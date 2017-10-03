Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ.L)
3,265.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
10.00 (+0.31%)
3,255.00
3,247.00
3,287.00
3,247.00
186,719
334,567
3,342.25
1,480.23
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Wizz Air says September load factor at 92.9 pct
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc
Wizz Air says August load factor at 95.4 pct
Sept 4 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc
Wizz Air says grows passenger numbers by 24% in July
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc
Wizz Air appoints Stephen Jones as vice president and deputy chief executive officer
July 19 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc
Wizz Air says full year net profit will be at higher end of guidance
July 19 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc
Wizz Air says 67.44 pct vote for resolution to re-elect Stephen L. Johnson
July 18 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc
Wizz Air says June load factor 92.3 pct
July 4 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc
Wizz Air opens its first UK base at London Luton
June 22 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc
Wizz air orders 10 additional A321CEO aircrafts
June 21 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc
Wizz Air Holdings: Barclays Bank says sold 10.7 mln shares in co via bookbuild at 2,320p/shr
June 15 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank::Wizz Air Holdings: Barclays Bank says sold 10.7 million shares in co via bookbuild process at 2,320p per placing share raising raising proceeds of £249 million .Wizz Air Holdings: Barclays Bank says closing of placing is expected to occur on or around 19 june 2017 proceeds of placing are payable in cash. Full Article
BRIEF-Wizz Air says June load factor 92.3 pct
* Wizz air holdings plc - capacity (seats) in june was 2.7 million versus. 2.2 million last june