporation reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results and positioning for 2018.Canopy growth corp - qtrly revenue of $14.7 million; a 50% increase over q3 fiscal year 2017.Canopy growth corp - net loss in q4 fiscal 2017 $0.14 per basic and diluted share.Canopy growth corp - inventory at march 31, 2017 amounted to $46.0 million.Q4 earnings per share view c$-0.05, revenue view c$16.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Canopy Growth Corp :Canopy Growth Corp says conducted thorough due diligence during process of acquiring Mettrum Health Corp.

Canopy Growth Corp : Canopy Growth Corp - has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Namaste Technologies Inc .Canopy Growth Corp - commercial aspects of partnership will be further expanded through a multi-function working group of Namaste and Canopy.

Mettrum Health Corp : Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement . Mettrum Health says final order of Ontario Superior Court Of Justice approving acquistion of Mettrum will be sought on January 30, 2017 .Mettrum Health Corp says expected that arrangement with Canopy Growth will be completed on or about January 31, 2017.

Canadian marijuana stocks jump after gov't panel

Shares In Canadian marijuana companies jump after gov`t panel issues recommendations to regulate cannabis industry; : Canopy Growth Co rises 2.4 percent to C$10.24 .Aphria Inc adds 9.1 percent, Mettrum Health Corp up 6.2 percent, Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc jumps 9.6 percent.

Canopy Growth Corp: Canopy Growth Corporation announces $60 million bought deal financing . Canopy Growth Corp - underwriters have agreed to purchase 5.7 million common shares of corporation at a price of $10.60 per common share . Canopy Growth Corp- corporation intends to use net proceeds from offering for capital expenditures for capacity expansion .Canopy Growth Corp- corporation intends to use net proceeds from offering for capital expenditures for capacity expansion.

Canopy Growth Corp : Canopy Growth enters into agreement to acquire Mettrum . Mettrum shareholders to receive 0.7132 common shares of canopy growth for each common share of Mettrum . Canopy Growth Corp - transaction is valued at approximately C$430 million . Canopy Growth Corp - total transaction will be satisfied by issuance of common shares in canopy growth . Canopy Growth - existing canopy growth and Mettrum shareholders are expected to own approximately 77.7% and 22.3%, respectively, of pro forma company . Canopy Growth Corp - deal for C$8.42 per Mettrum common share . Each executive officer, director of Mettrum have entered into voting support agreements in favor of arrangement . Says board of directors of both Canopy Growth and Mettrum, have unanimously approved transaction . Canopy Growth Corp - Mettrum will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of canopy growth . Canopy Growth - each of executive officers, directors of Mettrum, holding about 15% of Mettrum shares entered voting support agreements in favor of deal . Termination fee set at C$10 million . Mettrum will continue to lead site activities with Health Canada .Canopy Growth Corp - senior officers and directors of canopy growth have also entered into voting support agreements in favour of deal.