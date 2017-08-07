Welspun India Ltd (WLSP.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Welspun India June-qtr consol profit down 38 pct

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Welspun India Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus profit of 2.09 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 15.53 billion rupees versus 16.11 billion rupees last year.Says expansion planned in towels and flooring solutions is progressing as per schedule‍​.Says for FY18, capex is expected to be around INR 7 billion.

Welspun India says 'no material findings' with regards to I.T. dept conducting searches

July 4 (Reuters) - Welspun India Ltd :Welspun India clarifies on news regarding I.T. department conducting search operations at various loactions of co.Welspun India says "no material findings have come to our notice".

Welspun India March qtr consol PAT after exceptional 1.54 bln rupees

April 25 (Reuters) - Welspun India Ltd :March quarter consol PAT after exceptional 1.54 billion rupees.March quarter consol revenue 17.57 billion rupees.Says for FY18, capex is expected to be around INR 7 billion.Consol PAT after exceptional in march quarter last year was 1.96 billion rupees; consol revenue was 16.16 billion rupees.Says co taken few initial steps for entry into advanced textiles and flooring solutions.Industry is facing headwinds in terms of raw material,energy cost pressures, rupee appreciation which will keep margins under pressure in FY18.

Welspun India enters into strategic agreement with Cotton Egypt Association

Welspun India Ltd : says enters into strategic agreement with cotton Egypt association . says will invest a sum of $3 million in a stage wise manner over next few years to support the joint initiatives. . says cotton Egypt association granted the company the right to use the Egyptian cotton logo for five years until 2022 .says exploring options for expansio in of Egypt operations to include manufacturing facility for Egyptian cotton home textile products.

Welspun India Dec qtr consol profit down about 17 pct

Welspun India Ltd : Welspun India Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 1.50 billion rupees . Welspun India Ltd - dec quarter consol net sales 13.07 billion rupees . Welspun India Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.82 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 12.91 billion rupees . Welspun India Ltd says for FY17, the capital expenditure planned is Rs. 8 billion .Welspun India Ltd says capacity for rugs & carpets is expected to reach 10 million sq. Metres by end-FY17 (from 8 million sq. Metres at end-FY16)..

Welspun Group to invest 40 bln rupees in textile projects

Welspun India Ltd : Welspun India Ltd says welspun group to invest rs 4,000 crores in textile projects . Welspun India Ltd - amongst the larger of three projects, Welspun will invest 20 billion rupees in developing an integrated textile manufacturing zone . Welspun India Ltd says another INR 10 billion is being invested in the advanced textile arm of Welspun .Welspun India Ltd says welspun will invest INR 10 billion in its technical textile business for capacity enhancement.

Welspun India posts loss in Sept qtr

Welspun India Ltd : Sept quarter consol net loss 1.48 billion rupees . Sept quarter consol net sales 15.76 billion rupees . To strengthen supply chain on EY recommendations . Has filed 27 global patents of which nine have already been granted. . Steps to be initiated include deployment of dedicated resource in egypt for sourcing of Egyptian cotton, increasing third party assurances . Will continue to focus its attention on e-commerce. . Company retains all major global clients, except for one . To invest 6 bln rupees in carpets business . Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 1.79 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 13.28 billion rupees . Company is moving towards producing all the Egyptian cotton products in-house i.e., from procuring cotton to the finished product. . Increasing its focus on the hospitality industry which has huge growth potential . Capex will be done over 18 months spread over FY18 & FY19. .Steps to be initiated include vendor audit and dna tests..

J C Penney Co spokeswoman- no intention of discontinuing relationship with Welspun

J C Penney Co Inc : Says no intention of discontinuing relationship with welspun, offering refund on certain Royal Velvet items made by Welspun . Spokeswoman - Welspun unable to provide assurances needed to confirm that 100 percent of cotton fibers used were Egyptian grown Further company coverage: [JCP.N] ((bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Welspun India getting full supply chain reviewed by external agency

Welspun India Ltd : Getting its full supply chain reviewed by external agency .

Target severs ties with Welspun over Egyptian-cotton dispute- Bloomberg

: Target severs ties with Welspun over Egyptian-cotton dispute- Bloomberg . Target Corp says discovered last month that 750,000 sheets and pillowcases labeled Egyptian cotton were made with another type of cotton - Bloomberg . Target says informed Welspun that, due to this conduct, in the process of terminating relationship with them - Bloomberg . Target says phasing out all of its products from Welspun - Bloomberg .Target says withdrawal includes two lines of Egyptian cotton bedding, and not all of its Egyptian cotton sheets are affected- Bloomberg.