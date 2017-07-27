Western Forest Products Inc (WEF.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Western Forest Products announced indefinite curtailment of its Somass Sawmill, located in Port Alberni

July 27 (Reuters) - Western Forest Products Inc :Announced indefinite curtailment of its Somass Sawmill, located in Port Alberni, B.C..Western Forest products says ‍somass Sawmill has been temporarily curtailed since February 2017, prior to which it operated on a single shift basis​.Western Forest Products Inc - ‍Expects to offset lost production from somass by increasing production at its other operations on Vancouver Island​.Western Forest Products Inc says Western intends to offer voluntary severance to its Somass Sawmill hourly employees.Western Forest Products Inc - Cost reductions will be delivered through operational consolidation.Decision to indefinitely curtail operations is in response to lack of log supply to operate mill efficiently.Western Forest Products - Decision to curtail operations also from uncertainty by duties applied to Canadian Softwood lumber products sold into us.

Western Forests Products Q1 earnings per share C$0.04

May 3 (Reuters) - Western Forest Products Inc :Western announces first quarter 2017 results.Q1 revenue C$287.7 million versus C$269.8 million.Q1 earnings per share C$0.04.

Western Forest Products announces closure of its South Vancouver island remanufacturing plant

Western Forest Products Inc : Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation . Western Forest Products Inc -all employees from this facility have been provided jobs at company's other operations or received compensation for closure. . Investment in and consolidation of operations is part of western's broader strategic plan to become globally competitive .Announces permanent closure of its South Vancouver island remanufacturing plant.

Western Forest Products Q3 earnings per share C$0.04

Western Forest Products Inc : Continued to implement strategy of optimizing operations and investing in mills to improve margins . Anticipate export and domestic sawlog markets will remain strong in Q4 of 2016 . Western Forest Products - twelve-month standstill period of softwood lumber agreement, which precluded trade action by U.S. expired Oct 11, 2016 . Western Forest Products-with no new agreement in place, there could be us government trade action against Canadian softwood lumber imports at any time . Western announces third quarter 2016 results . Q3 earnings per share C$0.04 . Q3 revenue C$322.7 million versus C$278.5 million .Q3 earnings per share view C$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Western Forest Products Inc. Confirms Record Date on First Quarter 2016 Dividend

Western Forest Products Inc:confirm that a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share will be paid with respect to the Company's Q1 2016 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on March 2, 2016 and will be distributed on or about March 18, 2016.

Western Forest Products Inc - Historic deal to protect Canada rainforest from logging - Reuters

Western Forest Products Inc:British Columbia is set to announce an historic agreement to protect a massive swath of rainforest along its coastline - RTRS.having reached a deal that marries the interests of First Nations, the logging industry and environmentalists after a decade of often-tense negotiations - RTRS.The agreement will see roughly 85% of forest within the Great Bear Rainforest protected, with the other 15% available for logging under the "most stringent" standards in North America, environmental groups involved in the talks said. - RTRS.The Great Bear Rainforest is one of the world's largest temperate rainforests and the habitat of the Spirit Bear, a rare subspecies of the black bear with white fur and claws. It is also home to 26 Aboriginal groups, known as First Nations. - RTRS."Under this landmark agreement, more old and second growth forest will be protected, while still ensuring opportunities for economic development and jobs for local First Nations," said Premier Christy Clark in a statement. - RTRS.The Great Bear rainforest, which includes forests, waterways and mountains, covers 6.4 million hectares of the province's coast. - RTRS.By the early 2000s, environmental groups and industry players, including Interfor Corp, Western Forest Products Inc and Catalyst Paper, had started talks. - RTRS.At the same time, government began negotiating with the Coastal First Nations and Nanwakolas Council. - RTRS.