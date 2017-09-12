West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (WFT.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

West Fraser announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

Sept 12 (Reuters) - West Fraser Timber Co Ltd :West Fraser announces renewal of normal course issuer bid.West Fraser Timber Co says proceeding with renewal of normal course issuer bid for up to 3.8 million shares.West Fraser Timber Co Ltd says ‍ normal course issuer bid to commence on September 19, 2017​.West Fraser Timber Co - Renewed normal course issuer bid will terminate on September 18, 2018 or earlier if number of shares sought have been purchased​.

West Fraser receives regulatory approval to acquire Gilman Companies

Aug 18 (Reuters) - West Fraser Timber Co Ltd -:West Fraser announces regulatory approval granted for Gilman Companies acquisition.West Fraser Timber - ‍FTC granted early termination of applicable waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act regarding co's proposed gilman companies acquisition​.

West Fraser announces major U.S. acquisition

July 26 (Reuters) - West Fraser Timber Co Ltd :West Fraser announces major U.S. acquisition.West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - Deal for ‍approximately $430 million​.West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - ‍Intends to finance acquisition with cash on hand, available lines of credit​.West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - Also ‍intends to finance acquisition with new five‑year $200 million credit facility​.West Fraser Timber - ‍Annual synergies of approximately $10 million are anticipated to be achieved within three years as a result of this transaction​.West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - ‍To acquire operations of Gilman Companies from Howard Gilman Foundation and other shareholders​.

West Fraser Timber reports qtrly basic earnings per share $1.86

July 20 (Reuters) - West Fraser Timber Co Ltd :West Fraser announces second quarter results.Qtrly basic earnings per share $1.86.Qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share $2.23.West fraser timber co ltd qtrly sales $1,322 million versus $1,111 million.Q2 earnings per share view C$1.83, revenue view C$1.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.West Fraser Timber - Have temporarily suspended operations in 100 mile house, Williams Lake, chasm due to number of wildfires in interior region of British Columbia.West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - U.S. Department of Commerce's preliminary review resulted in an expense of $34 million for quarter.

West fraser announces first quarter results

April 24 (Reuters) - West Fraser Timber Co Ltd : :West Fraser announces first quarter results.West Fraser Timber Co Ltd qtrly adjusted basic EPS $1.71.West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - qtrly basic EPS $1.58.West Fraser Timber Co Ltd qtrly sales $1,189 million versus $1,077 million.

West Fraser Timber Co says Larry Hughes will retire as CFO at end of March 2017

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd : West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - Larry Hughes will retire as vice-president, finance and CFO at end of march 2017 . West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - Chris Virostek will become vice-president, finance and CFO upon Hughes' retirement .West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - Hughes will remain with company until end of June 2017 to assist with transition process.

West Fraser Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$1.28

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd : West Fraser announces 2016 annual and fourth quarter results . Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$1.28 . Q4 earnings per share C$1.01 . Q4 sales C$1.107 billion . Q4 earnings per share view C$1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . West Fraser Timber - U.S. Department Of Commerce initiated investigation, expected to make preliminary determination regarding countervailing duties in April 2017 . West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - U.S. Department of commerce expected to make a preliminary determination in june 2017 for anti-dumping duties . West Fraser Timber - co has been chosen by U.S. Department Of Commerce as a "mandatory respondent" to both countervailing and anti-dumping investigations .West Fraser - "we categorically deny U.S. allegations of subsidies and dumping".