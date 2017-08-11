Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WELS.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Welspun Enterprises June-qtr consol profit surges

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Welspun Enterprises Ltd :June quarter consol net profit after tax 114.1 million rupees versus profit 15.6 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 2.44 billion rupees versus 660.7 million rupees year ago.

India's Welspun Enterprises March-qtr profit rises

May 30 (Reuters) - Welspun Enterprises Ltd :March quarter net profit 177.5 million rupees versus profit 47.2 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 2.11 billion rupees versus 1.10 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 7.5 percent per share.

Welspun Enterprises completes sale of investment in Welspun Energy

Welspun Enterprises Ltd : Says completion of sale of company's investment in Welspun Energy . Says consideration of 2.86 billion rupees .Says further consideration is contingent upon occurrence of certain future events.

Welspun Enterprises approves share buyback for up to 2.70 bln rupees

Welspun Enterprises Ltd :Says board approved buyback of equity shares for up to 2.70 billion rupees.

Welspun Enterprises to consider share buyback

Welspun Enterprises Ltd :Says board to consider buyback of equity shares.