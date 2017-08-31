Wilmar International Ltd (WLIL.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wilmar International says unit acquired 50 pct equity stake in Aalst chocolate

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Wilmar International Limited ::Two Singapore Companies, Wilmar And Aalst, team up in chocolate and compound manufacturing.Unit acquired a 50% equity interest in Aalst Chocolate pte ltd.

Wilmar International says expects Tropical Oils to perform better in 2H2017

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd ::"We expect tropical oils to perform better in 2H2017".Oilseeds crush margins expected to remain positive for rest of year; consumer products to improve.Sugar will continue to be affected by volatility in sugar prices.

Wilmar International posts qtrly net profit of $60.2 mln

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd ::Qtrly revenue $10.60 billion versus $9.37 billion a year ago.Qtrly net profit $60.2 million versus loss of $220.1 million a year ago.Proposed interim tax exempt dividend of S$0.03 per share.

Wilmar proposes to make additional investment in Shree Renuka Sugars

July 28 (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd:entered into a subscription agreement with Narendra Murkumbi and his affiliates and srsl to facilitate an additional investment.deal to facilitate an additional investment of inr7,839.6 million.WSH intends to subscribe for 481.8 million ccps at an issue price of rs16.27 per share.funding for infusion will be from internal sources and bank borrowings.WSH intends to subscribe for 481.8 million ccps, at an issue price of rs16.27 per share.would be required to provide a guarantee in amount of inr27,130.01 million in favour of lenders participating in restructuring.

Wilmar to infuse $120 mln to raise stake in Shree Renuka Sugars - CNBC TV18

July 26 (Reuters) - :Wilmar to infuse $120 million to raise stake in Shree Renuka Sugars - CNBC TV18.

Yanlord Land and Perennial Leads Consortium to acquire 33.5 pct stake in United Engineers

July 13 (Reuters) - Yanlord Land Group Ltd ::Perennial Leads Consortium with Yanlord to acquire 33.5 pct stake in United Engineers and up to 29.9 pct stake in WBL Corp.Deal for ‍S$729.7 million​.‍mandatory conditional cash offer triggered for uel ordinary shares at an offer price of S$2.60 for each UEL ordinary offer share​.‍Mandatory unconditional cash offer triggered for UEL preference shares at an offer price of S$2.60 for each UEL preference offer share​.‍Possible mandatory unconditional cash offer for WBL ordinary shares at an offer price of S$2.07 for each WBL offer share​.

Lion to set up JV with Wilmar International

June 30(Reuters) - Lion Corp <4912.T>:Says it plans to set up a joint venture (JV) in order to advance plant-based surfactant business with the Wilmar International Limited Group, a major Singapore-headquartered agribusiness group, in Singapore.Says the company and the Wilmar International Limited Group will hold a 50 percent stake in the JV respectively.

Wilmar International reports qtrly net profit of $361.6 mln

May 11 (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd :Qtrly net profit $361.56 million versus $239.4 million a year ago.Qtrly revenue $10.6 billion versus $9 billion a year ago.Recent volatility in sugar prices is expected to impact our sugar operation.Overall, we are cautiously optimistic that next quarter's performance will be satisfactory."volume for consumer products is expected to recover from seasonal reduction in 1Q2017".Announce that it is carrying out an internal restructuring of its China operations with possibility of a separate listing."Although lower CPO prices will impact our plantation & palm oil mills operations, we believe that this will be partially offset by anticipated higher palm oil production".

Wilmar International Ltd says Martua Sitorus to step down as executive deputy chairman

Wilmar International Ltd : Re-designation of executive deputy chairman to non-independent non-executive director . Martua Sitorus will step down from his position as executive deputy chairman and relinquish his role as executive director .Sitorus will continue to serve on Wilmar board as a director and will be re-designated as a non-independent non-executive director.

Wilmar International posts 69.9 pct rise in quarterly net profit to $560.8 mln

Wilmar International Ltd : Qtrly revenue $11.95 billion versus $9.43 billion . Proposed a final tax exempt (one-tier) dividend of S$0.040 per share . Qtrly net profit $560.8 million, up 69.9 percent . Performance in 2017 is expected to be satisfactory ."Recent lifting of restrictions in China on oilseeds and grains processing on foreign companies is expected to benefit our operations".