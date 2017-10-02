Wolters Kluwer NV (WLSNc.AS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, announces contract with Ambea

Oct 2 (Reuters) - WOLTERS KLUWER NV :CCH TAGETIK PART OF WOLTERS KLUWER TAX & ACCOUNTING ANNOUNCES AMBEA HAS SELECTED CCH TAGETIK'S IFRS 16 LEASE ACCOUNTING SOLUTION.

Cogent Economics announces alliance with Wolters Kluwer

Sept 27 (Reuters) - COGENT ECONOMICS::COGENT ECONOMICS ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE WITH WOLTERS KLUWER << >> TO PROVIDE QUALITY CONTROL MONITORING SERVICE.

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting acquires Adsolut

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Wolters Kluwer Nv :Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting acquires Adsolut.‍Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting says deal expected to have positive but immaterial impact on adjusted EPS within 3 to 5 years​.

Wolters Kluwer renews partnership with International Council for Commercial Arbitration

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Wolters Kluwer Nv :‍Will remain exclusive content provider for three titles produced by International Council For Commercial Arbitration​.

Wolters Kluwer to divest certain UK assets​

July 28 (Reuters) - WOLTERS KLUWER NV :‍REACHES AGREEMENT ON DIVESTMENT OF CERTAIN U.K. INFORMATION AND PUBLISHING ASSETS TO PENINSULA BUSINESS SERVICES GROUP FOR EUR 13 MILLION.​.

Wolters Kluwer: H1 revenues up 4 pct at EUR ‍​2.17 billion; full-year outlook reiterated

July 28 (Reuters) - WOLTERS KLUWER NV : :FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK REITERATED.‍​.H1 REVENUES UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES AND UP 2% ORGANICALLY‍​.H1 REVENUES EUR ‍​2.17 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.16 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.H1 ORDINARY EBITDA PROFIT EUR 450‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 435 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.H1 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT EUR ‍​287 MILLION VERSUS EUR 274 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.INTERIM DIVIDEND OF €0.20 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID IN SEPTEMBER..FOR 2017 LEGAL & REGULATORY: WE EXPECT ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINE, IN LINE WITH 2016 TREND.

Wolters Kluwer announces completion of divestment of its transport services

June 30 (Reuters) - Wolters Kluwer NV ::WOLTERS KLUWER COMPLETES DIVESTMENT OF TRANSPORT SERVICES.

Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics

May 16 (Reuters) - Wolters Kluwer NV : :WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM.

Wolters Kluwer Q1 results in line with expectations; FY 2017 guidance reaffirmed

May 10 (Reuters) - WOLTERS KLUWER NV ::FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; FULL-YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED.FIRST-QUARTER ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN STABLE.FIRST-QUARTER REVENUES UP 3% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES AND UP 2% ORGANICALLY.SHARE BUYBACK 2016-2018: EUR 100 MILLION ($108.9 MILLION) COMPLETED IN 2017 TO DATE.NET-DEBT-TO EBITDA RATIO 1.6X AS OF 31 MARCH, 2017..EXPECT TO DELIVER SOLID ORGANIC GROWTH, TO DRIVE FURTHER MARGIN IMPROVEMENT, AND TO GROW DILUTED ADJUSTED EPS AT A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT RATE IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES.CONFIDENT IN OUR OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2017 - CEO.REFINED GUIDANCE FOR RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL (FROM PREVIOUSLY: >9 PCT).FY 2017 GUIDANCE ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN 22.5 PCT-23.0 PCT.FY 2017 GUIDANCE ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW EUR 675-725 MILLION.FY 2017 GUIDANCE RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL 9.5 PCT-10.0 PCT.FY 2017 GUIDANCE DILUTED ADJUSTED EPS MID-SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH.