Diebold Nixdorf AG (WING.DE)

Wincor Nixdorf Q3 net profit down 8 pct at 24 million euros

Aug 17 (Reuters) - WINCOR NIXDORF AG ::9MTH SALES DOWN 6 PERCENT AT 1.83 MILLION EUROS.Q3 NET PROFIT 24 MILLION EUR, DOWN 8 PERCENT.Q3 EBITA WITHOUT RESTRUCTURING EXPENSES AT EUR 43 MILLION VERSUS EUR 47 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q3 NET SALES 602 MILLION EUR, DOWN 4 PERCENT.NOW ANTICIPATES THAT NET SALES FOR FY 2016/2017 WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR.FY EBITA BEFORE RESTRUCTURING EXPENSES IS ALSO EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN THE PREVIOUS YEAR.SEES TRANSACTION AND RESTRUCTURING COSTS RELATED TO COMBINATION WITH DIEBOLD NIXDORF TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR FY 2016/17.

UK's CMA clears slae of Diebold's cashpoint business in the UK to Cennox

June 29 (Reuters) - UK's CMA: :Diebold Nixdorf has sold Diebold’s customer-operated cashpoint business in the UK to Cennox.Purchase by Cennox has now been approved by the CMA and brings the merger investigation to a close.

Diebold Nixdorf Q2 net profit down to EUR 5 million

May 17 (Reuters) - DIEBOLD NIXDORF AG ::SAW NET SALES FALL BY 6 PERCENT TO EUR 1,225 MILLION IN H1 2016/2017.H1 EBITDA 104 MILLION EUR VERSUS 132 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO; Q2 EBITDA 41 MILLION EUR VERSUS 64 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO.IN Q2 NET SALES FOR THE GROUP STOOD AT EUR 605 MILLION, UP 4 PERCENT YOY.H1 NET PROFIT 37 MILLION EUR VERSUS 63 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO; Q2 NET PROFIT 5 MILLION EUR VERSUS 25 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO.

Diebold Nixdorf forms strategic partnership with Datema Retail

Diebold Nixdorf AG :Diebold Nixdorf has formed strategic partnership with Swedish software company, Datema Retail for mobile self-scanning solutions as part of it's strategy to drive connected commerce in retail market.

UK's CMA says Diebold Nixdorf has to sell one cashpoint businesses to complete merger

UK's Competition and Markets Authority : Says has decided that Diebold Nixdorf must sell one of its UK cashpoint businesses to preserve competition . Says decided that Diebold Nixdorf must sell either Diebold’S Or Wincor’S customer-operated atms business in the UK to a new owner Source (http://bit.ly/2n2R6oK) Further company coverage: [DBD.N] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Diebold Nixdorf: changes in composition of management and supervisory board

Diebold Nixdorf AG : Changes in composition of management board and supervisory board . Chairman of management board of Diebold Nixdorf, Eckard Heidloff, today agreed with supervisory board to discontinue his engagement with company effective as of 31 March 2017 . As Heidloff's successor supervisory board of Diebold Nixdorf ag has appointed former deputy chairman of management board and chief financial officer dr. Jürgen Wunram .In light of this and together with mr. Heyden and dr. Näher management board will, in future, consist of five members.

UK's CMA raises concerns over Diebold-Wincor deal

UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA): Has provisionally found that Diebold's acquisition of Wincor may reduce competition in the supply of customer-operated cashpoints in the UK . Also issuing notice of possible remedies Further company coverage: [DBD.N][WING.DE] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

Britain refers Diebold/Wincor merger for full investigation

Britain's Regulator The Cma Has Referred Diebold/Wincor Merger For An Indepth investigation:.

Diebold and Wincor merger faces British competition probe

Diebold, Incorporated and Wincor Nixdorf AG both supply ATMs to banks and independent ATM deployers. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has found that both parties compete closely in the supply of customer- operated ATMs in the UK. The CMA has also said that at present there is only one other credible competitor supplying such ATMs in the UK and there is limited prospect of other companies entering the UK market in the near future. The CMA has therefore found that the merger could lead to a substantial lessening of competition in the supply of customer-operated ATMs in the UK. Diebold Has Until 26 August 2016 To Offer Proposals To Resolve Competition Concerns Identified By Cma. If Diebold Does Not Offer Such Undertakings, Or If Cma Is Unable To Accept Undertakings Offered, Merger Will Be Referred For An In Depth phase 2 investigation:.

Diebold to enter into a domination and profit-and-loss transfer agreement with Wincor Nixdorf

Diebold Inc : Diebold Holding Germany Inc. & Co. KGaA intends to enter into a domination and profit-and-loss transfer agreement as controlling entity with Wincor Nixdorf AG as controlled entity .Diebold Holding Germany Inc. & Co. KGaA currently holds 22,876,760 Wincor Nixdorf shares, corresponding to a total stake of 76.7 percent of all outstanding shares in Wincor Nixdorf AG.