Welspun Corp Ltd (WGSR.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Welspun Corp posts June-qtr profit

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Welspun Corp Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 546.7 million rupees versus loss of 93.9 million rupees last year.Says expect international demand to pick-up towards end-fy18.June quarter consol total income 16.82 billion rupees versus 16.05 billion rupees last year.Q1 saw above average margins , but will be difficult to sustain such margins on an annual basis.

India's Welspun Corp March-qtr consol profit surges

May 8 (Reuters) - India's Welspun Corp Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 685.9 million rupees.March quarter consol total income 21.72 billion rupees.Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 130.6 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total income 19.76 billion rupees.Recommended dividend at INR 0.50 per share.Says qtrly consol production and sales of pipes (total operations) were up 18% and 25% yoy respectively.Says expect good traction in international markets, especially North America, towards the second half of FY2018..

Welspun Corp June-qtr consol loss widens

Welspun Corp Ltd : June-quarter consol net loss 93.9 million rupees; June-quarter consol net sales 15.11 billion rupees . Current pipe order book position stands at 958k mts (55 billion rupees) . Consol net loss in June quarter last year was 6.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 15.55 billion rupees .

Welspun Corp entered definitive agreement for gas project in Americas

Welspun Corp Ltd : Entered definitive agreement with an American midstream major to supply over @ 274 kilometerslongitudinal saw line-pipe for gas project in americas .

Welspun Corp March-qtr consol profit falls about 84 pct

Welspun Corp Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 230.5 million rupees; March-quarter consol net sales 17.93 billion rupees . Recommended dividend of 0.50 rupees per share . Latter half of FY 2016 witnessed turmoil in energy markets adversely affecting near-term outlook for linepipes, margin profile of orderbook . Volatile energy prices, reduced access to capital markets, consolidation in oil & gas sector has been causing delays in project schedules . Opening up of new markets and strong domestic linepipe demand provides a near term upside .