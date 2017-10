Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wipro sees Dec-qtr revenues from IT services to be in range of $2.01 bln to $2.05 bln

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd ::Expect Dec quarter revenues from IT services business to be in the range of $2,014 million to $2,054 million.Says IT services margin for the quarter was 17.3 pct‍​.Productivity gains generated by holmes automation suite, operational efficiencies overcame incremental impact of wage hikes.Says gross utilization has expanded by 90 bps sequentially to end Q2 at 72.9 pct‍​.Says IT services segment revenues for quarter in dollar terms were $2.01 billion, an increase of 2.1 pct sequentially‍​.

India's Wipro Sept-qtr consol profit up about 6 pct

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd :Sept quarter consol net profit 21.92 billion rupees versus 20.67 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol profit was 20.80 billion rupees.Sept quarter consol net sales 134.23 billion rupees versus 137.66 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter consol IT services segment revenue 131.69 billion rupees versus 131.37 billion rupees last year.

Wipro Ltd gets shareholders' nod for share buyback

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd ::Gets shareholders' nod for buyback of shares.

Wipro develops big data analytics-as-a-service platform on Microsoft Azure

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd :Says Wipro develops big data analytics-as-a-service platform on Microsoft Azure.

Wipro launches silicon valley innovation center in Mountain View, California

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd ::Says Wipro launches silicon valley innovation center in Mountain View, California.

Wipro seeks members' nod for share buyback

July 28 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd :Seeks members' nod for share buyback.

Wipro exec says regulatory uncertainties in healthcare market part of Q2 guidance‍​

July 20 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd ::Exec says regulatory uncertainties in healthcare market part of second quarter guidance‍​.Exec says "localization remains top priority".Exec says "safe to assume that we will be able to complete buyback mid October to early November time frame".

Wipro sees Sept-qtr revenues from IT services to be in range of $1.96 bln-$2 bln

July 20 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd :Expect Sept quarter revenues from IT services to be in the range of $1,962 million to $2,001 million.Says while core business continues to improve, regulatory uncertainties in healthcare payer market are causing headwinds.Says IT services segment added 45 new customers in june quarter.June qtr IT services margin was 16.8 pct .Says IT services segment had a employee count of 166,790 as of June 30, 2017 .

Wipro approves buyback proposal worth upto 110 bln rupees

July 20 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd ::Says approved a buyback proposal for purchase by company of up to 343.75 million shares.Says approved a buyback proposal worth upto 110 billion rupees.

India's Wipro June-qtr consol profit rises about 1.2 pct

July 20 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd :June quarter consol profit 20.83 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 20.29 billion rupees.June quarter consol revenue from operations 136.26 billion rupees.Consol profit in June quarter last year was 20.59 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol revenue from operations was 135.99 billion rupees.June quarter consol total of IT services segment revenue 130.26 billion rupees versus 131.09 billion rupees last year.