Workspace Group PLC (WKP.L)

Office space provider Workspace sells property for 14 mln stg

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Workspace Group Plc :WORKSPACE GRP PLC - DISPOSAL.‍ANNOUNCES THE EXCHANGE OF CONTRACTS FOR DISPOSAL OF STRATFORD OFFICE VILLAGE, E15, FOR £14M​.‍SITE CURRENTLY CONSISTS OF 52,000 SQ. FT. OF SELF-CONTAINED OFFICES​.

Office space provider Workspace sells industrial estate property for 30 mln stg

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Workspace Group Plc :WORKSPACE GRP PLC - DISPOSAL.PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE EXCHANGE OF CONTRACTS FOR DISPOSAL OF ZENNOR ROAD INDUSTRIAL ESTATE IN BALHAM, SW12, FOR 30 MLN STG.PROPERTY WAS SOLD AT A PREMIUM OF 84 PCT (13.7 MLN STG) TO 31 MARCH 2017 VALUATION OF 16.3 MLN STG, AT A NET INITIAL YIELD OF 2.9 PCT.

Workspace Group completes of 200 mln stg private placing

Aug 21 (Reuters) - WORKSPACE GROUP PLC ::‍COMPLETED RAISING OF 200 MLN STG THROUGH ISSUE OF £80M EIGHT-YEAR NOTES AND 120 MLN STG TEN- YEAR NOTES, PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ON 28 JULY​.

Workspace announces private placement of 200 mln stg

July 28 (Reuters) - WORKSPACE GROUP PLC ::PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 200 MLN STG.SAYS ‍PRIVATE PLACEMENT COMPRISED OF £80M EIGHT-YEAR NOTES AND £120M 10-YEAR NOTES​.SAYS ‍NEW NOTES WILL BE PLACED WITH EIGHT UK AND US INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS​.SAYS ‍ALL AGREEMENTS ARE SUBJECT TO FINAL DOCUMENTATION WITH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO COMPLETE ON 16 AUGUST 2017​.SAYS ‍PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO FUND GROUP'S INVESTMENT PLANS​.

Workspace says records strong customer demand in Q1

July 14 (Reuters) - Workspace Group Plc :Strong customer demand in Q1, with enquiries averaging 1,055 per month (FY 2016/17: 1,060) and lettings averaging 95 per month (FY 2016/17: 99).Q1 LTV ratio of 21% at 30 June 2017, with cash and undrawn facilities of £79m."Had a very busy and successful start to new financial year with robust demand from customers"- CEO.Net debt increased by £194m to £436m at 30 June 2017.

Workspace Group buys a London property for 158.7 mln stg

June 23 (Reuters) - Workspace Group Plc ::It has acquired Salisbury House at 28-31 Finsbury Circus, London EC2, for a cash consideration of 158.7 mln stg.‍Property has a gross asset value of 158.7 mln stg and generated net rental income of 8.1 mln stg over last 12 months​.Building is held on a long leasehold from city of london corporation.Transaction will be funded from workspace's existing resources, an additional 100 mln stg of five-year revolver facilities.

Workspace says to sell Residential Redevelopment in Bow

June 19 (Reuters) - Workspace Group Plc ::Announces exchange of contracts for disposal of third and final phase of mixed-use redevelopment of Bow Enterprise Park, E3.Final phase of redevelopment, comprising 130 residential units, sold for £6.3m in cash and return of new 40,000 sq ft business centre.

Workspace responds to media speculation

June 8 (Reuters) - Workspace Group Plc :Response to media speculation.‍Notes media speculation regarding potential acquisition of Salisbury house at 28-31 Finsbury Circus, EC2 for around £158 million.​.‍Confirms that it is in discussions for asset in question​.‍No certainty that any transaction will proceed and a further announcement will be made by Workspace if and when appropriate​.

Workspace Group FY pretax profit falls

June 7 (Reuters) - Workspace Group Plc ::FY ‍profit before tax of 88.8 mln stg, lower than 2016 due to a smaller uplift in property valuation​.FY ‍EPRA net asset value per share of 9.53 stg, up 3.3 pct​.‍A 40 pct increase in total dividend to 21.07p reflecting strong financial results and confidence in outlook for business​.FY underlying increase of 2.1 pct in property portfolio to 1,844 mln stg.FY ‍increase in total rent roll of 14.5 pct to 89.5 mln stg from rental growth at like-for-like properties, strong letting performance.FY loan to value at 13 pct with undrawn facilities (including cash) of £123m.‍"Despite uncertainty in market following eu referendum, we remain confident of our ability to deliver long-term value for shareholders" - CEO​."Continue to see healthy demand for our space and we have financial resources to take advantage of acquisition opportunities"."Have a strong pipeline of refurbishments and redevelopments expected to deliver more than 1 million sq. ft. Of new and upgraded space over next three years".‍Final dividend of 14.27 pence (2016: 10.19 pence) will be paid on Aug.7 to shareholders on register at July 7.

Workspace updates on disposal of uplands business park

May 17 (Reuters) - Workspace Group Plc :Announces simultaneous exchange and completion of contracts for disposal of uplands business park in Walthamstow, e17, for 50 million stg.