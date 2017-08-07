Whirlpool of India Ltd (WHIR.NS)
1,415.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs9.50 (+0.68%)
Rs1,405.50
Rs1,414.75
Rs1,430.00
Rs1,383.55
10,374
63,213
Rs1,430.00
Rs838.95
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Whirlpool of India June qtr profit up about 9 pct
Whirlpool of India March-qtr profit up 7 pct
Whirlpool of India Dec-qtr profit up about 45 pct
Whirlpool Of India June-qtr profit up about 26 pct
Whirlpool of India March-qtr profit rises
BRIEF-Whirlpool of India June qtr profit up about 9 pct
* June quarter net profit 1.33 billion rupees versus 1.22 billion rupees last year