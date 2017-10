John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

John Wood secures engineering contract from Honghua for LNG platform development in Mexico

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Honghua Group Ltd <0196.HK>:HONGHUA GROUP AWARDED $12 MILLION FEED CONTRACT TO WOOD FOR LNG PLATFORM DEVELOPMENT IN WEST DELTA AREA OF GULF OF MEXICO‍​.

Wood Group wins multi-million dollar contract from Total

Oct 11 (Reuters) - John Wood Group Plc ::WOOD WINS MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR CONTRACT WITH TOTAL.‍AWARDED A NEW MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR CONTRACT BY TOTAL, SUPPORTING THEIR LINDSEY OIL REFINERY LOCATED IN NORTH KILLINGHOME, LINCOLNSHIRE, UK​.‍NEW CONTRACT WILL COMMENCE ON 1 JANUARY 2018​.

UK's CMA accepts proposals to resolve competition concerns on Wood Group-Amec deal

Sept 12 (Reuters) - UK'S CMA::ACCEPTED PROPOSALS TO RESOLVE COMPETITION CONCERNS REGARDING WOOD GROUP'S PURCHASE OF AMEC FOSTER WHEELER.DECIDED THAT MERGER BETWEEN WOOD GROUP AND AMEC WILL NOT BE REFERRED FOR AN IN-DEPTH, PHASE 2, INVESTIGATION.

John Wood Group says HY revenue falls 11 pct

Aug 22 (Reuters) - John Wood Group Plc :HALF YEAR RESULTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017.HY TOTAL REVENUE $2,277 MILLION VERSUS $2,559 MILLION A YEAR AGO .HY TOTAL EBITA $127 MILLION VERSUS $166 MILLION A YEAR AGO .HY PROFIT FOR PERIOD $6 MILLION VERSUS $45 MILLION A YEAR AGO ."FIRST HALF PERFORMANCE DOWN ON 2016; FULL YEAR OUTLOOK UNCHANGED"."SHOULD PROPOSED UK REMEDY BE ACCEPTED BY CMA AND IMPLEMENTED, ANTICIPATED THAT £25M PER ANNUM OF PRE-TAX COST SYNERGIES WOULD NOT BE ACHIEVED".REALISATION OF COST SYNERGIES FROM COMBINATION OF £165M, ESTIMATED TO GIVE RISE TO ONE-OFF COSTS OF £190M INCURRED IN FIRST THREE YEARS POST-COMPLETION.WILL DELIVER SIGNIFICANT COST SYNERGIES OF AT LEAST $170M FROM COMBINATION.

John Wood ‍awarded five-year maintenance service contract for Phillips 66 refinery​

Aug 21 (Reuters) - John Wood Group Plc :WOOD GROUP WINS REFINERY MAINTENANCE SERVICE CONTRACT.‍AWARDED FIVE-YEAR MAINTENANCE SERVICE CONTRACT FOR PHILLIPS 66 REFINERY​.175 EMPLOYEES, APPROXIMATELY 80 PERCENT OF WHOM WORKED FOR PREVIOUS CONTRACTOR, WILL BE BASED AT REFINERY TO PROVIDE MAINTENANCE SERVICES​.

UK's CMA says might accept undertakings on John Wood-Amec deal

Aug 16 (Reuters) - UK'S CMA ::UK'S CMA SAYS THAT REASONABLE GROUNDS FOR BELIEVING THAT UNDERTAKINGS OFFERED ON ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION OF JOHN WOOD GROUP OF AMEC FOSTER WHEELER MIGHT BE ACCEPTED BY CMA.

UK's CMA says Wood Group-AMEC deal raises competition concerns

Aug 2 (Reuters) - UK'S CMA::CMA HAS FOUND THAT THE WOOD GROUP’S PURCHASE OF AMEC FOSTER WHEELER GIVES RISE TO COMPETITION CONCERNS.FOUND DEAL COULD LEAD TO COMPETITION CONCERNS IN SUPPLY OF ENGINEERING, CONSTRUCTION SERVICES, OPERATION, MAINTENANCE SERVICES ON UK CONTINENTAL SHELF.WOOD GROUP HAS UNTIL 9 AUGUST TO FORMALISE ITS FINAL REMEDIES PROPOSAL.IF WOOD GROUP DOESN'T SUBMIT PROPOSAL OR REMEDIES OFFERED DON'T ADDRESS COMPETITION CONCERNS, THEN DEAL TO BE REFERRED FOR IN-DEPTH PROBE.

John Wood, Amec Foster Wheeler responds to CMA phase 1 merger enquiry

Aug 2 (Reuters) - John Wood Group Plc , Amec Foster Wheeler ::RESPONDS TO COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY PHASE 1 MERGER ENQUIRY ANNOUNCEMENT.CMA DETERMINED ACQUISITION OF AMEC FOSTER WHEELER BY WOOD GROUP GIVES RISE TO COMPETITION CONCERNS.RECOGNISING POTENTIAL FOR DECISION, WOOD GROUP PREVIOUSLY MADE A PROPOSAL TO CMA OF A REMEDY.WOOD GROUP AND CMA HAVE BEEN WORKING CONSTRUCTIVELY TO PROGRESS CONSIDERATION OF REMEDY.WOOD GROUP WILL NOW FORMALLY SUBMIT REMEDY PROPOSAL TO CMA.CMA WILL PROVISIONALLY DECIDE WHETHER REMEDY PROPOSAL IS SUFFICIENT BY AUG 16 AT LATEST, WITH ITS FINAL DECISION DUE BY OCT 11 2017.BOTH WOOD GROUP AND AMEC FOSTER WHEELER CONSIDER PROPOSED REMEDY IS SUFFICIENT TO ADDRESS CMA'S COMPETITION CONCERNS AND TO OBTAIN CLEARANCE.M&A PROCESS FOR THIS REMEDY IS ALREADY AT AN ADVANCED STAGE.AMEC FOSTER WHEELER COMMENCED A FORMAL MARKETING PROCESS IN MAY, WHICH HAS ATTRACTED INTEREST AND IS PROGRESSING WELL.WOOD GROUP AND AMEC FOSTER WHEELER CONTINUE TO EXPECT COMBINATION TO COMPLETE IN Q4 OF 2017.

John Wood notes announcement made by Amec Foster regarding investigation by UK SFO into Amec Foster

July 12 (Reuters) - Amec Foster Wheeler Plc :John wood- co notes announcement made by amec foster that uk sfo informed amec it opened investigation into amec foster wheeler, associated persons.

Wood Group sees weaker than expected H1, hurt by fewer orders

June 29 (Reuters) - John Wood Group Plc ::Pre-Close trading update for six months to 30 June 2017."in first half we have seen continued challenges in our core oil & gas market with modest recovery only in certain areas".First half performance is down on 2016 and weaker than anticipated.More cautious on full year outlook but anticipate a stronger second half.