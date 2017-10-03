Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wizz Air says September load factor at 92.9 pct

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc ::SEPTEMBER LOAD FACTOR AT 92.9%, UP 1.3 PPTS.

Wizz Air says August load factor at 95.4 pct

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc ::AUGUST SEATS CAPACITY 3,028,438 VERSUS 2,496,410, UP 21.3%.AUGUST PASSENGERS 2,887,770 VERSUS 2,320,990, UP 24.4%.AUGUST LOAD FACTOR 95.4% VERSUS 93.0%, UP 2.4PPTS.

Wizz Air says grows passenger numbers by 24% in July ​

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc :‍WIZZ AIR GROWS PASSENGER NUMBERS BY 24% IN JULY ​.‍LOAD FACTOR INCREASES 1.8 PPTS TO 94.5% IN JULY ​.

Wizz Air appoints Stephen Jones as vice president and deputy chief executive officer

July 19 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc ::Appointment of executive VP and deputy CEO.Appointed Stephen Jones as Wizz Air's executive vice president and deputy chief executive officer.Jones will take up his appointment during latter part of 2017.

Wizz Air says full year net profit will be at higher end of guidance

July 19 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc :Wizz Air increases Q1 profit by 50% to a record eur 58 million.Passenger numbers increased 25% to 7.2 million.Total revenue increased 28.6% to eur 469.3 million.Company is today guiding towards higher end of a full year net profit guidance range of between eur 250m and eur 270m.Ticket revenues increased 25.1% to eur 265.3 million.Ancillary revenues grew 33.4% to eur 204.0 million.Total cash at end of june 2017 was eur 1,064.3 million of which eur 911.7 million was free cash.

Wizz Air says 67.44 pct vote for resolution to re-elect Stephen L. Johnson

July 18 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc ::67.44 percent votes in favour of resolution to re-elect Stephen L. Johnson as a director at AGM.72.52 percent votes in favour of resolution to authorise directors and/or audit committee to agree auditors' remuneration at AGM.

Wizz Air says June ‍load factor 92.3 pct

July 4 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc :Wizz air holdings plc - capacity (seats) in june was 2.7 million versus. 2.2 million last june.Says june ‍load factor 92.3 percent versus 91.7 percent​.

Wizz Air opens its first UK base at London Luton​

June 22 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc ::‍wizz Air opens its first UK base at London Luton​.

Wizz air orders 10 additional A321CEO aircrafts

June 21 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc :Wizz air orders 10 additional A321CEO aircraft.Announces an order for an additional 10 Airbus A321CEO aircraft, powered by iae international aero engines ag's V2500 engines.Additional aircraft will join Wizz Air's fleet in 2018 and 2019.Based on current list prices, value of new order, placed with Airbus S.A.S. And IAE International aero engines AG, is some $1.16 billion.Airbus has granted significant discounts from list prices to Wizz Air.

Wizz Air Holdings: Barclays Bank says ‍sold 10.7 mln shares in co via bookbuild at 2,320p/shr‍​

June 15 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank::Wizz Air Holdings: Barclays Bank says ‍sold 10.7 million shares in co via bookbuild process at 2,320p per placing share raising raising proceeds of £249 million​‍ ‍​.Wizz Air Holdings: Barclays Bank says ‍closing of placing is expected to occur on or around 19 june 2017​‍ proceeds of placing are payable in cash.