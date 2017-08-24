Woolworths Holdings Ltd (WHLJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 24 (Reuters) - WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LTD ::FY REVENUE OF 69.45 BILLION RAND VERSUS 66.98 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO.FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE DOWN 7.6 PCT TO 420.9 CPS.FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 6.73 BILLION RAND VERSUS 6.03 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO.DECLARED FINAL GROSS CASH DIVIDEND PER ORDINARY SHARE OF 180.0 CENTS.

July 13 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd ::Group sales for 52 weeks ended 25 June 2017 increased by 3.0 pct compared to prior year.Growth in second half was impacted by increasingly difficult trading conditions, in both South Africa and Australasia.Woolworths South Africa's FY clothing and general merchandise sales increased by 1.4 pct, with price movement of 6.6 pct.Sees FY adjusted diluted HEPS to decrease in the range of 5.0 pct to 10.0 pct to 408.1 cents to 430.7 cents.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd - : Announce a new regional structure for its Australasian businesses, David Jones and Country Road Group .New regional structure will have no impact on combined headcount of David Jones and Country Road Group businesses.

Woolworths Holdings Limited : Group sales for first 26 weeks of 2017 financial year increased by 6.7 pct compared to prior year. . Woolworths financial services debtors' book reflected year-on-year growth of 2.3 pct at end of december 2016 . Woolworths clothing and general merchandise sales increased by 3.5 pct. . For 26 weeks to dec. 25, sales in comparable stores grew by 1.2 pct and retail space grew by a net 2.9 pct. . Sees heps for 26 week to dec 26 down between 2.5 pct to 7.5 pct to 234.5-247.2 cents per share .Sees adjusted heps for 26 weeks to dec 25 down between 0 pct to 5.0 pct, to 238.3-250.8 cents per share.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd : Trading update: 19 weeks ended Nov. 6, 2016 . Group sales for first 19 weeks of 2017 financial year increased by 8.9 pct . Woolworths clothing and general merchandise sales increased by 2.0 pct. Price movement was 7.0 pct . Sales in comparable Woolworths clothing and general merchandise stores were 0.8 pct lower and retail space grew by a net 2.9 pct . Woolworths food sales increased by 9.1 pct, with price movement of 9.2 pct. Sales in comparable stores grew by 4.9 pct and retail space grew by a net 8.3 pct . David Jones sales increased by 2.2 pct in Australian Dollar terms. Sales in comparable storesgrew by 0.6 pct and retail space grew by a net 3.4 pct .As summer arrives, we are seeing sales improve, albeit in challenging conditions in both markets.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd :Entered deal to buy Politix; proposed acquisition to be funded through internal resources, is expected to EPS accretive.

Woolworths Holdings Limited : Appointment of Scott Fyfe as chief executive officer of its australian subsidiary CRG .Fyfe replaces Matt Keogh, who is resigning from business to pursue new career opportunities.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd : Preliminary audited group results for the 52 weeks ended 26 June 2016 and cash dividend declaration . Fy group sales (including concession sales) up 16.4pct . 52 weeks headline earnings per share up 23.2pct . 52 weeks total dividend per share up 26.7pct . 52 weeks to June 26 adjusted profit before tax up 14.7pct . Group sales increased by 16.4pct to r72.1 billion, in challenging trading environments both in South Africa and Australia . Trading for first eight weeks of new financial year has seen an improvement in South African clothing after a disappointing winter season .In Australia, David Jones is trading in line with its comparative market set despite now anniversarising strong growth in prior year.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd : Sale of Market Street property in Sydney and relocation of David Jones head office . Up to A$200 million (R2.1 billion) of sale proceeds will be used to develop adjacent Elizabeth Street building to create a 39,000 sq. metre department store on 11 levels . Company expects co-location to deliver synergies and productivity benefits of at least A$10 million per annum from 2019 . Board announces A$360 million (R3.8 billion) sale of its Market Street property in Sydney to Australia's Scentre Group .Has also worked closely with Victorian Government to structure a range of incentives to offset cost of re-location.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd : Sales for 52 weeks ended June 2016 increased by 16.4 pct (12 pct excluding David Jones, acquired in August 2014) . Apparel sales in second half were impacted by late start to winter and unseasonably warm weather experienced across southern hemisphere . Woolworths clothing and general merchandise sales increased by 8.2 pct, with a price movement of 6.2 pct. Sales in comparable stores grew by 4.4 pct. Net retail space grew by 4.9 pct . Food sales, including food service concessions, increased by 11.9 pct, with a price movement of 6.7 pct. Sales in comparable stores grew by 5.7 pct. Net retail space grew by 9.3 pct .On a 52-week basis, David Jones sales, including concession sales, increased by 8.4 pct in Australian dollar terms.