Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WELS.NS)

WELS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

155.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.85 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
Rs155.85
Open
Rs157.25
Day's High
Rs160.00
Day's Low
Rs154.70
Volume
237,750
Avg. Vol
805,842
52-wk High
Rs162.05
52-wk Low
Rs53.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Welspun Enterprises June-qtr consol profit surges
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 09:31am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Welspun Enterprises Ltd :June quarter consol net profit after tax 114.1 million rupees versus profit 15.6 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 2.44 billion rupees versus 660.7 million rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Welspun Enterprises March-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 09:27am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - Welspun Enterprises Ltd :March quarter net profit 177.5 million rupees versus profit 47.2 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 2.11 billion rupees versus 1.10 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 7.5 percent per share.  Full Article

Welspun Enterprises completes sale of investment in Welspun Energy
Wednesday, 8 Mar 2017 07:36am EST 

Welspun Enterprises Ltd : Says completion of sale of company's investment in Welspun Energy . Says consideration of 2.86 billion rupees .Says further consideration is contingent upon occurrence of certain future events.  Full Article

Welspun Enterprises approves share buyback for up to 2.70 bln rupees
Thursday, 22 Dec 2016 07:14am EST 

Welspun Enterprises Ltd :Says board approved buyback of equity shares for up to 2.70 billion rupees.  Full Article

Welspun Enterprises to consider share buyback
Tuesday, 20 Dec 2016 01:06am EST 

Welspun Enterprises Ltd :Says board to consider buyback of equity shares.  Full Article

