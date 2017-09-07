WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (WIRu.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment announces agreement to acquire Class A Distribution Property

Sept 7 (Reuters) - WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust :Wpt industrial real estate investment trust - deal for ‍approximately us$74.3 million​.Wpt industrial reit announces agreement to acquire class a distribution property in pennsylvania.Wpt industrial real estate investment trust - ‍purchase price to be satisfied with cash on hand and funds drawn from reit's revolving credit facility​.Wpt industrial real estate investment trust says ‍deal expected to be immediately accretive to reit's affo per unit​.

WPT Industrial REIT reports Q2‍ AFFO of $0.188 per unit​

Aug 10 (Reuters) - WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust -:WPT Industrial REIT announces second quarter results.WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍ AFFO for three months ended June 30, 2017 was $0.188 per unit​.WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍noi for three months ended June 30, 2017 was $13.9 million, compared to $13.0 million last year​.WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ‍same property noi, excluding a one-time tenant receivable write-off, was up 2.9%.WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ‍FFO per unit $0.224​.WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍occupancy increased to 98.9% at June 30, 2017​.

WPT Industrial REIT announces U.S.$96 million of acquisitions and bought deal financing

June 27 (Reuters) - WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust ::WPT Industrial REIT announces US$96 million of acquisitions and bought deal financing.Both properties are being acquired free and clear of existing debt financing.Entered into agreements to acquire two distribution properties in Oregon and Texas.Purchase price for Portland property to be initially satisfied using draw down from revolving credit facility.‍REIT, Welsh Property Trust entered agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis, about 9 million units of REIT at a price of US$12.85 per unit.Purchase price for Houston property is expected to be satisfied using proceeds from equity offering.Purchase price for Houston property is expected to be satisfied drawing down from REIT's revolving credit facility.Anticipates refinancing draw downs on revolving credit facility with permanent financing at future date.Offering consists of treasury offering of 5.8 million units by REIT for gross proceeds of approximately $75 million.Offering also consists of secondary offering of 3.1 million units by Welsh for gross proceeds of about $40 million.Net proceeds from treasury offering will be used to repay existing indebtedness under revolving credit facility​.

WPT Industrial REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.233

May 10 (Reuters) - WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust WIRU.TO:WPT Industrial REIT announces first quarter results; approves renewal of management agreements.WPT Industrial real estate investment trust says occupancy remains strong at 98.4% at march 31, 2017.WPT Industrial real estate investment trust says affo for three months ended march 31, 2017 was $0.205 per unit.WPT Industrial real estate investment trust - same property noi increased 4.0% for three months ended march 31, 2017 compared to same period last year.Q1 FFO per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly FFO per unit $0.233.Qtrly AFFO per unit (diluted) $0.202.

WPT Industrial REIT announces retirement of chief financial officer

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - : Announces retirement of chief financial officer . Announced that Dennis Heieie, chief financial officer, intends to retire at end of June 2017. . Judd Gilats has been hired to succeed Heieie as chief financial officer .Heieie will remain with WPT Capital in an advisory capacity through end of 2017 to ensure a seamless transition.

WPT Industrial REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.203

Wpt Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : Wpt industrial reit announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 results . Qtrly affo per unit $0.203 . Qtrly ffo per unit $0.218 .Wpt industrial real estate investment trust - noi for 3 months ended december 31, 2016 was $13.6 million compared to $11.4 million in same period last year.

WPT Industrial REIT announces agreements to acquire Minnesota and Ohio industrial properties

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : WPT Industrial REIT announces agreements to acquire Minnesota and Ohio industrial properties . Deal for $60,075,000 . Minnesota property is approximately 86% occupied and Ohio property is 100% occupied . Purchase price will be satisfied with a combination of cash on hand . Purchase price will be satisfied with assumption of a property level mortgage loan for Minnesota property . Expect Minnesota property to be accretive to REIT's AFFO per unit upon stabilization . Expect Ohio property to be immediately accretive to REIT's AFFO per unit .Expects to release further property details following closing of transactions.

WPT Industrial REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.245

Wpt Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : Wpt industrial reit announces second quarter 2016 results . Wpt industrial real estate investment trust says same property noi up 2.2% and 1.9% for three and six months ended june 30, 2016, respectively . Adjusted funds from operations for three months ended june 30, 2016 were $0.224 per unit . Qtrly net operating income declined slightly to $13.0 million from $13.4 million in prior year . Q2 FFO per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly ffo per unit $0.245.

WPT Industrial says Alberta Investment Management bought 4.5 mln trust units

Wpt Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : WPT Industrial REIT announces further investment by AIMCO .Alberta Investment Management Corporation purchased an additional 4.5 million trust units at price of $11.75/unit.

WPT Industrial REIT Q1 FFO $0.223 per unit

Wpt Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : Qtrly ffo $0.223 per unit . Q1 revenue c$17.6 million versus c$16.4 million . Qtrly affo $0.213 per unit . Q1 FFO per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Wpt industrial reit announces first quarter 2016 results.