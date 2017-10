Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Worldline acquires indian payment service provider MRL Posnet

Oct 3 (Reuters) - WORLDLINE SA ::REG-WORLDLINE SA : REINFORCEMENT OF WORLDLINE'S PRESENCE IN INDIA WITH THE ACQUISITION OF THE INDIAN PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDER MRL POSNET.‍ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF MRL POSNET​.‍ACQUISITION FOR A CONSIDERATION UP TO ABOUT EUR 89 MILLION​.‍TRANSACTION IS FINANCED BY AVAILABLE CASH OF WORLDLINE​.

Worldline raises its ‍2017-2019 targets

Oct 3 (Reuters) - WORLDLINE SA ::‍2017-2019 OBJECTIVES RAISED:​.SEES ‍REVENUE ORGANIC GROWTH: AFTER 3.5% TO 4% FOR 2017, 5% TO 7% FOR 2018 AND 6% TO 8% FOR 2019​.SEES ‍OMDA: ABOVE 22.5% IN 2019​.SEES ‍FREE CASH FLOW: EUR 230M TO EUR 245M IN 2019​.‍ACQUISITION OF MRL POSNET: REINFORCEMENT OF WORLDLINE'S PRESENCE IN INDIA​.‍PROFITABILITY OF GLOBAL BUSINESS LINE IS EXPECTED TO STRONGLY IMPROVE OVER 2017 TO 2019 PERIOD​.

Worldline acquires 100 pct of MRL PosNet in India

Oct 3 (Reuters) - WORLDLINE SA ::REINFORCEMENT OF WORLDLINE’S PRESENCE IN INDIA WITH THE ACQUISITION OF THE INDIAN PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDER MRL POSNET.CLOSING EXPECTED BY THE END OF OCTOBER 2017.HAS ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PERCENT OF MRL POSNET.

Worldline partners with Pathe and Hiventy to set up a digital platform for film conservation‍​

Sept 13 (Reuters) - WORLDLINE SA : :PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN PATHÉ, ATOS (WORLDLINE) AND HIVENTY TO SET UP A DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR FILM CONSERVATION‍​.

Three banks in Netherlands select Worldline's subsidiary

Sept 4 (Reuters) - WORLDLINE SA ::WORLDLINE SA - THREE MAJOR BANKS IN THE NETHERLANDS SELECT EQUENSWORLDLINE AS INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDER FOR INSTANT PAYMENTS.

STMicro Q2 operating income up at $178 mln

July 26 (Reuters) - STMICROELECTRONICS :STMICROELECTRONICS - ‍Q2 NET REVENUES OF $1.92 BILLION; UP 5.6% SEQUENTIALLY AND 12.9% YEAR-OVER-YEAR​.STMICROELECTRONICS - ‍EXPECT Q3 REVENUES TO INCREASE ABOUT 9.0% ON A SEQUENTIAL BASIS​.Q2 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE (US GAAP) $‍151​ MILLION VERSUS $23 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 OPERATING INCOME (US GAAP) $‍178​ MILLION VERSUS $28 MILLION YEAR AGO.STMICROELECTRONICS - ‍GROSS MARGIN IN Q3 IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 39.0% PLUS OR MINUS 2.0 PERCENTAGE POINTS​.Q2 GROSS MARGIN OF 38.3%.WELL POSITIONED TO REACH THE SHORT-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS WE OUTLINED FOR THE SECOND HALF OF 2017 - CEO.EXPECTS Q3 2017 REVENUES TO INCREASE ABOUT 9.0% ON A SEQUENTIAL BASIS, PLUS OR MINUS 3.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS.

Worldline says clear ambition of global reach with future M&A - conf call‍​

July 25 (Reuters) - WORLDLINE SA :HAS CLEAR AMBITION OF GLOBAL REACH WITH FUTURE M&A - CONF CALL‍​.ON FCF TARGET: DOES NOT FACTOR IN A HUGE CONTRIBUTION FROM WORKING CAPITAL - CONF CALL.

Worldline raises all 2017 targets

July 25 (Reuters) - WORLDLINE SA :H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 50.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 92.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.BACKLOG REMAINED HIGH AT EUR 2.6 BILLION.ACQUISITION OF LEADING PAYMENT PROCESSOR IN BALTICS.‍RAISES ALL OBJECTIVES FOR 2017​.RAISES ALL OBJECTIVES FOR 2017 THAT WERE PREVIOUSLY STATED IN FEBRUARY 21, 2017 PRESS RELEASE..FOR 2017 ‍GROUP EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ORGANIC GROWTH OF ITS REVENUE, AT CONSTANT SCOPE AND EXCHANGE RATES BETWEEN +3.5% AND +4.0%​.‍GROUP TARGETS 2017 AN OMDA MARGIN ABOVE 20.5%.​.‍FOR 2017 HAS AMBITION TO GENERATE A FREE CASH FLOW ABOVE EUR 170 MILLION, INCLUDING C. EUR 20 MILLION OF SYNERGY IMPLEMENTATION COSTS​.H1 FREE CASH FLOW TOTALED EUR 88.0 MILLION, UP +25.7% COMPARED WITH H1 2016..NET CASH REACHED EUR 440.1 MILLION, INCREASING BY EUR +92.4 MILLION COMPARED WITH NET CASH POSITION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2016.H1 GROSS OPERATING INCOME EUR 153.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 138.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE EUR 778.1‍​ MLN VS EUR 765.1 MLN YEAR AGO.

Total and Worldline partner and get stake in African Fintech InTouch

July 24 (Reuters) - TOTAL SA :TOTAL AND WORLDLINE SIGNED BINDING TECHNOLOGICAL, COMMERCIAL AND FINANCING AGREEMENTS WITH AFRICAN FINTECH INTOUCH ON JULY 13, 2017‍​.TOTAL AND WORLDLINE WILL SUPPORT THE DEPLOYMENT OF THE GUICHET UNIQUE SOLUTION IN EIGHT AFRICAN COUNTRIES‍​.TOTAL AND WORLDLINE WILL FUND THE FIRST PHASE OF DEPLOYMENT OF THE GUICHET UNIQUE SOLUTION IN THE 8 COUNTRIES‍​.TOTAL AND WORLDLINE TO BECOME SHAREHOLDERS IN INTOUCH, ALONGSIDE ITS FOUNDER, OMAR CISSÉ.‍​.

Isignthis' unit partners with Worldline SA, Euronext listed Company

July 12 (Reuters) - Isignthis Ltd :Subsidiary iSignthis eMoney ltd has entered into a partnership agreement with Worldline.Deal to provide ecommerce merchants advanced capabilities of paydentity with acquiring experience and strength of Worldline.