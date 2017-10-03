Edition:
Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ.L)

WIZZ.L on London Stock Exchange

3,265.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

10.00 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
3,255.00
Open
3,247.00
Day's High
3,287.00
Day's Low
3,247.00
Volume
186,719
Avg. Vol
334,567
52-wk High
3,342.25
52-wk Low
1,480.23

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wizz Air says September load factor at 92.9 pct
Tuesday, 3 Oct 2017 02:00am EDT 

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc ::SEPTEMBER LOAD FACTOR AT 92.9%, UP 1.3 PPTS.  Full Article

Wizz Air says August load factor at 95.4 pct
Monday, 4 Sep 2017 02:00am EDT 

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc ::AUGUST SEATS CAPACITY 3,028,438 VERSUS 2,496,410, UP 21.3%.AUGUST PASSENGERS 2,887,770 VERSUS 2,320,990, UP 24.4%.AUGUST LOAD FACTOR 95.4% VERSUS 93.0%, UP 2.4PPTS.  Full Article

Wizz Air says grows passenger numbers by 24% in July ​
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 02:00am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc :‍WIZZ AIR GROWS PASSENGER NUMBERS BY 24% IN JULY ​.‍LOAD FACTOR INCREASES 1.8 PPTS TO 94.5% IN JULY ​.  Full Article

Wizz Air appoints Stephen Jones as vice president and deputy chief executive officer
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 02:02am EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc ::Appointment of executive VP and deputy CEO.Appointed Stephen Jones as Wizz Air's executive vice president and deputy chief executive officer.Jones will take up his appointment during latter part of 2017.  Full Article

Wizz Air says full year net profit will be at higher end of guidance
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 02:00am EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc :Wizz Air increases Q1 profit by 50% to a record eur 58 million.Passenger numbers increased 25% to 7.2 million.Total revenue increased 28.6% to eur 469.3 million.Company is today guiding towards higher end of a full year net profit guidance range of between eur 250m and eur 270m.Ticket revenues increased 25.1% to eur 265.3 million.Ancillary revenues grew 33.4% to eur 204.0 million.Total cash at end of june 2017 was eur 1,064.3 million of which eur 911.7 million was free cash.  Full Article

Wizz Air says 67.44 pct vote for resolution to re-elect Stephen L. Johnson
Tuesday, 18 Jul 2017 08:43am EDT 

July 18 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc ::67.44 percent votes in favour of resolution to re-elect Stephen L. Johnson as a director at AGM.72.52 percent votes in favour of resolution to authorise directors and/or audit committee to agree auditors' remuneration at AGM.  Full Article

Wizz Air says June ‍load factor 92.3 pct
Tuesday, 4 Jul 2017 02:00am EDT 

July 4 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc :Wizz air holdings plc - capacity (seats) in june was 2.7 million versus. 2.2 million last june.Says june ‍load factor 92.3 percent versus 91.7 percent​.  Full Article

Wizz Air opens its first UK base at London Luton​
Thursday, 22 Jun 2017 02:00am EDT 

June 22 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc ::‍wizz Air opens its first UK base at London Luton​.  Full Article

Wizz air orders 10 additional A321CEO aircrafts
Wednesday, 21 Jun 2017 05:38am EDT 

June 21 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc :Wizz air orders 10 additional A321CEO aircraft.Announces an order for an additional 10 Airbus A321CEO aircraft, powered by iae international aero engines ag's V2500 engines.Additional aircraft will join Wizz Air's fleet in 2018 and 2019.Based on current list prices, value of new order, placed with Airbus S.A.S. And IAE International aero engines AG, is some $1.16 billion.Airbus has granted significant discounts from list prices to Wizz Air.  Full Article

Wizz Air Holdings: Barclays Bank says ‍sold 10.7 mln shares in co via bookbuild at 2,320p/shr‍​
Thursday, 15 Jun 2017 02:04am EDT 

June 15 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank::Wizz Air Holdings: Barclays Bank says ‍sold 10.7 million shares in co via bookbuild process at 2,320p per placing share raising raising proceeds of £249 million​‍ ‍​.Wizz Air Holdings: Barclays Bank says ‍closing of placing is expected to occur on or around 19 june 2017​‍ proceeds of placing are payable in cash.  Full Article

BRIEF-Wizz Air says June ‍load factor 92.3 pct

* Wizz air holdings plc - capacity (seats) in june was 2.7 million versus. 2.2 million last june

