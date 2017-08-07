Whirlpool of India Ltd (WHIR.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Whirlpool of India June qtr profit up about 9 pct

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Whirlpool of India Ltd :June quarter net profit 1.33 billion rupees versus 1.22 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 16.40 billion rupees versus 14.25 billion rupees last year.Approved investment in rated debt securities up to $50 million in form of non-convertible senior notes issued by Whirlpool S.A. Brazil.

Whirlpool of India March-qtr profit up 7 pct

May 16 (Reuters) - Whirlpool of India Ltd :March quarter net profit 743.8 million rupees.March quarter total income 11.31 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 3 rupees per share.Net profit in March quarter last year was 692.8 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 9.50 billion rupees.

Whirlpool of India Dec-qtr profit up about 45 pct

Whirlpool Of India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 554.4 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 8.45 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 382.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 8.40 billion rupees.

Whirlpool Of India June-qtr profit up about 26 pct

Whirlpool of India Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.22 billion rupees . June-quarter net sales 13.57 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 968.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 11.68 billion rupees .

Whirlpool of India March-qtr profit rises

Whirlpool of India Ltd : March-quarter net profit 678.1 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 8.30 billion rupees .