Diebold Nixdorf AG (WING.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
UK's CMA clears slae of Diebold's cashpoint business in the UK to Cennox
June 29 (Reuters) - UK's CMA: :Diebold Nixdorf has sold Diebold’s customer-operated cashpoint business in the UK to Cennox.Purchase by Cennox has now been approved by the CMA and brings the merger investigation to a close. Full Article
UK's CMA says Diebold Nixdorf has to sell one cashpoint businesses to complete merger
UK's Competition and Markets Authority : Says has decided that Diebold Nixdorf must sell one of its UK cashpoint businesses to preserve competition . Says decided that Diebold Nixdorf must sell either Diebold’S Or Wincor’S customer-operated atms business in the UK to a new owner Source (http://bit.ly/2n2R6oK) Further company coverage: [DBD.N] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA): Has provisionally found that Diebold's acquisition of Wincor may reduce competition in the supply of customer-operated cashpoints in the UK . Also issuing notice of possible remedies Further company coverage: [DBD.N][WING.DE] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136). Full Article
Britain's Regulator The Cma Has Referred Diebold/Wincor Merger For An Indepth investigation:. Full Article
Diebold, Incorporated and Wincor Nixdorf AG both supply ATMs to banks and independent ATM deployers. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has found that both parties compete closely in the supply of customer- operated ATMs in the UK. The CMA has also said that at present there is only one other credible competitor supplying such ATMs in the UK and there is limited prospect of other companies entering the UK market in the near future. The CMA has therefore found that the merger could lead to a substantial lessening of competition in the supply of customer-operated ATMs in the UK. Diebold Has Until 26 August 2016 To Offer Proposals To Resolve Competition Concerns Identified By Cma. If Diebold Does Not Offer Such Undertakings, Or If Cma Is Unable To Accept Undertakings Offered, Merger Will Be Referred For An In Depth phase 2 investigation:. Full Article
* Q3 EBITA WITHOUT RESTRUCTURING EXPENSES AT EUR 43 MILLION VERSUS EUR 47 MILLION YEAR AGO