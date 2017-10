WestJet Airlines Ltd (WJA.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

WestJet reports record September load factor of 80.4 percent

Oct 12 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd ::WestJet reports record September load factor of 80.4 per cent.September load factor 80.4 percent, up 0.5 points.WestJet airlines ltd - ‍announced September 2017 traffic results with a load factor of 80.4 percent an increase of 0.5 percentage points year over year​.WestJet Airlines Ltd - ‍September 2017 ASMS 2.488 billion, up 5.3 percent ​.WestJet Airlines Ltd - ‍September revenue passenger miles increased 5.9 per cent year over year​.WestJet Airlines Ltd - ‍September 2017 RPMS 1.999 billion, up 5.9 percent​.WestJet Airlines Ltd - co's planned ultra-low-cost airline​ ‍swoop will begin selling flights in early 2018.WestJet Airlines Ltd- ‍ Q3 ASMS 8.08 billion, up 5.8 percent​.WestJet Airlines Ltd - Q3 ‍RPMS of 6.92 billion, up 7.9 percent​.WestJet Airlines Ltd - qtrly ‍load factor of 85.7 percent versus 84 percent.

WestJet Airlines partners with The Chopped Leaf to have restaurant's offerings available on board aircraft​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Westjet Airlines Ltd :WestJet Airlines - ‍partnered with restaurant, The Chopped Leaf; will see restaurant's whole-food offerings available on board WestJet Aircraft​.

WESTJET SAYS ‍WILL OPERATE DAILY SERVICE FROM COMOX VALLEY AIRPORT TO VANCOUVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Westjet Airlines Ltd ::‍WILL BEGIN OPERATING DAILY, YEAR-ROUND SERVICE FROM NANAIMO AIRPORT, COMOX VALLEY AIRPORT TO VANCOUVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT ON WESTJET ENCORE​.

WestJet and Hong Kong Airlines announce code-share

Sept 21 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd :WestJet and Hong Kong Airlines announce code-share.WestJet Airlines Ltd - ‍two carriers are building on an existing interline agreement put in place earlier this year​.WestJet - ‍co, Hong Kong Airlines have entered into code-share agreement which sees Hong Kong Airlines placing its HX marketing code on co's operated flights​.

WestJet Airlines Ltd says ‍August traffic results with a load factor of 90.6 pct, an increase of 4.1 pct points year over year

Sept 12 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd :WestJet Airlines Ltd - ‍August 2017 traffic results with a load factor of 90.6 per cent, an increase of 4.1 percentage points year over year​.WestJet Airlines Ltd - ‍Aug revenue passenger miles (RPMs), or traffic, increased 10.6 per cent year over year​.WestJet Airlines Ltd - ‍airline flew 2.3 million guests in August, a year-over-year increase of 13.8 per cent​.WestJet Airlines Ltd - August ASMs 2.79 billion versus 2.65 billion.

Westjet airlines ‍will begin serving Denver International Airport daily from Calgary International Airport

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Westjet Airlines Ltd :‍Will begin serving Denver International Airport (DEN) daily from Calgary International Airport (YYC) starting March 8, 2018​.

Westjet reports July load factor of 85.6 per cent

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Westjet Airlines Ltd :Westjet reports record July load factor of 85.6 per cent.July 2017 ‍ASMs 2.79 billion versus 2.63 billion ​in July 2016.Westjet Airlines Ltd - ‍ July 2017 revenue passenger miles (RPMs), 2.392 billion, increased 6.8 per cent year over year​.

WestJet announces normal course issuer bid

Aug 1 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd ::WestJet announces normal course issuer bid.WestJet Airlines Ltd says WestJet is authorized to purchase up to 5.9 million shares under normal course issuer bid.WestJet Airlines Ltd says is authorized to make purchases under the normal course issuer bid during period of August 3, 2017 to August 2, 2018.

WestJet Q2 earnings per share C$0.41

Aug 1 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd ::WestJet reports second quarter net earnings of $48 million, up 32 per cent.Q2 earnings per share C$0.41.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.WestJet Airlines Ltd - ‍on July 31, 2017, board declared a cash dividend of $0.14 per common voting share and variable voting share for Q3 of 2017​.Announces a normal course issuer bid.WestJet Airlines Ltd - qtrly load factor ‍82.8​ percent versus 80.8 percent last year.WestJet Airlines Ltd - Q2 ASMs 7.564 billion versus 7.116 billion.WestJet Airlines Ltd - Q2 RPMs 6.260 billion versus 5.749 billion.WestJet Airlines Ltd - qtrly ‍total revenue $1,055.0 million versus $949.3 million ​.WestJet Airlines Ltd - qtrly total revenues C$‍1,055.0​ million versus C$949.3 million last year.WestJet Airlines Ltd - qtrly CASM, excluding fuel and employee profit share, was ‍9.84​ cents versus 9.93 cents.WestJet Airlines Ltd - qtrly yield (revenue per revenue passenger mile) was ‍16.85​ cents versus 16.51 cents.WestJet Airlines- ‍toronto Stock Exchange accepted notice to make normal course issuer bid for five per cent of currently issued and outstanding shares​.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.28, revenue view C$1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

WestJet announces Calgary service to Belize

July 24 (Reuters) - Westjet Airlines Ltd :Announced new non-stop weekly service between Calgary and Belize, effective November 3, 2017.