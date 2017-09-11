Edition:
Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO)

WEED.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.76CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.94 (+7.95%)
Prev Close
$11.82
Open
$11.93
Day's High
$12.89
Day's Low
$11.93
Volume
3,641,151
Avg. Vol
1,621,654
52-wk High
$17.86
52-wk Low
$5.54

Latest Key Developments

Canopy growth corporation announces strategic Spanish partnership
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 09:41am EDT 

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp :Canopy growth corporation announces strategic Spanish partnership.Canopy growth corp says unit announces a supply license agreement with Alcaliber Sa ​.  Full Article

Canopy Growth Corp Q1 loss per share C$0.03
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 06:30am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp :Canopy Growth Corporation reports first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results.Canopy Growth Corp says Q1 revenue was $15.9 million, a 127% increase over three month period ended June 30, 2016.Q1 loss per share C$0.03.Q1 revenue view C$16.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Canopy growth corp- inventory at June 30, 2017 amounted to $65.5 million versus $46.0 million as on March 31, 2017.  Full Article

Bedrocan Canada says has commenced arbitration proceedings against Bedrocan International
Friday, 14 Jul 2017 04:26pm EDT 

July 14 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp :Bedrocan Canada Inc - has commenced arbitration proceedings against bedrocan international bv.‍Bedrocan Canada Inc says "impact of dispute on canopy growth and its customers to be negligible"​.  Full Article

Canopy Growth Q4 net loss $0.14 per share
Tuesday, 27 Jun 2017 06:30am EDT 

June 27 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp :Canopy growth corporation reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results and positioning for 2018.Canopy growth corp - qtrly revenue of $14.7 million; a 50% increase over q3 fiscal year 2017.Canopy growth corp - net loss in q4 fiscal 2017 $0.14 per basic and diluted share.Canopy growth corp - inventory at march 31, 2017 amounted to $46.0 million.Q4 earnings per share view c$-0.05, revenue view c$16.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Canopy Growth Corp says conducted thorough due diligence during process of acquiring Mettrum Health Corp
Tuesday, 7 Mar 2017 08:35am EST 

Canopy Growth Corp :Canopy Growth Corp says conducted thorough due diligence during process of acquiring Mettrum Health Corp.  Full Article

Canopy Growth Corp enters into memorandum of understanding with Namaste Technologies
Tuesday, 21 Feb 2017 09:09am EST 

Canopy Growth Corp : Canopy Growth Corp - has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Namaste Technologies Inc .Canopy Growth Corp - commercial aspects of partnership will be further expanded through a multi-function working group of Namaste and Canopy.  Full Article

Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement
Friday, 27 Jan 2017 01:05pm EST 

Mettrum Health Corp : Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement . Mettrum Health says final order of Ontario Superior Court Of Justice approving acquistion of Mettrum will be sought on January 30, 2017 .Mettrum Health Corp says expected that arrangement with Canopy Growth will be completed on or about January 31, 2017.  Full Article

Canadian marijuana stocks jump after gov't panel
Tuesday, 13 Dec 2016 10:53am EST 

Shares In Canadian marijuana companies jump after gov`t panel issues recommendations to regulate cannabis industry; : Canopy Growth Co rises 2.4 percent to C$10.24 .Aphria Inc adds 9.1 percent, Mettrum Health Corp up 6.2 percent, Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc jumps 9.6 percent.  Full Article

Canopy Growth announces $60 mln bought deal financing
Monday, 5 Dec 2016 07:36am EST 

Canopy Growth Corp: Canopy Growth Corporation announces $60 million bought deal financing . Canopy Growth Corp - underwriters have agreed to purchase 5.7 million common shares of corporation at a price of $10.60 per common share . Canopy Growth Corp- corporation intends to use net proceeds from offering for capital expenditures for capacity expansion .Canopy Growth Corp- corporation intends to use net proceeds from offering for capital expenditures for capacity expansion.  Full Article

Canopy Growth enters into agreement to acquire Mettrum
Thursday, 1 Dec 2016 07:33am EST 

Canopy Growth Corp : Canopy Growth enters into agreement to acquire Mettrum . Mettrum shareholders to receive 0.7132 common shares of canopy growth for each common share of Mettrum . Canopy Growth Corp - transaction is valued at approximately C$430 million . Canopy Growth Corp - total transaction will be satisfied by issuance of common shares in canopy growth . Canopy Growth - existing canopy growth and Mettrum shareholders are expected to own approximately 77.7% and 22.3%, respectively, of pro forma company . Canopy Growth Corp - deal for C$8.42 per Mettrum common share . Each executive officer, director of Mettrum have entered into voting support agreements in favor of arrangement . Says board of directors of both Canopy Growth and Mettrum, have unanimously approved transaction . Canopy Growth Corp - Mettrum will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of canopy growth . Canopy Growth - each of executive officers, directors of Mettrum, holding about 15% of Mettrum shares entered voting support agreements in favor of deal . Termination fee set at C$10 million . Mettrum will continue to lead site activities with Health Canada .Canopy Growth Corp - senior officers and directors of canopy growth have also entered into voting support agreements in favour of deal.  Full Article

CANADA STOCKS-Oil prices weigh on TSX futures

Oct 12 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, tracking losses in oil markets after U.S. fuel inventories rose despite efforts by OPEC to cut production.

