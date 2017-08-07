Edition:
United States

Whirlpool of India Ltd (WHIR.NS)

WHIR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,415.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs9.50 (+0.68%)
Prev Close
Rs1,405.50
Open
Rs1,414.75
Day's High
Rs1,430.00
Day's Low
Rs1,383.55
Volume
10,374
Avg. Vol
63,213
52-wk High
Rs1,430.00
52-wk Low
Rs838.95

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Whirlpool of India June qtr profit up about 9 pct
Monday, 7 Aug 2017 03:33am EDT 

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Whirlpool of India Ltd :June quarter net profit 1.33 billion rupees versus 1.22 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 16.40 billion rupees versus 14.25 billion rupees last year.Approved investment in rated debt securities up to $50 million in form of non-convertible senior notes issued by Whirlpool S.A. Brazil.  Full Article

Whirlpool of India March-qtr profit up 7 pct
Tuesday, 16 May 2017 07:17am EDT 

May 16 (Reuters) - Whirlpool of India Ltd :March quarter net profit 743.8 million rupees.March quarter total income 11.31 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 3 rupees per share.Net profit in March quarter last year was 692.8 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 9.50 billion rupees.  Full Article

Whirlpool of India Dec-qtr profit up about 45 pct
Friday, 3 Feb 2017 03:28am EST 

Whirlpool Of India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 554.4 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 8.45 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 382.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 8.40 billion rupees.  Full Article

Whirlpool Of India June-qtr profit up about 26 pct
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 03:12am EDT 

Whirlpool of India Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.22 billion rupees . June-quarter net sales 13.57 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 968.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 11.68 billion rupees .  Full Article

Whirlpool of India March-qtr profit rises
Friday, 20 May 2016 05:55am EDT 

Whirlpool of India Ltd : March-quarter net profit 678.1 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 8.30 billion rupees .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Whirlpool of India Ltd News

BRIEF-Whirlpool of India June qtr profit up about 9 pct

* June quarter net profit 1.33 billion rupees versus 1.22 billion rupees last year

» More WHIR.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials